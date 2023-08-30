Hydra Scalping

This is the automated trading program used. All five indicators MA18 MA50 RSI STD ATR are put together to find the best value. point to open an order A good time to trade each time using the system. Neural Network 24 core. THE BEST TRADING POSSIBILITIES Backtested for 20 years from 2003 to 2023, the test results are very good for trading EURUSD, 15 minutes, use a fast trading system(Scalping), make small profits to get good trading results.

Symbol EURUSD
Type of account
 Classic, ECN, Leverage 1:200  or higher
Timeframe
 M15
Settings
 Default
Minimal/Recommended Deposit 300$

Signal1:https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2045361

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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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The EA Trend Pivot Point uses pivot values to choose a buy or sell trade and uses two indicators, STD and ATR, to measure market volatility and choose if market volatility is high not to trade. If the market volatility is less, then trading is allowed. Use pivot point calculations alone for probabilistic weighting of 10 AI pivot values. Based on a 20 year retrospective data backtest Resulting in the weight of this pivot value, for default it is for trading EURUSD Timeframe M15 which user can fin
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Miss Preeyanut Budsarakham
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