Swing Trade MA

Swing Trade MA is auto trading Use a system of MA Fast  crossover with MA Slow and in the AI(neural network) to measure the probability weights of 10 MA lines and  using the Martingale  system. Backtest tick data 100 % from 2003-2023 by default setting  trading EURUSD Timeframe M15.

Requirements

  • Supported currency pairs:  EURUSD
  • Timeframe: M15
  • The minimum deposit is $500 for a 1:400 leverage

EXPERT DESCRIPTION

Variable Description
 Stop Loss  Stop Lost
 Take Profit  Take Profit
 EA Magic Number  Magic Number
 Lots to Trade  Lot Size
 Take Order  Take Order
 Use Martingale  Use Martingale
 Max Lot  Max Lot Size
 MaxSpread  Max Spread
  wSignal1  weight  of MA1
  wSignal2  weight  of MA 2
  wSignal3  weight  of MA 3
  wSignal4  weight  of MA 4
  wSignal5  weight  of MA 5
  wSignal6  weight  of MA 6
  wSignal7  weight  of MA 7
   wSignal8  weight  of MA 8
   wSignal9  weight  of MA 9
   wSignal10  weight  of MA 10
   


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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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