MultiIndy Swing Trade
- Experts
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Miss Preeyanut BudsarakhamHello everyone, have questions, have problems using automated trading systems, can send a message. You can contact me anytime. Thank you very much for everyone who is interested.
- Version: 1.50
- Updated: 2 August 2023
- Activations: 5
The EA MuliIndy Swing Trade uses a swing trade system + martingale system + neural network system + indicator strategy (AWESOME OSCILLATOR (AO),STD,ATR) working together to find the best profit and low drawdown for trading. using historical data statistics probability. Let's give the weight of each indicator, which gives good results when the graph fluctuates up and down. without looking at trends alone For EURUSD M15 best default setting EA, it can be used Optimization Backtest to trade other pairs. or any stock according to user needs to test
Requirements
- Supported currency pairs: EURUSD
- Timeframe: M15
- The minimum deposit is $1000 for a 1:400 leverage