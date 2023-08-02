Trend Pivot Point

The EA Trend Pivot Point uses pivot values to choose a buy or sell trade and uses two indicators, STD and ATR, to measure market volatility and choose if market volatility is high not to trade. If the market volatility is less, then trading is allowed. Use pivot point calculations alone for probabilistic weighting of 10 AI pivot values. Based on a 20 year retrospective data backtest Resulting in the weight of this pivot value, for default it is for trading EURUSD Timeframe M15 which user can find by backtest Optimization for other currencies. or another timeframe

Requirements

Trading pairs EURUSD
Timeframe M15
Minimum deposit 
 $500
Leverage
 1:400
Brokers
 Hedging ECN account. Low spreads 

 Settings

Variable  Value
  W1   Weight of Pivot Point 1
  W2   Weight of Pivot Point 2
  W3   Weight of Pivot Point 3
  W4   Weight of Pivot Point 4
  W5   Weight of Pivot Point 5
  W6   Weight of Pivot Point 6
  W7   Weight of Pivot Point 7
  W8   Weight of Pivot Point 8
  W9   Weight of Pivot Point 9
  W10   Weight of Pivot Point 10
  W11   Weight of Pivot Point 11
  W12   Weight of Pivot Point 12
  W13   Weight of Pivot Point 13
  W14   Weight of Pivot Point 14
 Stop Loss    Stop Loss(Point)
 Take Profit   Take Profit (Point)
 EA Magic Number    Magic Number is used to separate trades of each ea using different values.
 Lots Size Number   Initial Lot Size to Trade
 Take Order   The number of probabilities to use for trading, the maximum value is 1.
 Use Martingale   Use Martingale
 Max Lot   The largest number of lot size for martingale trading
 Max Spread   The largest number of spread for martingale trading
 Send Line Notify   Notification of opening orders via Line program
 Line Token   Line Token number
 Font size   Font size Panel
 Font Color   Font Color Panel

Setting Default trade EURUSD

  W1   0.01
  W2   0.29
  W3  -0.37
  W4   -0.42
  W5   0.37
  W6   0.28
  W7  -0.48
  W8   -0.5
  W9   0.36
  W10   0.11
  W11   0.48
  W12  -0.47
  W13   0.18
  W14   0.46
 Stop Loss   330
 Take Profit   360
 EA Magic Number   1211103
 Lots Size Number   0.01
 Take Order   0.99
 Use Martingale   true
 Max Lot   1
 Max Spread   30
 Send Line Notify   false
 Line Token   
 Font size   8
 Font Color   Black


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