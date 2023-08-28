Simple Local Copier

With this copier you are able to transfer trades from one account to the other as long as both accounts are on the same server.

To do this, open two Mt4 applications and insert the EA into a chart in each case.

In the input parameters of the copier, select "Master" on one account and "Slave" on the other account. Later, the trades are then transfered from the master to the slave account

For the slave account, use the lot multiplier to set the lot size for the slave account. For example, if you open a trade with a position size of 1 lot on the master account and select a value of 0.5 for the multiplier, this trade will be copied with a position size of 1*0.5= 0.5 Lot.

that you must not have any open positions on either account initially, otherwise the copier will automatically close them. The functions of the copier are self-explanatory and can be left at the default settings. Try it in demo first. It works good for me and I have used it many times. If you have any questions, send me a message.



