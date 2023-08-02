Trend Pivot Point
- Experts
-
Miss Preeyanut BudsarakhamHello everyone, have questions, have problems using automated trading systems, can send a message. You can contact me anytime. Thank you very much for everyone who is interested.
- Version: 1.40
- Updated: 2 August 2023
- Activations: 5
The EA Trend Pivot Point uses pivot values to choose a buy or sell trade and uses two indicators, STD and ATR, to measure market volatility and choose if market volatility is high not to trade. If the market volatility is less, then trading is allowed. Use pivot point calculations alone for probabilistic weighting of 10 AI pivot values. Based on a 20 year retrospective data backtest Resulting in the weight of this pivot value, for default it is for trading EURUSD Timeframe M15 which user can find by backtest Optimization for other currencies. or another timeframe
Requirements
|Trading pairs
|EURUSD
|Timeframe
|M15
|Minimum deposit
|$500
|Leverage
|1:400
|Brokers
|Hedging ECN account. Low spreads
Settings
|Variable
|Value
|W1
| Weight of Pivot Point 1
|W2
|Weight of Pivot Point 2
|W3
|Weight of Pivot Point 3
|W4
|Weight of Pivot Point 4
|W5
|Weight of Pivot Point 5
|W6
|Weight of Pivot Point 6
|W7
|Weight of Pivot Point 7
|W8
|Weight of Pivot Point 8
|W9
|Weight of Pivot Point 9
|W10
|Weight of Pivot Point 10
|W11
|Weight of Pivot Point 11
|W12
|Weight of Pivot Point 12
|W13
|Weight of Pivot Point 13
|W14
|Weight of Pivot Point 14
|Stop Loss
|Stop Loss(Point)
|Take Profit
|Take Profit (Point)
|EA Magic Number
|Magic Number is used to separate trades of each ea using different values.
|Lots Size Number
|Initial Lot Size to Trade
|Take Order
|The number of probabilities to use for trading, the maximum value is 1.
|Use Martingale
|Use Martingale
|Max Lot
|The largest number of lot size for martingale trading
|Max Spread
|The largest number of spread for martingale trading
|Send Line Notify
|Notification of opening orders via Line program
|Line Token
|Line Token number
|Font size
|Font size Panel
|Font Color
|Font Color Panel
Setting Default trade EURUSD
|W1
|0.01
|W2
|0.29
|W3
|-0.37
|W4
|-0.42
|W5
|0.37
|W6
|0.28
|W7
|-0.48
|W8
|-0.5
|W9
|0.36
|W10
|0.11
|W11
|0.48
|W12
|-0.47
|W13
|0.18
|W14
|0.46
|Stop Loss
|330
|Take Profit
|360
|EA Magic Number
|1211103
|Lots Size Number
|0.01
|Take Order
|0.99
|Use Martingale
|true
|Max Lot
|1
|Max Spread
|30
|Send Line Notify
|false
|Line Token
|Font size
|8
|Font Color
|Black