Risk Sentinel

ONE DRAG SETS THE LOT SIZE - RISK STAYS WITHIN YOUR LIMIT

Risk-first position sizing for traders who protect their capital


Introductory offer — first 30 copies at $35, then $45. Early buyers keep the lower price forever!

Also available for MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185979


Risk Sentinel is a risk-first position sizing and risk management tool for MT5, built for prop-firm evaluation and funded traders. Drag your stop-loss and the lot size recalculates live, so your risk stays fixed no matter the SL distance — no more re-doing the math on every setup. See the exact lot size, risk, reward, R:R and required margin; size by percentage or a fixed cash amount; snap to your open position; and keep your settings and layout across timeframe switches. Planning utility only; it does not place trades or enforce firm rules.


1. Full Feature List

On-chart position tool (TradingView-style)

  Draggable Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines — or type exact prices into the dashboard when you need precision instead of the drag.

  Drag the stop-loss and the lot size recalculates live, so your risk stays fixed no matter the SL distance — the position sizes itself around your risk, not the other way around.

  Filled risk zone (red) and reward zone (green) that read like a TradingView long/short tool.

  Long / Short toggle that mirrors SL and TP to the correct side of entry.

  Smooth single-click-and-drag on any line (no double-click, no re-selecting), with an 8-pixel grab tolerance.

  On-chart labels on each line: price plus risk/reward in account currency, and live R:R at the entry.

  Reset button re-centers the tool on the current price with a clean default stop and target when a plan gets messy.

  Zones hug the right edge of the chart and follow new bars.

Automatic lot-size engine

  Five Risk Size modes: % of Initial Balance (user-defined starting balance), % of Current Balance, % of Equity (auto-refreshes on a timer), Cash Amount (a fixed cash figure in your account currency), and Fix Lot (fixed volume; drives the risk/reward figures instead).

  Position size is derived from the Entry-to-SL distance and your chosen risk — percentage, cash amount, or fixed lot.

  Lot is rounded down to the broker’s volume step and clamped to min/max, so risk is never overshot; if even the minimum lot would exceed your limit, the tool flags it rather than sizing over.

  Per-point value is computed from contract size × currency conversion — the same basis MT5 uses — so figures stay correct across account currencies and instrument types.

Risk : Reward control

  Dynamic RR — RR is read live from your dragged or typed SL and TP.

  Static RR — you enter a target RR and TP is placed automatically from the stop.

  RR shown at the entry level and in the dashboard.

Stop Loss modes

  Manual — drag the line or type the exact SL price.

  ATR-based — enter an ATR period in bars (e.g. 14) and a multiplier; the tool reads the live ATR from the chart’s timeframe and places the stop at ATR × multiplier, refreshing each new bar.

Take Profit modes

  RR-based — TP follows your RR target and re-adjusts automatically when the stop moves.

  Manual — drag the line or type the exact TP price.

Broker spread modeling

  One-tap toggle to fold the live broker spread into the calculation.

  Adds spread to the stop distance and subtracts it from the target — the true cost of entry.

  Shows net RR and the current spread in points.

  Draws a second, labeled effective SL / TP line. Each level’s raw and spread-adjusted figures (price + money) sit on opposite sides of the line, so they never overlap — even when the spread is a single point.

Snap to Position

  One click pulls your open price, SL, TP, direction, and volume from the live position onto the tool, so the dashboard matches the broker’s order window exactly — no manual dragging.

Floating dashboard

  Draggable and minimizable panel that remembers its position and settings across timeframe changes.

  Editable Entry / SL / TP price boxes for exact levels; read-only fields grey out when the mode computes them for you (ATR stop, RR target).

  Dark / Light theme toggle.

  Lock toggle — makes the on-chart lines inert so clicks pass through to your broker’s execution lines when the plan overlaps a live trade.

  Hide Box toggle — hides the on-chart lines/zones for a clean chart while keeping the dashboard live.

  Reset button — re-center the tool to a clean default plan.

  Highlighted lot size for at-a-glance reading (theme-aware).

  Live trade-plan summary: Lot Size, Risk (money), Reward (money), RR, Required Margin, and Margin as % of equity.

  Every setting is adjustable both from the panel and from the indicator inputs.

Compatibility

  Works on any symbol — forex, metals, indices, and other CFDs.

  Correct for any account deposit currency and any account leverage.

  Works on netting and hedging accounts.

2. What It Does NOT Do

  It does not open, modify, or close trades. It is a planning and visualization indicator, not an Expert Advisor or auto-trader.

  It does not generate buy/sell signals or entry/exit advice.

  It does not manage open positions (no trailing stop, no break-even automation, no partial close).

  Margin for CFDs/indices is a close estimate (marked with a ~) because brokers use custom margin rates; forex and metals margin are exact.

  For instruments not quoted in your account currency, the relevant conversion pair must be present in Market Watch (e.g., EURUSD for a EUR-quoted index).

  The ATR-based stop reads the current chart timeframe’s ATR — ATR(14) on M5 is a different distance than ATR(14) on H1.

  Spread figures use the live spread at the moment of calculation, which naturally fluctuates.

=================================================================================

Key benefits

  Never breach on a sizing mistake — the exact lot for your risk cap is computed for you, live, on every drag or edit.

  Made for prop rules — fixed-% sizing off initial balance, current balance, or equity fits static and trailing-drawdown evaluations alike.

  Risk your way — by percentage or by a fixed cash amount, with a hard cap that never exceeds what you set.

  Drag for speed, type for precision — set levels by eye or to the exact price; the lot size updates either way.

  Risk-first by design — you set the risk; the tool finds the size, not the other way around.

  Discipline as a routine — the same drag-read-confirm sequence before every entry builds the consistency evaluations reward.

  Honest R:R — spread modeling shows what you’ll really get, so your reward targets stay realistic.

  Verifiable, not hype — matches your broker’s order window to the cent; no black box, no claims.

  Stays out of the way — lock and hide keep it from cluttering a live trade.

Ideal for

  Prop-firm traders in evaluation — who must hit a target without breaching daily-loss or max-drawdown limits.

  Funded traders — protecting the account and the payout with consistent per-trade risk.

  Discipline-builders — anyone moving from discretionary lot sizes to a repeatable, risk-first routine.

  Discretionary and technical MT5 traders who size by fixed-percentage risk on forex, metals, or indices.

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Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
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EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
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