Simple Trade Execution
- Christian Daniel Breth
Hey Guys,
this is a simple Tool that helps you to open a Trade with any Risk quickly.
- If you initialize the tool in the chart a RED Line will appear. Drag the line to where you want your SL to be placed when the position opens.
- If you move the Red Line to a place below the current market price, the EA will open a Buy Trade (& Vice Versa for Sell Trade) upon pressing the Execution button
- The trade opened this way automatically has the right lot size so that you only lose a pre-determined amount if you get stopped-out.
You determine your risk by using 2 input parameters:
1. Risk Capital = The account balance with which the EA calculates the risk in percent. If you want the EA to use the 100% of your Account Balance to calculate the Risk per Trade, then use a value of 100. But sometimes Traders want to use only a Part of the account Balance to calculate the Risk per Trade.
2. Risk per Trade in %: The Risk per Trade calculated with the value "Risk capital". Lets do an example:
Balance: 1000 USD
Risk Capital: 50%
Risk Per Trade in %: 1%
1000*0.5=500
500*0.01=5 USD Risk per Trade