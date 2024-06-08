Ai Multi Trend MT5

3.13

Expert trend hunter
Combined with artificial intelligence
Control the AI with a variety of simple settings
Without using dangerous strategies (all trades have a profit limit and a loss limit)
Can be used in 6 main market currency pairs and 4 important time frames
An expert who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly recognize trends(with the latest methods of the world)
With world-class settings, can be used in different accounts and different brokers and the lowest capitals
With permanent and lifetime support and dozens of other features...



Attributes:

  • Can be used in the EURUSD , GBPUSD , USDCHF , AUDUSD , USDCAD , NZDUSD  currency pairs
  • Can be used in M30 , H1 , H4 , D1 time frames
  • Has TP and SL
  • Without using risky strategies like martingale or hedge
  • According to FIFO rules
  • Can be used with low capital
  • Built with the best market strategy (trading in the direction of the trend) and combined with artificial intelligence
  • Various capital management strategies
  • Can be used in prop companies
  • Using advanced computer systems, we have trained the data.
  • With each trade, the expert is trained again and performs better. In each update of Expert, we will add the latest trained version of AI to Expert.
  • Completely free update
  • Regular updates (every 45-75 days)




Strategy:

We have given millions of trends in the forex market with 1000 of different features to artificial intelligence and we have trained artificial intelligence for years so that it can recognize the trend well and make the best trade.



Minimum tested capital
100$
Minimum tested leverage
50
best brokers for this expert
Big and well-known brokers
best currency pairs for this expert
EURUSD , GBPUSD , AUDUSD , USDCAD , USDCHF , NZDUSD
best time frames for this expert
M30 , H1 , H4 , D1



Useful links:

  • If you have any criticism or suggestions or any questions Be sure to message me: Link 1
  • Our products: Link 2
  • Frequently Asked Questions: Link 3
  • Guide to setting up our products (Settings guide): Link4
  • Guide to using the files you receive directly from us: Link 5
  • Guide to installing and running our products on the Metatrader chart: Link 6
  • An expert's test and analysis guide: Link 7
  • Guide to creating an order (or job): Link 8
  • Set File: Link 9


Be sure to contact us if:

  • there is any problem during backtesting
  • you need more settings
  • you have any questions or concerns
  • you have any questions about our products
  • you have questions about the bonus
  • You have purchased Expert and want to receive a bonus
  • you have any criticism or suggestion
  • the expert panel is not displayed well for you.
  • you need information about our team's projects.



Hints:

  • If you need a set of files, you can use the "Settings Guide" link.
  • It is better to run the expert in the currency pairs and time frames that we have written.
  • The expert panel that is displayed on the chart is only for displaying information and has no role in trading. So if it doesn't work for any reason, it has nothing to do with expert trades.


Reviews 38
Ali sen
59
Ali sen 2024.07.16 10:22 
 

Açıklama kalitesi ve bütünlüğü: 5 yıldız, Güvenilirlik ve kullanılabilirlik: 5 yıldız, Kullanıcı desteği: 5 yıldız, Genel olarak harika

Recommended products
XAU Endurance Portfolio M5
Fernando Medina Villanueva
Experts
XAU Endurance Portfolio M5 Strategy Overview XAU Endurance Portfolio M5 is a professional multi-strategy Expert Advisor portfolio designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe. This portfolio combines six carefully selected strategies with uncorrelated loss patterns, creating a robust trading system built to endure the toughest market conditions and generate sustainable long-term growth. Development & Robustness Testing This portfolio has been developed using over 20 ye
XAU Portfolio Pro 3 TimeFrames
Fernando Medina Villanueva
Experts
XAU Portfolio Pro 3 Time Frames Strategy Overview XAU Portfolio Pro 3 Time Frames is a fully automated Expert Advisor portfolio designed exclusively for trading Gold on the M15, H1 and H4 timeframes. This portfolio combines three proven strategies to provide consistent returns across different market conditions. Development & Robustness Testing This portfolio has been developed using over 20 years of historical tick data, providing a solid statistical foundation for strategy validation. Ext
Golden Ai EA MT5
Mansour Babasafary
2.76 (29)
Experts
Expert Golden Ai Combined with artificial intelligence Control the AI with a variety of simple settings Without using dangerous strategies (all trades have a profit limit and a loss limit) Can be used in Gold (XAUUSD) currency pair and 3 important time frames An expert who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly recognize trends(with the latest methods of the world) With world-class settings, can be used in different accounts and different brokers and the lowest capita
Find My Entry
Premananth R
Experts
Find My Entry (FME) — Measuring by Math & Geometry Find My Entry (FME) is a fully automated Expert Advisor built around a quantitative volume-analysis engine that reads how buying and selling pressure is actually distributed across price, not just where price closed. Instead of reacting to a single indicator line, FME continuously reconstructs the internal structure of recent price action — where volume concentrated, where it thinned out, and which side was in control — and uses that read of the
Minibull Logical Pro
Yusuf Levent Aksun
Experts
# MiniBull Logical Pro: a trend-fade system, tested through real market stress ## What it is MiniBull Logical Pro is a multi-timeframe trend and false-breakout trading system, available as an MT5 Expert Advisor, a cTrader cBot, and a standalone cTrader indicator. The engine is the same across all three: - **Monthly + Weekly trend confluence** sets the directional bias. The system only trades in the direction both higher timeframes agree on — if they disagree, no trend, no trade. - **Daily fa
Gold Trend Swing
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
5 (1)
Experts
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile $498 for introduction,  It will increase by 100 per month until it reaches $1298 Automated Trading Bot for XAUUSD (GOLD)  . Connect this bot to your XAUUSD (GOLD) H1 charts and let it trade automatically with a proven strategy! Designed for traders seeking simple yet efficient automation, this bot executes trades based on a combination of technical indicators and price action, optimized for low to medium spreads. How Does the Bot Work? Recommended
Trend light AI
Younes Bordbar
Experts
Anyone who purchases the robot, please leave a comment so I can send you the optimal input values for each currency pair to maximize your profits in the market TIME FRIM :15min Are you looking for a way to begin trading with low risk and excellent results? Or perhaps you’re ready to take on slightly higher risks for bigger rewards? Our trading robot, designed for MetaTrader 4 and 5, is exactly what you need! Why Choose This Robot? Adjustable Risk Levels: Use the Input section to customize the r
YenFlow
Kelly Philip Aketch
Experts
This is a machine learning trend following strategy based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator combined with market volatility and volume metrics. It works best on the H1 Chart . The signals utilized to begin trading are carefully vetted via the machine learning capability, and a sophisticated algorithm ensures that the trader remains in the trend for as long as possible. Features. This is a fully automated multi-symbol expert advisor. It works on the following symbols USDJPY, AUDJPY, CHFJPY, EU
Xau Genesis Omni Breakout Protocol
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
Xau Genesis Omni-breakout Protocolthe Ultimate God-tier Breakout Matrix Xau Genesis Omni-Breakout Protocol-  is a professional-grade God-Tier Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). It merges the core principles of institutional breakout trading with advanced 3D dimensional support and resistance calculations. The EA uses a highly responsive MagicTrail algorithm to lock in profits during explosive moves and features the acclaimed Aegis Shield to protect your capital. Whether y
Z3 Advanced Trend Follower
Arda Berk Malli
Experts
This EA is a highly structured algorithmic trend-following framework designed to demonstrate automated momentum and trend breakout execution mechanics. Instead of blindly predicting tops and bottoms, it is programmed to systematically map the prevailing trend and react to momentum shifts. HOW IT OPERATES: The algorithm evaluates market conditions through a multi-layered analysis at the close of each candle before making a simulated or trading decision. It looks for a strict alignment of your cu
BulletProof BTC
Rodrigo Domenico Minafra
5 (1)
Experts
BULLETPROOF BTC — Session Breakout EA for BTC/USD A fully automated session-breakout system for Bitcoin. NO martingale. NO grid. NO averaging down. NO hidden recovery tricks. SL and TP on every position, always. 6 risk profiles with one-click configuration. Validated on a full year of out-of-sample data. ------------------------------- WHY THIS EA IS DIFFERENT: VALIDATION, NOT PROMISES ------------------------------- Most EAs show you one beautiful backtest. BulletProof BTC was built the har
Quantum Forge
Kgotlaetsile R Mabote
Experts
# Quantum Forge EA - Channel Breakout Strategy ## Product Overview Quantum Forge is a professional-grade automated trading system built for MetaTrader 5. It implements a sophisticated channel breakout strategy that identifies high-probability trade entries when price breaks above or below a dynamic price range. The EA is designed with institutional-grade risk management and universal broker compatibility. ## Core Strategy Logic The EA calculates the highest high and lowest low over a config
Box Breaker
Ionut-alexandru Margasoiu
Experts
The Edge Every Trader Wants. Built Into a Single EA. BoxBreaker is a professional-grade Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades range breakouts — one of the most battle-tested setups in technical analysis. It detects consolidation zones across multiple symbols and timeframes, waits for the decisive move, and executes with surgical precision. No guesswork. No manual intervention. Just systematic, rules-based trading. What It Does BoxBreaker identifies a price range during a specific session w
MangoFX Initial
Olisa Chigozie Ufondu
Experts
MangoFX Initial – Smart Trend EA with Tesla‑Style Risk Management MangoFX Initial is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who value disciplined risk control, flexible entry logic, and transparent performance monitoring. Whether you are a conservative swing trader or prefer a more aggressive delayed‑entry approach, this EA adapts to your style while protecting your capital with daily, yearly, and floating equity limits. Key Advantages · Two Trading Modes in One EA   · Standa
Bitcoin Martingal Moving Average
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
Experts
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile Robust robot with several configurations available,  Use with BTC on a 10-minute timeframe with the settings in the screenshot below. When purchasing the expert robot, you have the right to request modifications to continue improving the bot. Key Features Moving Average Crossover Strategy : The EA uses two moving averages (MA1 and MA2) to generate trading signals. A crossover of the faster MA (MA1) above or below the slower MA (MA2) triggers a trad
QTS Gold Guardian AI
Benny Hidayat
Experts
QTS Gold Guardian AI Backtest from 2015 - 2025 Institutional-grade Gold Scalper powered by Neural Network. Features Smart Hedging, Equity Protection, and Volatility Adaptation. No dangerous Martingale. QTS Gold Guardian AI is the ultimate solution for XAUUSD (Gold) scalping, designed to survive volatile market conditions. Unlike traditional scalpers that blow accounts, QTS focuses on Capital Preservation first. Key Features: Neural Network Logic: Uses advanced logic to detect micro-trends on
Gold Gann PDC Double Shield EA
Nikhil Balnath Birangal
Experts
"Gold Gann PDC Double Shield EA" is a mathematically driven Expert Advisor based on the legendary Gann Square of 9 theory. Unlike 'grid' or 'martingale' systems that risk your entire account, this EA uses a 'Sniper' approach—targeting the high-probability opening drive of Gold." Key Features: Time-Filtered Precision: Only enters trades during the first 2 hours of the day to capture institutional intent. Mon-Wed-Fri Specialization: Specifically optimized for the 'Opening Drive' days, avoiding the
XpertTrader Pro
Divyansh Ingle
Experts
XpertTrader Pro - Multi-Filter Trading System XpertTrader Pro is an Expert Advisor that combines multiple technical analysis filters with grid trading and advanced risk management. It provides both automated and manual trading capabilities through a built-in control panel. XAUUSD SET FILE Signal Filters The EA uses three independent filters that work together to generate high-quality trading signals: OBV Filter - On-Balance Volume analysis with movement detection, trend confirmation, divergence
Trend Recognizer
Harun Cagiran
Experts
Trend recogniser is a Pattern Recognation   technique  based  Expert Advisor . With thanks to statistics and signal processing approaches it estimates short term trends, and gives long/short position signals   automatically . While you are in a position, if the trens broken recogniser sign you to close your position, with a reasonable income. It is mostly suitable for huge volume curencies (EUR/USD, GPB/USD, BTC/USDT, ETH/USDT). Additionally, to get best performance from EA please use in 30 mins
TA Prop Prime XAUUSD
Rajendra Prasad Tripathi
Experts
Introduction. https://youtu.be/KdE8kqWv84Y   Introduction. TA Prop Prime XAUUSD v1.35 Final is an automated trading solution for MetaTrader 5, designed for the XAUUSD (Gold) currency pair. This Expert Advisor utilizes a specific set of technical parameters to identify entries and exits based on predefined market conditions. Key Functionality Symbol/Timeframe: Optimized for XAUUSD on the M5 & for Trend H1 timeframes. Risk Management: Includes configurable parameters for position sizing and risk c
Deep Genesis AI
Rabi Oudani
Experts
Welcome to the future of Gold (XAUUSD) trading.   Deep Genesis AI   is a professional-grade, fully autonomous Expert Advisor specifically engineered to tame the extreme volatility and liquidity hunts of the Gold market. By bridging the gap between advanced institutional technical analysis and the power of modern Large Language Models (LLMs), Deep Genesis AI fundamentally changes how automated trading is executed. Powered by the lightning-fast   DeepSeek V4 Flash AI   engine, this EA does not re
EA CyberPunk
Vitali Vasilenka
4.5 (8)
Experts
This Expert Advisor is designed for an institutional approach to trading, using the key principles of ICT (Inner Circle Trader). It analyzes market structure, liquidity levels, and imbalance zones to find high-probability entry and exit points. 1+1 PROMOTION:   Buy one expert advisor and get a second one free! Quantity is limited! Key Logic Components Market Structure: The CyberPunk EA identifies short-term (STH/STL), medium-term (ITH/ITL), and long-term (LTH/LTL) extremes, forming support and
Born to Kill Zone
Erlan Sumanjaya
Experts
Born to Kill Zone  is a trading strategy in the financial markets where traders aim to profit from short- to intermediate-term price movements.  In conducting the analysis, this EA incorporates the use of a moving average indicator . As we are aware, moving averages are reliable indicators widely utilized by professional traders Key components include precise entry and exit strategies, risk management through stop-loss orders, and position sizing. Swing trading strikes a balance between active
Hexagon Forge Xau
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Hexagon Forge Xau v1.0 Premium Expert Advisor for XAU/USD (Gold) Hexagon Forge Xau is an advanced and visually stunning trading system designed specifically for trading the gold market (XAU/USD). It focuses on high-probability price action combined with powerful trend filters. The EA detects classic continuation and reversal patterns, reinforced by modern technical confirmations, all within a futuristic hexagonal panel that provides comprehensive, real-time information. Main Strategy Combine
FalseBreak Cycle Pro
Giuseppe Spoto
Experts
Product Name FalseBreak Cycle Pro Short Description A rule-based MT5 Expert Advisor for CFD trading, combining false breakout logic, Supertrend/Donchian market structure, ATR-based risk levels, and cycle-based money management. Full Description FalseBreak Cycle Pro is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for traders who prefer structured, rule-based execution on CFD instruments such as Gold, indices, and other compatible symbols. The EA uses a false breakout approach supported by trend
SchermanActionPro
AutomaticTrading
Experts
Introducing SchermanActionPro: The New Automated Trading Bot from Automatictrading Automatictrading is proud to present SchermanActionPro! Featured Features:  • Configurable Indicators: Adjust the averages and the number of candles according to Ivan's recommendations.  • Operational Flexibility: Choose between purchases and sales.  • Profit Taking: Fixed options, based on ATR or contrary signal.  • Loss Stop: Configurable fixed, according to ATR or by contrary signal.  • Lot Types: Fixed lot se
Sovereign Shield EA XAU
Abdelilah Ait Nassar
Experts
Sovereign Shield Prop EA: Institutional Drawdown Defense Sovereign Shield is a quantitative recovery engine built specifically for the strict drawdown parameters of modern Proprietary Trading Firms. A primary cause of evaluation failure is static algorithmic exposure during unpredictable macro-economic trends. Sovereign Shield addresses this by deploying a proprietary, volatility-adjusted recovery matrix. It continuously monitors price exhaustion and dynamically recalculates its exposure distan
OS Titanium Quantum V4
Osama Sleman
Experts
OS TITANIUM QUANTUM Six years of building. One engine. Gold. READ THIS FIRST — TWO THINGS THAT MATTER *** 1. DOWNLOAD THE .SET FILE FROM THE COMMENTS SECTION *** The default parameters are a neutral starting point. They are not a recommendation and they are not what this engine was tuned for. Backtesting on defaults will show you almost nothing. Load the supplied preset first, every single time. *** 2. ON GOLD, SET TRADING MODE TO BUY ONLY ***
Ilon Clustering
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Ilon Clustering is an improved Ilon Classic robot, you need to read the description for the Ilon Classic bot and all statements will be true for this expert as well. This description provides general provisions and differences from the previous design. General Provisions. The main goal of the bot is to save your deposit! A deposit of $ 10,000 is recommended for the bot to work and the work will be carried out with drawdowns of no more than a few percent. When working into the future, it can gr
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.56 (9)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (36)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (105)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   + 300 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.42 (149)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (506)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.58 (73)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Experts
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Aero MT5
Volodymyr Babak
5 (3)
Experts
Transparent pricing model.  The price increases with each stage of sales. Next stage: $1200 . [  Live Signal +14 Months  ] How Aero works Aero is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) , built on a breakout strategy . Breakouts on Gold offer some of the best entry opportunities: key levels are broken almost every day. The problem is that far from every one of them follows through. This is exactly the problem Aero solves: it is an advanced system for identifying the breakouts that a
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Experts
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.48 (125)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conn
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
Price Action Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.86 (7)
Experts
Price Action Robot is a professional trading system built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market conditio
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.32 (53)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Golden Tree
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.11 (18)
Experts
Golden Tree is an aggressive multi-cycle scalper designed for Gold (XAUUSD) M1 . Each cycle is independent . It uses a sequence of orders and has its own TP and SL . It uses a martingale system. This EA uses strong recurrences of the past to take positions and achieve a high success rate . It is very important to read the blog post before you start. The minimum deposit is $100 for a 1:500 leverage. An autolot system is included . I recommend a 1:500 ECN account with a low spread and a fast VPS
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.06 (17)
Experts
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
Experts
AiQ Gen 2 - Precision Pending-Order Intelligence for Fast-Moving Markets. AiQ Gen 2 is built to identify developing market movement, prepare before the opportunity fully unfolds, and position with precision through intelligent pending orders. Instead of waiting until price has already reached the intended entry area, AiQ analyzes current market structure, direction, timing, volatility, and expansion potential before deciding where an order should be placed. It prepares before the move, but only
Golden Conqueror
Taner Altinsoy
5 (1)
Experts
Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
DAX Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Experts
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Experts
Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
More from author
Multi RsI BB MT5
Mansour Babasafary
5 (3)
Indicators
A combined indicator of two famous indicators: RSI , Bollinger Bands Can be used in all currency pairs Can be used in all time frames with many signals Very simple and fast to use Description: This indicator is made from the combination of RSI and Bollinger Bands indicators As you can see, it shows good signals and is worth using and testing We hope you are satisfied with this indicator Settings: show past show candle: Displays the number of candles that the indicator calculates. For example
FREE
Bina EA MT4
Mansour Babasafary
4.75 (4)
Experts
Candle based EXPERT The signal is based on the number of bullish and bearish candles Interesting and useful result Can be used in all currency pairs and all time frames Can be used in all markets completely free Fast and simple Do not forget to use in each currency pair (or broker), first find the best settings for that currency pair (through optimization method in Meta Trader 4). Settings: Period: The number of candles used to predict the future. Signal: Specifies the trading time. You can se
FREE
Multi RsIBB MT4
Mansour Babasafary
4 (2)
Indicators
A combined indicator of two famous indicators: RSI , Bollinger Bands Can be used in all currency pairs Can be used in all time frames with many signals Very simple and fast to use Description: This indicator is made from the combination of RSI and Bollinger Bands indicators As you can see, it shows good signals and is worth using and testing We hope you are satisfied with this indicator Settings: show past show candle: Displays the number of candles that the indicator calculates. For example
FREE
Accelerator EA MT4
Mansour Babasafary
3 (1)
Experts
An expert based on the Accelerator indicator. Without any additional filters Interesting and useful result Can be used in all currency pairs and all time frames Can be used in all markets completely free Fast and simple With the support of the author Settings: Signal: These settings are related to the "Accelerator" Indicator. When that indicator reaches this value, the expert trades. Meta Trader Alarm: If you want to receive an alarm through Metatrader after each trade, enable this setting. Ris
FREE
Trend Hounter MT4
Mansour Babasafary
Indicators
An indicator based on candlestick patterns To catch short-term and long-term trends If it gives a signal in the direction of the trend, it is long term And if it gives a signal in the opposite direction of the trend, it is short term Too many signals Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Attributes: Too many signals Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Simple settings Simple and fast usage With author lifetime support Settings: Candle back: The number
Over Trend MT4
Mansour Babasafary
Indicators
Trend based indicator Identify trends with this indicator A simple-to-use trend indicator No complicated settings Attributes: Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Relatively high signals No complicated settings Specific to the trend Lifetime support Settings: Alarm Show Alert: By activating these settings, after receiving the signal, you will receive an alarm in Metatrader Alarm Show Notification: By activating these settings, after receiving the signal, you will receive a
Candle EA MT4
Mansour Babasafary
3.68 (19)
Experts
This expert is based on patterns The main patterns of this specialist are candlestick patterns Detects trends with candlestick patterns It has a profit limit and a loss limit, so it has a low risk The best time frame to use this expert is M30 time frame The best currency pairs to use with this expert is the EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD currency pairs Attributes: Can be used in the EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD  currency pairs Can be used in M30, H1, H4 time frames Has profit limit and loss
Sharp EA MT4
Mansour Babasafary
3.67 (3)
Experts
A trend based expert This expert predicts the future by using trend patterns and trend indicators and short-term and long-term calculations. Trends change quickly in lower time frames, so this expert is suitable for M30 and above. In this expert, we tried to use currency pairs that are aligned with our strategy. Best currency pair: Euro Dollar In this expert, dozens of different indicators and dozens of different strategies (the main ones are trend-based strategies) are used. Attributes: Can b
Dragon Multi EA MT4
Mansour Babasafary
4.5 (10)
Experts
3 experts in 1 expert Strategy based on price action Made specifically for the best forex currency pairs Can be used in the best time frame of the market at a very reasonable price This expert is basically 3 different experts. But we have combined these 3 experts in 1 expert so that you can use 3 experts at the lowest price. All three strategies are based on price action. But based on different trends. Long term, medium term and short term Attributes : Can be used in the EURUSD , AUDUSD , USDC
Future EA MT4
Mansour Babasafary
3.4 (5)
Experts
This expert is the newest expert of our team. We want to implement the latest market strategies in it. A long-term project of several years If you want to be a partner in the development of this expert, you can buy it at a very low price. An expert based on mixed strategies We will combine several strategies in this expert Price action, patterns, waves, maybe even artificial intelligence and... Attributes of Version 1.0: Can be used in the GBPUSD and USDCHF , AUDUSD currency pairs Can be used
Ai Hybrid Robot MT4
Mansour Babasafary
Experts
Several experts in one expert With this expert, you can use several up-to-date strategies Enhanced with artificial intelligence Can be used in several popular forex currencies Can be used in the most popular forex time frames Without using high-risk strategies Attributes : Can be used in the EURUSD , GBPUSD , USDCHF , AUDUSD , USDCAD , NZDUSD  currency pairs Can be used in M30 , H1 , H4 , D1 time frames Has profit limit and loss limit Without using risky strategies like martingale or hedge Acco
Ai Multi Trend MT4
Mansour Babasafary
3.67 (3)
Experts
Expert trend hunter Combined with artificial intelligence Control the AI with a variety of simple settings Without using dangerous strategies (all trades have a profit limit and a loss limit) Can be used in 6 main market currency pairs and 4 important time frames An expert who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly recognize trends(with the latest methods of the world) With world-class settings, can be used in different accounts and different brokers and the lowest ca
Golden Ai EA MT4
Mansour Babasafary
3.5 (4)
Experts
Expert Golden Ai Combined with artificial intelligence Control the AI with a variety of simple settings Without using dangerous strategies (all trades have a profit limit and a loss limit) Can be used in Gold (XAUUSD) currency pair and 3 important time frames An expert who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly recognize trends(with the latest methods of the world) With world-class settings, can be used in different accounts and different brokers and the lowest capita
Trend Hounter MT5
Mansour Babasafary
4 (1)
Indicators
An indicator based on candlestick patterns To catch short-term and long-term trends If it gives a signal in the direction of the trend, it is long term And if it gives a signal in the opposite direction of the trend, it is short term Too many signals Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Attributes: Too many signals Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Simple settings Simple and fast usage With author lifetime support Settings: Candle back: The number
Over Trend MT5
Mansour Babasafary
Indicators
Trend based indicator Identify trends with this indicator A simple-to-use trend indicator No complicated settings Attributes: Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Relatively high signals No complicated settings Specific to the trend Lifetime support Settings: Alarm Show Alert: By activating these settings, after receiving the signal, you will receive an alarm in Metatrader Alarm Show Notification: By activating these settings, after receiving the signal, you will receive a
Candle EA MT5
Mansour Babasafary
4.14 (22)
Experts
This expert is based on patterns The main patterns of this specialist are candlestick patterns Detects trends with candlestick patterns It has a profit limit and a loss limit, so it has a low risk The best time frame to use this expert is M30 time frame The best currency pairs to use with this expert is the EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD currency pairs Attributes: Can be used in the EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD  currency pairs Can be used in M30, H1, H4 time frames Has profit limit and loss
Sharp EA MT5
Mansour Babasafary
5 (1)
Experts
A trend based expert This expert predicts the future by using trend patterns and trend indicators and short-term and long-term calculations. Trends change quickly in lower time frames, so this expert is suitable for M30 and above. In this expert, we tried to use currency pairs that are aligned with our strategy. Best currency pair: Euro Dollar In this expert, dozens of different indicators and dozens of different strategies (the main ones are trend-based strategies) are used. Attributes: Can b
Dragon Multi EA MT5
Mansour Babasafary
4.1 (31)
Experts
3 experts in 1 expert Strategy based on price action Made specifically for the best forex currency pairs Can be used in the best time frame of the market at a very reasonable price This expert is basically 3 different experts. But we have combined these 3 experts in 1 expert so that you can use 3 experts at the lowest price. All three strategies are based on price action. But based on different trends. Long term, medium term and short term Attributes : Can be used in the EURUSD , AUDUSD , USDC
Future EA MT5
Mansour Babasafary
3 (5)
Experts
This expert is the newest expert of our team. We want to implement the latest market strategies in it. A long-term project of several years If you want to be a partner in the development of this expert, you can buy it at a very low price. An expert based on mixed strategies We will combine several strategies in this expert Price action, patterns, waves, maybe even artificial intelligence and... Attributes of Version 1.0: Can be used in the GBPUSD and USDCHF , AUDUSD currency pairs Can be used
Ai Hybrid Robot MT5
Mansour Babasafary
3.4 (5)
Experts
Several experts in one expert With this expert, you can use several up-to-date strategies Enhanced with artificial intelligence Can be used in several popular forex currencies Can be used in the most popular forex time frames Without using high-risk strategies Attributes : Can be used in the EURUSD , GBPUSD , USDCHF , AUDUSD , USDCAD , NZDUSD  currency pairs Can be used in M30 , H1 , H4 , D1 time frames Has profit limit and loss limit Without using risky strategies like martingale or hedge Acco
Golden Ai EA MT5
Mansour Babasafary
2.76 (29)
Experts
Expert Golden Ai Combined with artificial intelligence Control the AI with a variety of simple settings Without using dangerous strategies (all trades have a profit limit and a loss limit) Can be used in Gold (XAUUSD) currency pair and 3 important time frames An expert who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly recognize trends(with the latest methods of the world) With world-class settings, can be used in different accounts and different brokers and the lowest capita
Filter:
Elvish
568
Elvish 2025.04.13 19:48 
 

scam 100%

Carmelo Fiorilla
64
Carmelo Fiorilla 2025.01.06 18:59 
 

scam 100%

jacobplau
22
jacobplau 2024.12.25 11:03 
 

This robot havent been making me money. It is always up a bit then down a lot. There is no consistency at all.

Update! So the seller doesn't want to reply me regarding why the backtest and real life has such a huge discrepancy. I just incurred more losses again. I have deactivated the bot. I might try again on the next update but I would recommend NOT TO BUY THIS BOT.

Myles Clarke
25
Myles Clarke 2024.10.08 10:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

John Conway
42
John Conway 2024.10.06 13:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Steven Woods
77
Steven Woods 2024.10.05 13:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ALI ALYAMI
95
ALI ALYAMI 2024.09.01 18:57 
 

Wait to see if the results are the same as you saw in the back test. So far the results are not encouraging.

Elijah Stone
51
Elijah Stone 2024.08.16 18:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jake Bishop
71
Jake Bishop 2024.08.11 11:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Don Howard
64
Don Howard 2024.08.10 15:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Hurbert Allason
39
Hurbert Allason 2024.08.09 10:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vasil Vasilev
218
Vasil Vasilev 2024.08.08 12:49 
 

The DD settings do not work. Be careful!!!! I have notified the author, but so far there is no change regarding this. In backtesting there are operations (mostly losing) that do not appear in demo, which make the real results quite different from the backtested one!!!! I am using the AI ​​Multi Trend sins a month in two demo accounts at the moment with negative results, after two others finished with DD of more than 8%.All of the trades are been executed with 0.5 % risk.

Mansour Babasafary
17952
Reply from developer Mansour Babasafary 2024.08.09 10:20
Hello, yes, if there is a problem, we will fix it in the next version.
Eric Richards
49
Eric Richards 2024.08.08 08:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Hoi Lin
43
Hoi Lin 2024.08.05 06:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

PowerHouse PKFX
190
PowerHouse PKFX 2024.08.05 01:12 
 

I've purchased more than 20 Expert Advisors from MQL5 Website. I've tried my best never to leave a bad review for any authors who put their heart into providing us with a good system. This one has been a total scam from day 1 - Upon backtesting the results I got excited and I bought both the versions upon backtest results. I have the mt5 and mt4 versions fully paid nearly 1500 USD for both. This EA has emptied accounts after accounts. It will still work good in the backtest but it never works in forward test. They have even lied that it works on 6 pairs but the truth is it loses on every pair. The author then says run it only on eurusd gbpusd I know how to backtest- I know how to run a EA as well, so I'm pretty sure its not the settings but its the EA It was created with an ill intention just to take money from the buyers and not really provide any value back. If you can prove to me that this is a good EA and it works for you. I'll be more then happy to sit down with anyone who's got it and can prove me otherwise.

LijinJoy
45
LijinJoy 2024.07.20 09:46 
 

I have been using this EA since 10 days now. Sofar most of the trades ended up only in loss, hoping that the AI will learn from its mistakes soon.

Edit (23/08/2024): There has been no improvement yet on the results, I just keep losing money. The day when my account will be wiped out is not far away!

Ken Goyette
50
Ken Goyette 2024.07.17 09:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ali sen
59
Ali sen 2024.07.16 10:22 
 

Açıklama kalitesi ve bütünlüğü: 5 yıldız, Güvenilirlik ve kullanılabilirlik: 5 yıldız, Kullanıcı desteği: 5 yıldız, Genel olarak harika

Faalih Yahya
50
Faalih Yahya 2024.07.15 09:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Edmund Hennessy
54
Edmund Hennessy 2024.07.14 08:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

12
Reply to review