MT5 Indicators Data Extractor
- Utilities
- Mounir Cheikh
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 25 November 2025
- Activations: 20
This tool allows you to export MetaTrader indicator data (buffers) for any financial instrument available in your MetaTrader 5.
You can export multiple Symbols and Timeframes into a single CSV file. You can also schedule the export frequency (every 1 minute, 5 minutes, 60 minutes, etc.).
There is no need to open multiple charts to retrieve recent data—the tool downloads the data directly.
The CSV file will be saved in the folder: \MQL5\Files .
How it works
Report Tab
-
Select the indicators and open the tool. Click Refresh if you have added other indicators.
-
Select the Symbol, Timeframe, and Indicator.
-
To download 100 bars, click Export.
Download Tab
-
Select the Symbols to download: click on an item to select or deselect it.
-
Select the Timeframes: click on an item to select or deselect it.
-
Select the Indicator Buffers: click on an item to select or deselect it.
-
Select the export delimiter: Comma, Semicolon, or Tab.
-
Enter the number of bars to download (minimum 1, maximum 100000).
-
Set the Refresh Time to schedule the download. For example, if you set it to 5, the file will be updated every 5 minutes with the specified number of bars. A value of 0 means the file will be exported only once.
-
You can include candles data(Open, High, Low, Close and Volume) by selecting the OHLCV checkbox.
-
Click Start Export to begin the download, and Stop Export to stop the scheduled process.