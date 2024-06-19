Fusion Ultra Instinct EA

The Fusion Ultra Instinct EA automated trading system is a combination of 6 trading systems based on the following indicators: Moving Average, Bollinger Bands, Standard Deviation, Average True Range, Stochastic Oscillator, Alligator, Accelerator Oscillator, Awesome Oscillator, Ichimoku Kinko Hyo int Timeframe M30. Test combined with martingale trading method That limits the value to ten times which is very low. safe to trade And all of them were taken to determine the weight of each indicator by a neural network method that was obtained from backtesting, obtimization, very low drawdown, and very high profitability. with a large number of trades no less than four thousand times in twenty years for the stability of future trades to be precise enough It requires a very small starting capital to trade from 100-200 usd. Backtest 2004-2024 drawdown 55 usd

Symbol EURUSD
Leverage
 1:100
Timeframe
 M30
Settings
 Default
Minimal/Recommended Deposit
 100$/150$


More from author
Swing Trade MA
Miss Preeyanut Budsarakham
Experts
Swing Trade MA is auto trading Use a system of MA Fast  crossover with MA Slow   and in the AI(neural network) to measure the probability weights of 10 MA lines and  using the   Martingale   system. Backtest  tick data 100 % from 2003-2023 by default setting  trading EURUSD Timeframe M15. Requirements Supported currency pairs:     EURUSD Timeframe: M15 The   minimum   deposit is   $5 00   for a 1:400 leverage EXPERT DESCRIPTION Variable Description  Stop Loss  Stop Lost  Take Profit  Take Profi
AI Trend Price Action
Miss Preeyanut Budsarakham
Experts
The EA AI Trend Price Action uses a trading strategy of Price Action and AI combined with Martingale The results of the backtest data 2003-2023. Using 100% reliable tick data, choose safe trades with very low risk even with martingale. But limiting the risk, not too high which can be set by the user himself as well. Requirements Supported currency pairs:     EURUSD Timeframe: M30 The   minimum   deposit is   $200   for a 1:400 leverage
MultiIndy Hybrid Trend
Miss Preeyanut Budsarakham
Experts
The EA MultiIndy Hybrid Trend used to a trading system that combines 11 indicators 1. BOLLINGER BAND 2.RSI 3.MA 4.AO 5.MACD 6.CCI 7.MOMENTUM 8.FRACTAL 9.PARABOLIC SAR 10.STD 11.ATR and then AI to find the probability of each indicator as its weight value. Common use of martingale Then backtest twenty years to become this automated trading system. EA can send alerts through the program line, can adjust the risk. or turn off the martingale according to user requirements or can trade any currency
Trend Pivot Point
Miss Preeyanut Budsarakham
Experts
The EA Trend Pivot Point uses pivot values to choose a buy or sell trade and uses two indicators, STD and ATR, to measure market volatility and choose if market volatility is high not to trade. If the market volatility is less, then trading is allowed. Use pivot point calculations alone for probabilistic weighting of 10 AI pivot values. Based on a 20 year retrospective data backtest Resulting in the weight of this pivot value, for default it is for trading EURUSD Timeframe M15 which user can fin
MultiIndy Swing Trade
Miss Preeyanut Budsarakham
Experts
The EA MuliIndy Swing Trade uses a swing trade system + martingale system + neural network  system  + indicator strategy (AWESOME OSCILLATOR (AO),STD,ATR) working together to find the best profit and low drawdown for trading. using historical data statistics probability. Let's give the weight of each indicator, which gives good results when the graph fluctuates up and down. without looking at trends alone For EURUSD M15 best default setting EA, it can be used Optimization Backtest to trade other
AI Ichimoku Cloud
Miss Preeyanut Budsarakham
Experts
The AI Ichimoku Cloud trading system is an automated trading that uses the indicator Ichimoku Cloud to trade, combines with the neural network martingale method, and makes trading safer by trading the main trend of the chart. By backtest the data from 2003-2022, the results were very good. Very low point of loss and has a satisfactory high total profit By trading, there are not many trades each week. Instead, it chooses the period when the graph is trending, so it trades and there is a correctio
Hydra Scalping
Miss Preeyanut Budsarakham
Experts
This is the automated trading program used. All five indicators MA18 MA50 RSI STD ATR are put together to find the best value. point to open an order A good time to trade each time using the system. Neural Network 24 core. THE BEST TRADING POSSIBILITIES Backtested for 20 years from 2003 to 2023, the test results are very good for trading EURUSD, 15 minutes, use a fast trading system(Scalping), make small profits to get good trading results. Symbol EURUSD Type of account Classic, ECN, Leverage 1
Golden Harvest MT5
Miss Preeyanut Budsarakham
Experts
Golden Harvest MT5 automated trading system is a trading system for trading gold. by default of the variables for gold trading by using the function of Indicator Bollinger Bands Indicator, ATR, std, Ma200 using the martingale trading method. Coupled with the use of the neural network, the main body of finding good trading positions is mainly using bb based on twenty years of backtesting. Get satisfactory trading results, safe in trading gold, at 15 minutes intervals, users can immediately trade
Ma Massaro
Miss Preeyanut Budsarakham
Experts
The Ma Massaro automated trading system is a trading system that uses the cross between Ma and Alligator indicators. But powerful in finding the point, position, time of opening an order. A neural network method was used to find the crossover weights of the two Ma's going back 14 periods. The weights were obtained from a 20-year retrospective test. mistake make consistent profits by trying to find the value that has the least loss point from retrospective testing Find the weight of Ma's crossove
Various Moments MA
Miss Preeyanut Budsarakham
Experts
The Various Moments MA automated trading system uses three pairs of ema moving average indicators ma6,ma8 ma18,ma20 ma20,ma22 intersecting at three intervals: five minutes, fifteen minutes, thirty minutes and one hour. By working with the neural network and the Martingale method of trading to help achieve consistent profits. and to filter trades more precisely We have added two more indicators iATR and iStdDev to measure the volatility of charts that are advantageous for trading and thus enter t
Fusion Ultra Obtimiz
Miss Preeyanut Budsarakham
Experts
Fusion Ultra Obtimiz trading system uses the inticator Alligator ATR STD to find the best trading opportunities in a 30-minute chart and uses Neural Network to find the highest probability of trading profits. By testing data from the past ten years, 2010-2024. The trading system has been adjusted. Choose the value that has the best probability of trading profit from backtesting obtimize mt5. Symbol EURUSD Leverage 1:100,1:300 Timeframe M30 Settings Default Minimal/Recommended Deposit 30$
