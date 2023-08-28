Simple Local Copier

5

With this copier you are able to transfer trades from one account to the other as long as both accounts are on the same server.

  • To do this, open two Mt4 applications and insert the EA into a chart in each case.
  • In the input parameters of the copier, select "Master" on one account and "Slave" on the other account. Later, the trades are then transfered from the master to the slave account
  • For the slave account, use the lot multiplier to set the lot size for the slave account. For example, if you open a trade with a position size of 1 lot on the master account and select a value of 0.5 for the multiplier, this trade will be copied with a position size of 1*0.5= 0.5 Lot.
Please note that you must not have any open positions on either account initially, otherwise the copier will automatically close them. The functions of the copier are self-explanatory and can be left at the default settings. Try it in demo first. It works good for me and I have used it many times. If you have any questions, send me a message.


Zul Abd
143
Zul Abd 2023.09.02 07:14 
 

Hi, this is a great EA, very helpful.

