Hydra Scalping
- Experts
-
Miss Preeyanut BudsarakhamHello everyone, have questions, have problems using automated trading systems, can send a message. You can contact me anytime. Thank you very much for everyone who is interested.
- Version: 1.40
- Updated: 30 August 2023
- Activations: 10
This is the automated trading program used. All five indicators MA18 MA50 RSI STD ATR are put together to find the best value. point to open an order A good time to trade each time using the system. Neural Network 24 core. THE BEST TRADING POSSIBILITIES Backtested for 20 years from 2003 to 2023, the test results are very good for trading EURUSD, 15 minutes, use a fast trading system(Scalping), make small profits to get good trading results.
|Symbol
|EURUSD
|Type of account
|Classic, ECN, Leverage 1:200 or higher
|Timeframe
|M15
|Settings
|Default
|Minimal/Recommended Deposit
|300$