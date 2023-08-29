Swing Trade MA
- Experts
-
Miss Preeyanut BudsarakhamHello everyone, have questions, have problems using automated trading systems, can send a message. You can contact me anytime. Thank you very much for everyone who is interested.
- Version: 1.91
- Updated: 29 August 2023
- Activations: 5
Swing Trade MA is auto trading Use a system of MA Fast crossover with MA Slow and in the AI(neural network) to measure the probability weights of 10 MA lines and using the Martingale system. Backtest tick data 100 % from 2003-2023 by default setting trading EURUSD Timeframe M15.
Requirements
- Supported currency pairs: EURUSD
- Timeframe: M15
- The minimum deposit is $500 for a 1:400 leverage
EXPERT DESCRIPTION
|Variable
|Description
|Stop Loss
|Stop Lost
|Take Profit
| Take Profit
|EA Magic Number
|Magic Number
|Lots to Trade
|Lot Size
|Take Order
|Take Order
|Use Martingale
|Use Martingale
|Max Lot
|Max Lot Size
|MaxSpread
|Max Spread
|wSignal1
|weight of MA1
|wSignal2
|weight of MA 2
|wSignal3
|weight of MA 3
|wSignal4
|weight of MA 4
|wSignal5
|weight of MA 5
|wSignal6
|weight of MA 6
|wSignal7
|weight of MA 7
|wSignal8
|weight of MA 8
|wSignal9
|weight of MA 9
|wSignal10
|weight of MA 10