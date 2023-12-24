Dragon Multi EA MT5

4.1

3 experts in 1 expert
Strategy based on price action
Made specifically for the best forex currency pairs
Can be used in the best time frame of the market
at a very reasonable price

This expert is basically 3 different experts. But we have combined these 3 experts in 1 expert so that you can use 3 experts at the lowest price.
All three strategies are based on price action. But based on different trends. Long term, medium term and short term



Attributes:

  • Can be used in the EURUSD , AUDUSD , USDCAD , GBPUSD  currency pairs
  • Can be used in M30 , H1 , H4 time frames
  • Has profit limit and loss limit
  • Without using risky strategies like martingale or hedge
  • According to FIFO rules
  • Can be used with low capital
  • Based on price action strategy
  • Based on the latest strategies
  • 3 experts in 1 expert
  • Various capital management strategies
  • Can be used in prop companies


Minimum tested capital
 100$
Minimum tested leverage
 50
best brokers for this expert
 Big and well-known brokers
best currency pairs for this expert
EURUSD , AUDUSD , USDCAD , GBPUSD
best time frames for this expert
 M30 , H1 , H4


Settings:

  • Select Strategy: Choose your own strategy to use the default settings.
  • magic Number: If you want to use several experts at the same time, this setting is useful for you. Each expert must have a different magic number.
  • comment: If you want to distinguish the trades of this expert from other experts, this setting is useful for you.
  • Risk: This setting is useful for all traders. The best amount of risk is 2%. In the beginning, don't take too many risks
  • Set the Lot value manually: If you want to set the lot value manually (not automatically in the settings above), this setting is useful for you. Specify the lot amount so that the expert trades the same amount in each trade.
  • days of the week: If you want the expert not to trade on some days, this setting is useful for you.


Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Does this expert comply with FIFO rules?
    Yes, this expert is fully compliant with FIFO rules.
  • Does the expert also trade with symbols that have suffixes, such as "EURUSD.c" or “EURUSD.b” or “Gold” or “EURUSD.a” or…, or does it require special settings?
    This expert automatically recognizes the symbol and trades. No special settings are required. If the gold symbol in your broker has a prefix or suffix, don't worry.
  • Can this expert be used in other symbols?
    You can run this expert in other symbols. Expert also trades. But the results of other symbols are not like the symbols we have proposed
  • What is the average number of trades?
    The number of trades in backtest and live are exactly the same. So you can see the number of trades in the backtest with your desired settings.
    For example, in the last month, then you will get the answer. The average number of trades in live is the same as the average number of trades in the backtest.
    Because of the different settings, I can't say one number that is the same for all buyers. So based on your settings, you can find the average.
  • Should the expert be active all the time (24/7)? Does that mean I have to use VPS?
    There is no need, you can only run the expert as many times as you want. But if Expert Trade is open, it is better not to close it. So if you use VPS, it is better.
  • Why only one time frame?
    Each time frame has its own behavior. The strategy of each time frame is also different. Higher time frames have less signals. Low time frames are also less accurate. So one of the best time frames is 30 minutes.
  • How many points is the TP and SL in each trade?
    The amount of profit limit and loss limit is different in each trade. Expert decides how many points the TP and SL are.


Useful links:
  • If you have any criticism or suggestions or any questions Be sure to message me: Link 1
  • Our products: Link 2
  • Frequently Asked Questions: Link 3
  • Guide to setting up our products and file sets: Link4
  • Guide to using the files you receive directly from us: Link 5
  • Guide to installing and running our products on the Metatrader chart: Link 6
  • An expert's test and analysis guide: Link 7
  • Guide to creating an order (or job): Link 8


Reviews 56
Daniel Hackett
56
Daniel Hackett 2024.07.15 09:46 
 

so far so good

lisin gashi
66
lisin gashi 2024.06.28 11:12 
 

I love this Expert. It works much better than the rest of the Experts. I hope the result is going on.

Miko
172
Miko 2024.05.17 09:04 
 

Perfect EA! Mansour made a beauty of an EA. My live account is after a couple of weeks already up with about 30% (using low risk). He is responsive and helpful with any question I throw at him. Will be using this on other live accounts too.

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3.43 (47)
Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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4 (5)
Experts
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Neural Sentinel xauusd ea mt5
Dragoljub Vujcic
Experts
Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 – High-Frequency Algorithmic AI System for Gold Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 is a high-performance algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for the Gold (XAUUSD) market. This Expert Advisor utilizes an advanced multi-timeframe analytical engine, combining trend-following momentum with precise volatility and anti-reversal filters to capture rapid intra-day market inefficiencies.    *** SPECIAL PROMOTIONAL PRICE!!!    *** DON'T MISS OUT! GET THIS SPECIAL OFFER !
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Experts
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Experts
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5 (5)
Experts
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Ronaldo Grinstein Bonassoli
392
Ronaldo Grinstein Bonassoli 2024.12.30 12:38 
 

NÃO COMPREM ALTO RISCO DE PERDER TODO O SEU DINHEIRO, Infelizmente perdeu mais de 82% do capital em pouco mais de 4 meses, coloquei em uma conta demo ainda bem, coloquei o EA com gerenciamento de risco e lote especificado. A experiência foi pessima, vou desativar o EA e nunca mais vou usar. Altissimo risco em uma comta de 5K. Solicitei assistencia para ajudar na configuração e demoram as respostas e alegam erros meus

John Lim
1026
John Lim 2024.11.12 16:50 
 

After 7 months of using this EA my balance of 1k is down 30% ish. It didn't made any profit for me.

Nguyen Manh Hung
120
Nguyen Manh Hung 2024.11.01 16:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

George Newman
87
George Newman 2024.08.16 18:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mark Meyers
61
Mark Meyers 2024.07.16 11:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Daniel Hackett
56
Daniel Hackett 2024.07.15 09:46 
 

so far so good

Don giroux
60
Don giroux 2024.07.14 12:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

daw sonliu
37
daw sonliu 2024.07.13 11:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

sharon shervin
34
sharon shervin 2024.07.12 09:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Markus Bischoff
1156
Markus Bischoff 2024.07.11 21:08 
 

In my opinion, the bot is not really good. at least not with the new market situation. i bought the bot on 18.04 and have only made losses on various live and demo accounts since then, regardless of the strategy. Everything configured exactly as recommended! I think the bot urgently needs an update in its logic! should be feasible for the developer. until then I unfortunately don't give the bot more than 2 stars. and this is an honest review!

lisin gashi
66
lisin gashi 2024.06.28 11:12 
 

I love this Expert. It works much better than the rest of the Experts. I hope the result is going on.

Radule Mihailo
52
Radule Mihailo 2024.06.18 14:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Eric Kirk
63
Eric Kirk 2024.06.16 11:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nik Schi
57
Nik Schi 2024.06.15 14:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nurzhan Boyko
49
Nurzhan Boyko 2024.05.30 07:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

James Shaw
20
James Shaw 2024.05.29 08:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mark Levy
47
Mark Levy 2024.05.22 19:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jake Bishop
71
Jake Bishop 2024.05.21 07:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Astalavista9
35
Astalavista9 2024.05.18 06:30 
 

Since many people have contacted me asking for my opinion about this EA, I decided to write this comment to potentially save them some money. I'm not sure whether this EA is good or not. Like everyone else, my first impression of the EA was positive due to the great backtest results and the good ratings. Here are some of my thoughts and opinions:

****About the Positive Comments**** One of the first questions I asked myself was how the author received so many positive comments. After a while, I realized the reason for this: The author motivates users to leave positive comments by offering them a voucher or bonus. The author states: “To receive a bonus, you must leave a positive review on the site.” This likely explains the high ratings. ****About the Author**** I agree that the author responds quickly to basic questions about which broker to use and how to set things up. He is always polite and helpful. ****About Transparency**** Transparency is one of the most important factors in determining whether the EA is good or not. A group chat where every potential buyer can ask questions to the community should be provided. I really wanted to know the experiences of users already using this EA. The author should have enough confidence to allow such a group chat to be created. ****About the EA**** The author is not clear about how the EA works. I once asked why the EA sometimes takes really poor trades. The author's response was that the algorithm is complicated, and it is not possible to know why a trade was taken. It would be very nice to know what bug was fixed in version 1.3. Buyers deserve to know what issues existed in the previous version. After the updates, the EA takes lots of trades with different lot sizes. This new feature should at least be mentioned in the update notes. ****Was the EA Profitable?**** I have been using the EA consistently on a live account. I gained a decent amount of profit, but it was all gone in a very short period. ****Star Rating**** Overall, I will give this EA 2/5 because I didn't go broke. What I lost was the investment in this EA, which cost 605€, plus the VPS, which costs around 25€ each month. ****Reason for Not Using It Anymore**** There are two reasons why I am not using this EA anymore. The first is how unprofessional the author was. In the discussion section #68, you can see the author's amazing graphic using the Strategy 4 Pro between April 15th and April 25th, which in my opinion is not accurate. His reply to use a different broker blew me away. The EA was taking buys and sells at the same time, which confused me a lot and led to a huge loss. I had to close some of the positions manually and successfully minimize my loss. ****Last but Not Least**** Do not think irrationally and do not fall into the trap of marketing gimmicks like -78% off. Take your time, do your analysis, get as much information as possible, and then decide whether to buy this or any other EA.

1

Miko
172
Miko 2024.05.17 09:04 
 

Perfect EA! Mansour made a beauty of an EA. My live account is after a couple of weeks already up with about 30% (using low risk). He is responsive and helpful with any question I throw at him. Will be using this on other live accounts too.

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