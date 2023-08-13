MT4 & MT5 To Notion

This program will allow you to export all of your trades from your MetaTrader account straight into Notion using a very friendly User Interface.

To use the program you first need to copy the Notion template into your Notion workspace. Please find the Notion Journal Template link below:

Notion Template



If you are using MT5 you can select 'Create Template' to automatically create the columns. Only the 'Outcome' column is not created as the type is not supported by Notion API. You will have to create this yourself with the property type 'Select'. The columns will be arranged A-Z so you will need to arrange them how you want.





MetaTrader Setup

In MetaTrader go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisor Tab and tick 'Allow Web Request for listed URLs' Add https://api.notion.com to the list Download Notion Template. Go to MetaTrader App Ad > User Manual Blog in Description