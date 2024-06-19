The Fusion Ultra Instinct EA automated trading system is a combination of 6 trading systems based on the following indicators: Moving Average, Bollinger Bands, Standard Deviation, Average True Range, Stochastic Oscillator, Alligator, Accelerator Oscillator, Awesome Oscillator, Ichimoku Kinko Hyo int Timeframe M30. Test combined with martingale trading method That limits the value to ten times which is very low. safe to trade And all of them were taken to determine the weight of each indicator by a neural network method that was obtained from backtesting, obtimization, very low drawdown, and very high profitability. with a large number of trades no less than four thousand times in twenty years for the stability of future trades to be precise enough It requires a very small starting capital to trade from 100-200 usd. Backtest 2004-2024 drawdown 55 usd

Symbol EURUSD

Leverage

1:100

Timeframe

M30 Settings

Default

Minimal/Recommended Deposit

100$/150 $






