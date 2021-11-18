Stochastic MT5 TFs by your choice

This indicator is based on the classical oscilator Stochastic and will be helpful for those who love and know how to use not a visual but digital representation of the indicator. Stochastic MT5 indicator shows values from each time frames:

M1, M2, M3, M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30, H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, D1, W1, AND MN1.

You will be able to change the main input parameters for each Stochastic for every TF and you will have a choice what TFs you want to see.

The indicator shows the digital representation of the main line (%K) and the second line (%D).





Example for M1

TF_M1 = true;

K_Period1 = 5;

D_Period1 = 3;

S_Period1 = 3;

ENUM_MA_METHOD Method1 = MODE_SMA;

ENUM_STO_PRICE Price1 = STO_LOWHIGH;





Input parameter:

OverboughtLevel = 80 ;

80 OversoldLevel = 20;

aColor = clrAqua; - Color for TFs labels;

wColor = clrWhite; - Color for data between OverboughtLevel and OversoldLevel;





Note