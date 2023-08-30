Hydra Scalping

AI Ichimoku Cloud Miss Preeyanut Budsarakham Experts

The AI Ichimoku Cloud trading system is an automated trading that uses the indicator Ichimoku Cloud to trade, combines with the neural network martingale method, and makes trading safer by trading the main trend of the chart. By backtest the data from 2003-2022, the results were very good. Very low point of loss and has a satisfactory high total profit By trading, there are not many trades each week. Instead, it chooses the period when the graph is trending, so it trades and there is a correctio