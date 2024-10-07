Golden Ai EA MT5

2.76

Expert Golden Ai
Combined with artificial intelligence
Control the AI with a variety of simple settings
Without using dangerous strategies (all trades have a profit limit and a loss limit)
Can be used in Gold (XAUUSD) currency pair and 3 important time frames
An expert who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly recognize trends(with the latest methods of the world)
With world-class settings, can be used in different accounts and different brokers and the lowest capitals
With permanent and lifetime support and dozens of other features...



Attributes:

  • Can be used in the XAUUSD (Gold)  currency pairs
  • Can be used in M30 , H1 , H4 time frames
  • Has TP and SL
  • Without using risky strategies like martingale or hedge
  • According to FIFO rules
  • Can be used with low capital
  • Built with the best market strategy (trading in the direction of the trend) and combined with artificial intelligence
  • Various capital management strategies
  • Can be used in prop companies
  • Using advanced computer systems, we have trained the data.
  • With each trade, the expert is trained again and performs better. In each update of Expert, we will add the latest trained version of AI to Expert.
  • Completely free update
  • Regular updates (every 45-75 days)




Strategy:

We have given millions of trends in the forex market with 1000 of different features to artificial intelligence and we have trained artificial intelligence for years so that it can recognize the trend well and make the best trade.



Minimum tested capital
200$
Minimum tested leverage
50
best brokers for this expert
Big and well-known brokers
best currency pairs for this expert
XAUUSD (Gold)
best time frames for this expert
M30 , H1 , H4



Useful links:

  • If you have any criticism or suggestions or any questions Be sure to message me: Link 1
  • Our products: Link 2
  • Frequently Asked Questions: Link 3
  • Guide to setting up our products (Settings guide): Link4
  • Guide to using the files you receive directly from us: Link 5
  • Guide to installing and running our products on the Metatrader chart: Link 6
  • An expert's test and analysis guide: Link 7
  • Guide to creating an order (or job): Link 8
  • Set File: Link 9


Be sure to contact us if:

  • there is any problem during backtesting
  • you need more settings
  • you have any questions or concerns
  • you have any questions about our products
  • you have questions about the bonus
  • You have purchased Expert and want to receive a bonus
  • you have any criticism or suggestion
  • the expert panel is not displayed well for you.
  • you need information about our team's projects.



Hints:

  • If you need a set of files, you can use the "Settings Guide" link.
  • It is better to run the expert in the currency pair and time frames that we have written.
  • The expert panel that is displayed on the chart is only for displaying information and has no role in trading. So if it doesn't work for any reason, it has nothing to do with expert trades.


Reviews 51
Seti Gautama Adi Nugroho
1710
Seti Gautama Adi Nugroho 2024.10.24 03:41 
 

this EA has great statiscal modeling. it can predict strong position verywell. but it has problem in lot size. some how in my case, there will be a speculative order with a huge lot. some times it hit TP, sometime SL. but the size is shocking. so better put manual lot size. it is good EA though

Syahrul Qolbi
28
Syahrul Qolbi 2024.10.23 13:10 
 

As someone with AI and Data Science experience, I understand how models operate. The issue with backtest results is that they're based on training data, so they're typically very accurate. That’s why many traders, myself included, notice a big difference between backtest and live trading performance. You can't really compare the two fairly—instead, you should assess the results on unseen data. To properly evaluate the EA, you need to see how it performs after it’s been released or updated on the backtest. After a week of live trading, my results have been decent—some wins, some losses—but no model is flawless. I sent the result on Comments tab. I think the developer is doing well but could improve by showing validation dataset results, not just backtests (If you are really expert on this field, you know what I mean). This would give both experts and beginners a clearer view of how the EA performs with unseen data. Overall, I’m satisfied with Golden AI EA. There's room for improvement but with continued updates, I think it will get even better. Thankyou

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b1216875
19
b1216875 2025.03.09 02:16 
 

とにかく酷い。このEAのせいで大切な資金が消えました。ロスカットしました！！！！！！！！！！

Maurizio Lucini
1058
Maurizio Lucini 2025.01.04 19:34 
 

The expert provided EXCELLENT RESULTS until the first days of November 2024 but unfortunately in the period November-December 2024 it proved to be TERRIBLE. I await a new release that adapts to the changed conditions of the gold market that occurred in this period and in case of resolution of the problem I will be happy to review this review which to date makes me define GOLDEN AI A POOR PRODUCT.

猫黒
23
猫黒 2024.11.26 15:16 
 

11月頭に購入時は、そこまで成績は悪くはなく現在デモ口座でフル稼働運用していますのでその詳細を載せておきます。 1000＄で0.01LOT「初期設定」で運用損失は1トレードあたり約30＄リスクリワード1:1のトレードを行っていました。日本円でのエントリーはお勧めしないです。10万円入れたら10万ドル判定で運用されることがあります。口座はXM、11月は大統領選や戦争系のニュースが立て続けに出ておりそれらを加味すると利益が出しずらいのは理解できるので損失を以下に抑えられるかが今回EAに求められると見ています。なのでナンピン系のEAよりも単発系のEAのほうがやはりこういう荒れ相場でも対応ができまた損失も最小限に抑えられフル稼働放置もできるというメリットが大きいです。 11月のデモは利率5～10％程度となっています。11月以前は平均90％以上となっていたので相場が安定した際どうなるかきたいですね。

WiWaWi
2568
WiWaWi 2024.11.23 10:46 
 

Broker ICM: V1.1 works well.

V1.0 ran well at the beginning, but then it deteriorated significantly.

On November 15th in the BT I decided to switch to V1.1, as it was better than V1.2.

V1.1 did almost everything right last week. We'll have to wait and see how long the trend will last. Last week was already very good.

10.03.2025: V1.1 shut down March 10, 2025. Has not been profitable for a long time.

Daniel Purnama
132
Daniel Purnama 2024.11.20 04:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

byantotrade
393
byantotrade 2024.11.19 01:26 
 

In first week, the seller was busy to counter the bad reviews but now silence

Kenneth Law
688
Kenneth Law 2024.11.17 09:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Janos Lovaszi
618
Janos Lovaszi 2024.11.10 19:46 
 

My comment is here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124482?source=Unknown#!tab=comments&page=3&comment=55081602

Yuzuru Sanjo
322
Yuzuru Sanjo 2024.11.07 07:07 
 

Danger! This system has been great for backtesting, but the actual trading sucks. I lost over 30% of my money in a losing streak for the past few days. Everyone please do not use this system to protect your money.

jaichandrasekar
67
jaichandrasekar 2024.11.06 15:10 
 

Pls stay away from this EA. many losses compared to the wins. It takes a trade when the price is about to fall or rise. The moment it takes a trade, the price spikes/drop minimum 40-50 pips. The last trade it took had a 450pips sl and boom huge drawdown. The only thing that is surprising is, it takes the trade a second before the damage happens, its really surprising how this EA does this. The develper needs to look into this, otherwise this bot is not worth this price at all. Dont be scammed by the back test results. no way close to what the EA does on live account, dont loose money on this EA and also your account by making this EA trade. Mql5/develper does not have option to refund the money, so YOU ARE WARNED.

rickyvarandani
49
rickyvarandani 2024.11.05 14:58 
 

Backtests, you are rich Real trading you become poor. Do not buy this scam product. I will be filing a complaint.

LUIS ALFONSO
33
LUIS ALFONSO 2024.11.02 02:33 
 

bad robot

kan chik
110
kan chik 2024.10.30 17:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Pavel Kozokar
414
Pavel Kozokar 2024.10.29 05:16 
 

On the backtest all win but EA keep loosing on the real account. (IC markets)

Benny Subarja
6228
Benny Subarja 2024.10.25 00:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

JCJ
851
JCJ 2024.10.25 00:22 
 

EA purchased on 12 October 2024, more losses than wins across 3 different brokers and a VPS. EA was released on 7 October 2024 and the back test results look phenomenal, however, not seeing this replicated in the live environment.

Hizbullah Mangal
708
Hizbullah Mangal 2024.10.24 22:24 
 

guys this ea is a scam it uses history reading script thats how it has a good win rate and also if you notice the ea has winning trades until the ea gets a new update and then after the update the ea doesnt have that good results so i hope everyone be carefull with their money and not buy these ea because the backtest can be easily manipulated take care everyone

Seti Gautama Adi Nugroho
1710
Seti Gautama Adi Nugroho 2024.10.24 03:41 
 

this EA has great statiscal modeling. it can predict strong position verywell. but it has problem in lot size. some how in my case, there will be a speculative order with a huge lot. some times it hit TP, sometime SL. but the size is shocking. so better put manual lot size. it is good EA though

Syahrul Qolbi
28
Syahrul Qolbi 2024.10.23 13:10 
 

As someone with AI and Data Science experience, I understand how models operate. The issue with backtest results is that they're based on training data, so they're typically very accurate. That’s why many traders, myself included, notice a big difference between backtest and live trading performance. You can't really compare the two fairly—instead, you should assess the results on unseen data. To properly evaluate the EA, you need to see how it performs after it’s been released or updated on the backtest. After a week of live trading, my results have been decent—some wins, some losses—but no model is flawless. I sent the result on Comments tab. I think the developer is doing well but could improve by showing validation dataset results, not just backtests (If you are really expert on this field, you know what I mean). This would give both experts and beginners a clearer view of how the EA performs with unseen data. Overall, I’m satisfied with Golden AI EA. There's room for improvement but with continued updates, I think it will get even better. Thankyou

Leandro Mendes
375
Leandro Mendes 2024.10.22 15:42 
 

First I give this bot a good review, I guess I had some lucky wins.

But it started opening too many losing trades. I've stopped using it, going to test some other stuff out.

123
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