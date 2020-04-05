QuantGoldMaster

Quant Gold Master 

Five independent strategies in one MT5 robot, switched by an ADX market regime filter. Hard stop loss on every trade.

Full description

Quant Gold Master is one Expert Advisor that carries five separate trading techniques instead of one. Each technique is a complete entry method on its own. What connects them is a market regime filter: the robot measures whether the market is directional or flat, and only lets the techniques that suit the current state open trades. Trend methods are switched off in a flat market, and the mean reversion method is switched off in a trending market, so the techniques never work against each other.

There is no grid, no martingale, no averaging down and no recovery multiplier. A losing trade is closed by its stop loss and the robot moves on.

The five techniques

1. EMA trend following A fast EMA crossing a slow EMA, confirmed by the closing price being on the same side of the slow EMA. This is the classic time series momentum entry and it only runs while ADX confirms a directional market.

2. Donchian volatility breakout The robot stores the highest high and the lowest low of the last N completed bars. A trade is taken when a bar closes beyond that channel by a margin proportional to current ATR, so a marginal touch of the level is not treated as a breakout.

3. Bollinger band and fast RSI mean reversion A trade is taken against the move when a bar closes outside the Bollinger band and the fast RSI is simultaneously at an extreme. This is the only technique allowed to work in a flat market, and it is the only one switched off when ADX is high.

4. Trend pullback continuation While the fast EMA, the slow EMA and price all agree on a direction, the robot waits for the slow RSI to fall into a pullback zone and then turn back out of it, with the bar touching the fast EMA. It joins an existing trend after a retracement rather than at the breakout point.

5. MACD momentum The MACD histogram crossing zero, taken only in the direction of the slow EMA. It catches momentum shifts that appear before a moving average crossover does.

Recommended settings


Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1

Starting with a 100 USD account

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Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
2.5 (2)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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Xuepro
Wasupol Kongdetudomkul
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xuepro is a fully automated Expert Advisor built on one simple market principle: price spends most of its life inside a volatility envelope, and the moves actually worth trading begin the moment it leaves that envelope with conviction. How it trades Entry: Keltner Channel (EMA + ATR) breakout, confirmed on closed candles only Stop Loss / Take Profit: calculated from live ATR, fully adaptive to volatility Trend filter: an optional higher-timeframe EMA keeps the EA on the side of the dominant tre
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