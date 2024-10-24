G Trade Broker Check

G Trade Broker Check – Instantly Evaluate Broker Performance Across Multiple Accounts and Leverage Settings


Take your trading to the next level by analyzing your broker’s performance in real time! With G Trade Broker Check, traders can effortlessly track their broker’s behavior over the past 24 hours on any symbol added to the Market Watch in MT5. Whether you’re comparing multiple brokers, testing different account types, or analyzing varying leverage setups, this powerful Expert Advisor provides you with detailed insights in just a few clicks.


Key Features:


Instant Broker Performance Tracking: Gain real-time access to your broker’s performance over the past 24 hours, instantly pulling critical data for any symbol you add to your Market Watch. From forex pairs to indices and commodities, get up-to-date insights on how your broker handles spreads, leverage, and more.

Multi-Account and Leverage Comparison: Whether you’re trading on a standard, ECN, or pro account, this EA lets you compare broker performance across different account types and leverage settings. Understand how leverage impacts your trades and ensure you’re always trading with optimal margin conditions.

24-Hour Spread Analysis: Track the average and minimum spreads for all symbols in your Market Watch over the last 24 hours. Quickly identify the symbols with the best liquidity and lowest trading costs, allowing you to make more informed trading decisions.

Profit Currency Conversion: The EA seamlessly converts any symbol’s profit currency to your account currency, ensuring you always have a clear view of your potential profits and losses – even when trading foreign indices or commodities with different base currencies.

Accurate Swap Rate Calculation: Understand swap rates for both long and short positions in your account currency, helping you assess the cost of holding positions overnight or over the weekend.

Disabled and Close-Only Symbol Detection: The EA automatically detects when symbols are either disabled or set to close-only mode, ensuring you’re aware of trading restrictions before making critical decisions.

Detailed CSV Export: All broker performance data, including leverage, spreads, swaps, and symbol statuses, is exported into a comprehensive CSV file. This makes it easy to review the broker’s performance at a later time and analyze trends across multiple account types.


Why Choose G Trade Broker Check?


G Trade Broker Check is designed for traders who want a clear, real-time view of their broker’s performance across multiple account types, symbols, and leverage setups. It provides instant access to the past 24 hours of broker data for any symbol in your Market Watch, helping you make smarter trading decisions by understanding key metrics like spreads, swaps, leverage, and more.


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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (7)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
5 (1)
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
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Yassou Kalimera
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Yassou Kalimera 2025.01.30 10:34 
 

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