Fusion Ultra Obtimiz

Fusion Ultra Obtimiz trading system uses the inticator Alligator ATR STD to find the best trading opportunities in a 30-minute chart and uses Neural Network to find the highest probability of trading profits. By testing data from the past ten years, 2010-2024.

The trading system has been adjusted. Choose the value that has the best probability of trading profit from backtesting obtimize mt5.

Symbol EURUSD
Leverage
 1:100,1:300
Timeframe
 M30
Settings
 Default
Minimal/Recommended Deposit
 30$/100$


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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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