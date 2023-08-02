The Various Moments MA automated trading system uses three pairs of ema moving average indicators ma6,ma8 ma18,ma20 ma20,ma22 intersecting at three intervals: five minutes, fifteen minutes, thirty minutes and one hour. By working with the neural network and the Martingale method of trading to help achieve consistent profits. and to filter trades more precisely We have added two more indicators iATR and iStdDev to measure the volatility of charts that are advantageous for trading and thus enter trades when the charts are less volatile. The user can customize the value of the first input variable. The initial increment is traded at Lot Size 0.01 and the maximum does not occur at 10 Lot Size. The trading style using the neural network has 39 sets of variables to determine the trading probability. By working on testing Tick Data 100% going back twenty years Resulting in 39 sets of weights of the neural network. Users can find different values by backtest optimization for other currency pairs. as needed But if the user wants to test which currency is the most Our team is ready to test and find the value for the user. Happy trading for all traders





Symbol EURUSD

Leverage

1:400 or higher

Timeframe

M15 Settings

Default

Minimal/Recommended Deposit

500$-1000 $









