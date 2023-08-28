Simple Local Copier

5

With this copier you are able to transfer trades from one account to the other as long as both accounts are on the same server.

  • To do this, open two Mt4 applications and insert the EA into a chart in each case.
  • In the input parameters of the copier, select "Master" on one account and "Slave" on the other account. Later, the trades are then transfered from the master to the slave account
  • For the slave account, use the lot multiplier to set the lot size for the slave account. For example, if you open a trade with a position size of 1 lot on the master account and select a value of 0.5 for the multiplier, this trade will be copied with a position size of 1*0.5= 0.5 Lot.
Please note that you must not have any open positions on either account initially, otherwise the copier will automatically close them. The functions of the copier are self-explanatory and can be left at the default settings. Try it in demo first. It works good for me and I have used it many times. If you have any questions, send me a message.


Avis 1
Zul Abd
133
Zul Abd 2023.09.02 07:14 
 

Hi, this is a great EA, very helpful.

Produits recommandés
Multi Order Breakeven Manager
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilitaires
Multi-Order Breakeven Manager – Utility for MT4 Overview The Multi-Order Breakeven Manager is a utility for MetaTrader 4 designed primarily for managing XAUUSD (Gold) trades. It automatically moves stop-loss levels to breakeven when open trades reach a predefined profit target. The tool supports multiple positions and includes a grouping system that manages clustered orders within a user-defined pip distance. It is suitable for both manual and automated trading setups. Features Multi-order manag
FREE
FCK CurrencyStrength Pro
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Utilitaires
Hi Friends, " FCK Currency Strength Pro " is a auto & semi auto trading expert with direction of pair. Buy-Sell separate or multi currency in one click. The strategy of  FCK Currency Strength Pro  is a combination of custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. Download News Ex4 and csv file You need the following SDSnews.ex4 in MQL4/Libraries and the daylightsavings.csv in MQL4/Files. Only 4 of 5 copi
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Voici NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker pour MT4 : Ne manquez plus jamais le réglage du StopLoss et du TakeProfit avec notre NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker, un assistant indispensable pour les traders naviguant sur le marché du Nasdaq 100 sur MetaTrader 4. Cet outil est conçu pour ceux qui recherchent une solution transparente pour automatiser la gestion des niveaux de StopLoss et TakeProfit. Caractéristiques principales : Automatisation sans effort : Surveille automatiquement les transactions sur le Na
FREE
Agora Close All Orders
Abdulhadi Darwish
Utilitaires
This utility adds a customizable button to your MetaTrader 4 chart, allowing you to close all open orders with a single click. The button's position automatically adjusts based on the chart size, ensuring it remains visible and accessible. Customize the button's appearance, text, and tooltip to suit your preferences. Simplify your trading workflow and manage your open positions more efficiently with this convenient tool. The UPDATES Would be based on your feedback! Features: Single-click button
FREE
Basket Recovery System
Samuel Akinbowale
Utilitaires
Basket Recovery System : is useful for trading multiple pair on a single account, single chart. Functions Of this Ea with a simple click on a button in any Symbol row, this Utilities will, Open new Order, Set Lot, Close Order, Reverse Order, Add new Symbol, Delete Symbol, with a simple click on a Navigation Button, this Utilities will, Select all Symbol Available on Broker, ReSet Symbol Lots, Close all Order, Set Low Risk for all Symbol, Remove all Pair with spread above 2two.
FREE
ScalpingOne for MT4free
Xian Er Sha Ao
3 (1)
Utilitaires
Scalping Day Trading Support Utility Scalping One MT4 free One position is displayed with one button. View P & L, Lot, and Point in real time. It is possible to switch the display of positions of only chart currencies and all currency pairs.  (The free version has only 3 positions) Supports automatic identification in Japanese and English   Account currency notation corresponds to dollar, euro, pound, yen (automatic identification) The timeline drawing function can be linked with the clock disp
FREE
Tipu Trader
Kaleem Haider
3 (2)
Utilitaires
Tipu Trader is a part of Tipu Panel ecosystem that was developed out of need for quick and simple trading. Tipu Trader is an easy to use trade panel for commonly used trade functions. Create you own signals with Tipu Panel and trade along with Tipu Trader, a simple and easy to use trade panel. Features An easy to use trade panel for most commonly used trade functions. Create your own personal trade signals with Tipu Panel , and trade with Tipu Trader. Customizable Panel. The panel can be moved
FREE
VR Color Levels MT4
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (1)
Utilitaires
VR Color Levels est un outil pratique pour ceux qui appliquent l'analyse technique à l'aide d'éléments tels que la ligne de tendance, le rectangle et le texte. Il est possible d'ajouter du texte directement au graphique et de prendre des captures d'écran. Les paramètres, les fichiers de configuration, les versions de démonstration, les instructions, la résolution de problèmes peuvent être obtenus auprès de [Blog] Vous pouvez lire ou écrire des critiques sur [lien] Version pour [MetaTrader 5] L
FREE
Copy MT4 copier Demo
Andriy Motuzka
1 (1)
Utilitaires
Demo version of the paid product - Copy MT4 copier , limited to lot size of 0.01 Universal copier of deals from MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4 ( MT5<->MT5 version is available ; with both versions, you can copy MetaTrader 5<->MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 5, MetaTrader 5<->MetaTrader 5, MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 4). Spread filter. Select the best price (start copying positions with a profit or loss). Configure the lot size, fixed or ratio-based (provider signals can be copied with an inc
FREE
Copy MT4 simply
VLADIMIR SHEVCHENKO
4 (1)
Utilitaires
A free program for copying orders between terminals on the same computer. Any orders are copied in any direction, between any accounts. The principle of operation: On the terminal from which you want to copy, the "Server" parameter is set. On the terminal or terminals where the copied positions need to be opened, the "Client" parameter is set. It is also necessary to enter the account number of the "Server" terminal on the client. In the future, it is planned to increase the functionality
FREE
Looser61
Suharmoko
Experts
This EA just for fun, EA high risk, full margin. Just use this for fun not for getting money. Don't injecting just lets your money gone, enjoy wait the best moment to trade in your main account. The secret idea is manual setting only buy or sell following trend signal from ai or followed signal, this EA would only trade on low or high price momentum. Make cut loss decision is better to maintain drawdown. This EA bot using CCI, RSI, MACD Just use default parameter, optimizing your RSI for another
FREE
Simplest Panel
Nam Hoai Khau
Utilitaires
Just a simple panel that I created to make my trading life easier.   Features:         Buy and Sell with TP & SL right on chart         Lot size is calculated by risk percentage         Martingale - will open opposite position when SL hit (please don't enable unless you know what you are doing)  Will have more add-ons like Close-all button, Break-even, Trailing-Stop, etc.  It's FREE so please leave your negative review somewhere else.
FREE
SL and TP Setter
Giacomo Barone
4 (1)
Utilitaires
You can manually open a trade (one click), and this EA will take care of setting the SL and TP. SL and TP are set based on the number of pips you specify in the input screen. You can also choose monetary SL and TP. SL and TP are determined based on the weighted average price (WAP), so if you open a new trade, SL and TP will be updated according to the new WAP. The WAP is not unique but differentiated between buy and sell trades (this is useful only if you open opposite trades on the same chart)
FREE
OTRX Fimathe Backtest
Fabio Rocha
Utilitaires
OTRX Fimathe Backtest is a tool for the Trader or Enthusiast who uses the Fimathe technique created by Trader Marcelo Ferreira to carry out his training and validate if he can obtain profitability. In this tool you will be able to: 1. Define whether you are looking for a buy or sell entry. (Trend). 2. Define by clicking twice on the horizontal lines where your Reference Zone and your Neutral Zone will be. 3. Monitor the entry, subcycle and exit of the trade. 4. Trading Summary, Daily, Week
FREE
BRiCK Convert4To5 MT4 Free
Yutaka Yokouchi
1 (1)
Utilitaires
* Based on this product   "BRiCK Convert4To5 MT5 Free"   was created. "Convert4To5" is a Script that converts MQL4 source files into MQL5 source files. Experts, Indicators, Scripts, and Libraries with extension ".mq4" will be available for MT5. Parameter None. Procedure 1. Open the following folder.     terminal_data_folder\MQL4\Files\ (in the terminal menu select to view "File" - "Open the data directory") 2. Confirm that the BRiCK_Convert4To5 folder exists.     If it does not exist, insert
FREE
Manual zig zag
Andrey Koshcheev
5 (7)
Utilitaires
Manual Zig-zag allows you to build a zig-zag with the mouse, to build it is necessary to turn on the zig-zag and left-click. The file must be placed in the \ MQL4 \ Indicators folder then in the terminal from the list of indicators put it on the chart. A zigzag can be built so that this zigzag can only be seen on the current time frame or in all halves at once. You can change the color and thickness of the line while on the chart without getting into the settings. You can quickly remove each
FREE
EA Close All Set TPSL All Panel MT4
Thannawut Khankhat
Utilitaires
EA Close All Set TPSL All  Panel MT4 EA Close All Set TPSL All MT4 is a professional utility tool for MetaTrader 4 that helps traders manage orders quickly and efficiently. With a clean on-chart control panel, you can close trades or set Take Profit / Stop Loss levels for all orders with just one click.       [MT5 Version --->  click . ] Key Features On-Chart Control Panel – Light gray background with simple and intuitive design. Close All Orders – Instantly close all active Buy, Sell, and Pe
FREE
Virtual Assistant MINI
Filip Valkovic
Utilitaires
Virtual Assistant MINI   VIRTUALL ASSISTANT = MAKE YOUR TP AND SL VIRTUAL!   Tool meant to control your stop loss and take profit by converting them to virtual SL/TP (with support for TRAILING) Convert all SL and TP to virtual so your exits on trades are hidden from your broker! Run this EA on any graph, choose 1MIN timeframe (VA is autosaving data only on new bar detected, so graph TF equals to VA autosave period) !!! When using virtual trade exits, stable connection is needed for order executi
FREE
GridderEA Pro
Nikolaos Pantzos
3.83 (6)
Experts
It's a multi-currency grid and martingale system that can trade all input pairs from one chart. The expert will close all orders for each pair using a profit level. The expert has the possibility to trade up to 100 pairs. Information Chose a broker with fast execution and low spreads for effective results. Please make some tests on a demo account to see how the expert works before using it on a real account. For 0.01 lot size and leverage 1:500, you need an initial balance of at least 10,000 f
FREE
Period Change Button
Rainer Albrecht
3 (1)
Utilitaires
Fastest way to change the period. Suitable for traders who use many charts and timeframes. Size, shape and color can be customized. Inputs Parameters Corner — Choose corner placement Standart is "Right lower chart corner" Color — Background color of the button ColorText — Text color of the button ColorOn — Background color of the button for the current period ColorOnText — Text color of the button for the current period Font — Arial, Verdana... FontSize — Size of the font in pixels DistanceX —
FREE
Trade Receiver Free
Vu Trung Kien
3 (6)
Utilitaires
Trade Receiver Free is a free tool to copy trades/signals from multiple MT4/MT5 accounts. The provider account must use copier EA to send the signal. This version can be used on MT4 accounts only. For MT5 accounts, you must use Trade Receiver Free for MT5 . Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Free . - For MT5 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Free MT5 . - For cTrader receiver, please download Trade Receiver Free cTrader . - If you only need copy from MT4 acco
FREE
DI Drop Order
Dmitry Iglakov
Utilitaires
This is a script for quick and easy placement of orders (Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit, Sell Limit) to the user's choice. Simply drop the script on a chart part where you want to place the selected order. You can also set the automatic calculation of the lot size for the position, depending on the risk as a percentage. Also, you can use the script as a supplement to your trading strategy, since it is possible to specify a magic number. Features Fast placing of a required order (Buy Stop, Sell S
FREE
Night Scalper EA Lite
Robots4Forex Ltd
2.33 (3)
Experts
The Night Scalper EA Lite is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades at night and relies on price reversion. The EA trades using market orders and has the option to use time averaging to improve performance. This EA works best on EURUSD using the M5 timeframe, but will also work on AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF and likely many more. A VPS is advisable when trading this system and a low spread and commission based broker is best. Check the comments for back test results and optimiz
FREE
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Indicateurs
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
Close All Open Buy and Sell Orders Instantly MT4
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Bibliothèque
The   UZFX - Close All Open Buy & Sell Orders Instantly   script for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is a powerful tool that enables traders to   immediately close all active market positions   with a single execution. This script is ideal for emergency trade management, helping traders quickly exit the market during high volatility, news events, or strategy adjustments. Features: Closes   all open Buy and Sell positions   across all symbols. Uses the latest   Bid/Ask price   for accurate execution. Helps t
FREE
AreaFiftyOne Free
Valeri Balachnin
4.2 (10)
Experts
Area 51 EA generates signals on different strategies. Has different money management strategies and dynamic lot size function. When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) will be set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit.  For using the EA we recommend to use an  ICMarkets True ECN account. Parameters
FREE
Set Stop Loss to Breakeven Instantly MT4
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Bibliothèque
Le script UZFX - Set Stop Loss to Breakeven Instantly pour MetaTrader 4 (MT4) est un outil puissant qui permet aux traders de déplacer rapidement le stop loss de toutes les positions ouvertes vers leur prix d'entrée, sécurisant ainsi les trades sans risque. Ce script est particulièrement utile pour gérer efficacement les transactions actives, en s'assurant qu'une fois qu'une position évolue favorablement, le trader est protégé contre les pertes potentielles. (Visitez le profil et consultez tou
FREE
PZ Trade Pad EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4.27 (30)
Utilitaires
This simple visual expert advisor allows you to trade easily from the chart. It handles risk management for you and can perform several useful tasks with your existing trades, saving time and making risk-management for each individual trade easier.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade easily from the chart Trade with precise risk management, hassle free Trade pending order with drag and drop price selection Set SL and TP levels with drag and drop pr
FREE
LineBreakeven
Andrea Fontanini
Utilitaires
Good morning, The following indicator is very useful when managing multiple trades on the same instrument. It allows you to see the average entry price for BUY and SELL trades. If there is an imbalance (as shown in the example photo), the indicator will display the averages of the SELL/BUY trades and a GOLD line that marks the breakeven price (excluding swap and commissions).
FREE
OnBoard stats
Fabio Cavalloni
5 (7)
Utilitaires
OnBoard stats is a panel that show in a single view a lot of usefull information about working orders and trading account. It has 4 different sub-panels (from left to right): Symbols order statistics : it can be found symbols for which there are orders (market or pendings). Symbol with pendings are colored with "Pendings color". Clicking on a specific symbol row, chart will be changed to that symbol. Current symbol statistics : informations about the "current" symbol, the one which is opened in
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Utilitaires
Découvrez une expérience exceptionnellement rapide de copie de trades avec le Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Avec sa configuration facile en 1 minute, ce copieur de trades vous permet de copier des trades entre plusieurs terminaux MetaTrader sur le même ordinateur Windows ou Windows VPS avec des vitesses de copie ultra-rapides de moins de 0.5 seconde. Que vous soyez un trader débutant ou professionnel, le Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offre une large gamme d'options pour le personnaliser en fonction d
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Utilitaires
Bienvenue sur Trade Manager EA, l’outil ultime de gestion des risques conçu pour rendre le trading plus intuitif, précis et efficace. Ce n’est pas seulement un outil d’exécution d’ordres ; c’est une solution complète pour la planification des trades, la gestion des positions et le contrôle des risques. Que vous soyez débutant, trader expérimenté ou scalpeur ayant besoin d’une exécution rapide, Trade Manager EA s’adapte à vos besoins, offrant une flexibilité sur tous les marchés, des devises et i
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Utilitaires
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilitaires
Trade Panel est un assistant commercial multifonctionnel. L'application contient plus de 50 fonctions de trading pour le trading manuel et vous permet d'automatiser la plupart des opérations de trading. Attention, l'application ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Commerce. Permet d'effectuer des opérations de trading en un clic : Ouvrez des ordres et des positions e
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copie Chat MT4) n’est pas seulement un simple copieur de trades local ; c’est un cadre complet de gestion des risques et d’exécution conçu pour les défis actuels du trading. Des challenges de prop firms à la gestion de comptes personnels, il s’adapte à chaque situation grâce à une combinaison d’exécution robuste, de protection du capital, de configuration flexible et de traitement avancé des opérations. Le copieur fonctionne en mode Master (émetteur) et en mode Sl
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Utilitaires
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Utilitaires
Copieur commercial pour MetaTrader 4.       Il copie les transactions de change, les positions et les ordres de tous les comptes. C'est l'un des meilleurs copieurs commerciaux       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       pour le       COPYLOTE MT4       version (ou       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       pour le       COPYLOTE MT5       version). Version MT5 Description complète   +DEMO +PDF Comment acheter Comment installer     Comment obtenir des fichiers journaux     Comment tester et optimiser     Tous les p
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Equity Protect Pro : Votre expert en protection de compte complet pour un trading en toute sérénité Si vous recherchez des fonctionnalités telles que la protection de compte, la protection des capitaux propres, la protection de portefeuille, la protection multi-stratégies, la protection des bénéfices, la prise de bénéfices, la sécurité de trading, les programmes de contrôle des risques, le contrôle automatique des risques, la liquidation automatique, la liquidation conditionnelle, la liquidatio
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (52)
Utilitaires
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Utilitaires
Seconds Chart — un outil unique pour créer des graphiques en secondes dans MetaTrader 4 . Grâce à Seconds Chart , vous pouvez créer un graphique avec une période définie en secondes, offrant une flexibilité et une précision idéales pour l'analyse, indisponibles sur les graphiques standards en minutes ou en heures. Par exemple, la période S15 indique un graphique avec des bougies d'une durée de 15 secondes. Vous pouvez utiliser n'importe quel indicateur, expert advisor (EA) ou script. Leur utilis
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
Utilitaires
Basket EA MT4 est un outil puissant de capture de bénéfices et un système complet de protection de compte, le tout réuni dans une solution simple et facile à utiliser. Son objectif principal est de vous donner un contrôle total sur le profit et la perte global de votre compte en gérant toutes les positions ouvertes au niveau du panier (basket), plutôt que traitement individuellement. Le EA propose une gamme complète de fonctions au niveau du panier : take profit, stop loss, break even et trailin
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilitaires
Le MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider est un outil facile à utiliser et entièrement personnalisable qui permet d'envoyer des signaux à Telegram, transformant ainsi votre compte en fournisseur de signaux. Le format des messages est entièrement personnalisable ! Cependant, pour une utilisation simple, vous pouvez également opter pour un modèle prédéfini et activer ou désactiver des parties spécifiques du message. [ Démonstration ]   [ Manuel ] [ Version MT5 ] [ Version Discord ] [ Canal Telegram ]  N
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Utilitaires
Expert Advisor Risk Manager pour MT4 est un programme très important et, à mon avis, nécessaire pour chaque commerçant. Avec cet Expert Advisor, vous pourrez contrôler le risque de votre compte de trading. Le contrôle des risques et des bénéfices peut être effectué à la fois en termes monétaires et en termes de pourcentage. Pour que l'Expert Advisor fonctionne, attachez-le simplement au tableau des paires de devises et définissez les valeurs de risque acceptables dans la devise du dépôt ou en
Risk Calculator Panell
Mykhailo Krygin
Utilitaires
The Risk and Reward calculator is designed to place market and pending orders. You only need to set the risk size you are willing to risk in one trade and the Stop Loss level. The calculator will calculate the required lot size for this. And by setting the Risk Reward size, you can set the ratio of expected profit to risk in one position. For example, you are willing to risk one dollar in one trade and, if the market moves in your favor, you want to make a profit of 2 times more. Then you need
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilitaires
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Utilitaires
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilitaires
Télégramme vers MT4 :   la solution ultime pour copier des signaux Simplifiez votre trading avec   Telegram vers MT4   , l'utilitaire de pointe conçu pour copier les signaux de trading directement depuis les canaux et chats Telegram vers votre plateforme MetaTrader 4, sans DLL. Cette solution robuste garantit une exécution fluide des signaux avec une précision et des options de personnalisation inégalées, vous faisant gagner du temps et optimisant votre efficacité. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Cara
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Utilitaires
Copiez les signaux de n'importe quel canal dont vous êtes membre (y compris privé et restreint) directement sur votre MT4.  Cet outil a été conçu en pensant à l'utilisateur tout en offrant de nombreuses fonctionnalités dont vous avez besoin pour gérer et surveiller les transactions. Ce produit est présenté dans une interface graphique conviviale et visuellement attrayante. Personnalisez vos paramètres et commencez à utiliser le produit en quelques minutes ! Guide de l'utilisateur + Démo  | Ver
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilitaires
Trade Copier est un utilitaire professionnel conçu pour copier et synchroniser les commandesentre les comptes de trading. Les commandes sont copiées du compte/terminal du fournisseur vers le compte/terminal du destinataire, qui sont installés sur le même ordinateur ou vps. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Principales fonctionnalités et avantages: Prend en charge la copie des commandes MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5>
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Utilitaires
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
OrderManager MT4
Lukas Roth
4.71 (24)
Utilitaires
Présentation du OrderManager : Un utilitaire révolutionnaire pour MT4 Gérez vos transactions comme un pro avec le tout nouveau utilitaire Order Manager pour MetaTrader 4. Conçu avec simplicité et facilité d'utilisation à l'esprit, l'Order Manager vous permet de définir et de visualiser sans effort le risque associé à chaque transaction, vous permettant de prendre des décisions éclairées et d'optimiser votre stratégie de trading. Pour plus d'informations sur l'OrderManager, veuillez vous référer
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Négociez automatiquement les zones de support et de résistance ou d'offre et de demande une fois que vous avez identifié les zones clés à partir desquelles vous souhaitez négocier. Cet EA vous permet de dessiner des zones d'achat et de vente en un seul clic, puis de les placer exactement là où vous vous attendez à ce que le prix change. L'EA surveille ensuite ces zones et effectuera automatiquement des transactions en fonction de l'action des prix que vous spécifiez pour les zones. Une fois la
Partial Closure EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Utilitaires
Partial Closure EA MT4 vous permet de clôturer partiellement n'importe quelle position sur votre compte, manuellement selon un pourcentage choisi de la taille du lot et/ou par numéro de ticket, ou automatiquement selon des pourcentages définis des niveaux de TP/SL, en clôturant un pourcentage de la taille de lot initiale sur jusqu’à 10 niveaux de take profit et 10 de stop loss. Il peut gérer toutes ou certaines des transactions de votre compte en spécifiant ou en excluant certains numéros magiq
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilitaires
Panneau de trading pour trader en 1 clic.   Travailler avec des positions et des commandes!   Trading à partir du graphique ou du clavier. En utilisant notre panel de trading, vous pouvez trader en un clic à partir du graphique et effectuer des opérations de trading 30 fois plus rapidement que le contrôle MetaTrader standard. Des calculs automatiques de paramètres et de fonctions qui facilitent la vie d'un trader et aident un trader à mener ses activités de trading beaucoup plus rapidement et pl
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Utilitaires
EASY Insight AIO – La solution tout-en-un pour un trading intelligent et sans effort Présentation Imaginez pouvoir analyser l’ensemble du marché — Forex, Or, Crypto, Indices et même Actions — en quelques secondes, sans aucune analyse manuelle de graphiques, sans installation complexe ni configuration d’indicateurs. EASY Insight AIO est votre outil d’exportation ultime, prêt à l’emploi, pour un trading alimenté par l’IA. Il fournit une vue d’ensemble du marché dans un fichier CSV propre — prêt
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.8 (30)
Utilitaires
Clôture des positions dans MetaTrader 4 après avoir atteint le bénéfice/perte total avec la fonction de suivi des bénéfices. Vous pouvez activer les arrêts virtuels (ordre séparé) . Calcul et clôture des positions ACHAT et VENTE séparément (ACHAT VENTE séparé) . Fermeture et calcul de tous les symboles ou du symbole courant uniquement (Tous les symboles) . Activer le suivi pour le profit ( Trailing Profit ). Clôture sur le total des profits et pertes en devise de dépôt, en points, ou en % du so
KopirMT4 Copy trades for MT4
Alexandr Gavrilin
4.53 (80)
Utilitaires
The adviser has been withdrawn from sale  KopirMT4 (CopierMT4) - transaction copier for the MetaTrader 4 terminal, copies (synchronizes, duplicates) transactions from any accounts (copier, copy dealers).  Supports copying: MT4 <-> MT4, MT4 -> MT5 Hedge, MT5 Hedge -> MT4 Support:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/messages/01c3f341a058d901 Why exactly our product? The copier has a high speed and is not dependent on ticks. Copy speed - less than 0.5 sec. Transactions are copied with high accuracy, the sc
KT Equity Protector MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.4 (5)
Utilitaires
Protégez votre capital de trading sans effort Protéger votre capital est aussi essentiel que de le faire fructifier. KT Equity Protector agit comme votre gestionnaire de risques personnel, surveillant en continu l’équité de votre compte et intervenant automatiquement pour limiter les pertes ou sécuriser les profits en fermant toutes les positions et ordres en attente dès que les objectifs prédéfinis sont atteints. Fini les décisions émotionnelles ou les incertitudes — laissez ce protecteur fiabl
Plus de l'auteur
Simple Trade Execution
Christian Daniel Breth
Utilitaires
Hey Guys, this is a simple Tool that helps you to open a Trade with any Risk quickly. If you initialize the tool in the chart a RED Line will appear. Drag the line to where you want your SL to be placed when the position opens. If you move the Red Line to a place below the current market price, the EA will open a Buy Trade (& Vice Versa for Sell Trade) upon pressing the Execution button The trade opened this way automatically has the right lot size so that you only lose a pre-determined amount i
FREE
Filtrer:
Zul Abd
133
Zul Abd 2023.09.02 07:14 
 

Hi, this is a great EA, very helpful.

Répondre à l'avis