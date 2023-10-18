AI Trend Price Action
- Experts
-
Miss Preeyanut BudsarakhamHello everyone, have questions, have problems using automated trading systems, can send a message. You can contact me anytime. Thank you very much for everyone who is interested.
- Version: 1.90
- Updated: 18 October 2023
- Activations: 5
The EA AI Trend Price Action uses a trading strategy of Price Action and AI combined with Martingale The results of the backtest data 2003-2023. Using 100% reliable tick data, choose safe trades with very low risk even with martingale. But limiting the risk, not too high which can be set by the user himself as well.
Requirements
- Supported currency pairs: EURUSD
- Timeframe: M30
- The minimum deposit is $200 for a 1:400 leverage