G Trade Broker Check – Instantly Evaluate Broker Performance Across Multiple Accounts and Leverage Settings





Take your trading to the next level by analyzing your broker’s performance in real time! With G Trade Broker Check, traders can effortlessly track their broker’s behavior over the past 24 hours on any symbol added to the Market Watch in MT5. Whether you’re comparing multiple brokers, testing different account types, or analyzing varying leverage setups, this powerful Expert Advisor provides you with detailed insights in just a few clicks.





Key Features:





• Instant Broker Performance Tracking: Gain real-time access to your broker’s performance over the past 24 hours, instantly pulling critical data for any symbol you add to your Market Watch. From forex pairs to indices and commodities, get up-to-date insights on how your broker handles spreads, leverage, and more.

• Multi-Account and Leverage Comparison: Whether you’re trading on a standard, ECN, or pro account, this EA lets you compare broker performance across different account types and leverage settings. Understand how leverage impacts your trades and ensure you’re always trading with optimal margin conditions.

• 24-Hour Spread Analysis: Track the average and minimum spreads for all symbols in your Market Watch over the last 24 hours. Quickly identify the symbols with the best liquidity and lowest trading costs, allowing you to make more informed trading decisions.

• Profit Currency Conversion: The EA seamlessly converts any symbol’s profit currency to your account currency, ensuring you always have a clear view of your potential profits and losses – even when trading foreign indices or commodities with different base currencies.

• Accurate Swap Rate Calculation: Understand swap rates for both long and short positions in your account currency, helping you assess the cost of holding positions overnight or over the weekend.

• Disabled and Close-Only Symbol Detection: The EA automatically detects when symbols are either disabled or set to close-only mode, ensuring you’re aware of trading restrictions before making critical decisions.

• Detailed CSV Export: All broker performance data, including leverage, spreads, swaps, and symbol statuses, is exported into a comprehensive CSV file. This makes it easy to review the broker’s performance at a later time and analyze trends across multiple account types.





Why Choose G Trade Broker Check?





G Trade Broker Check is designed for traders who want a clear, real-time view of their broker’s performance across multiple account types, symbols, and leverage setups. It provides instant access to the past 24 hours of broker data for any symbol in your Market Watch, helping you make smarter trading decisions by understanding key metrics like spreads, swaps, leverage, and more.



