Stochastic MT5 TFs by your choice
- Indicators
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 5.9
- Updated: 18 November 2021
- Activations: 5
This indicator is based on the classical oscilator Stochastic and will be helpful for those who love and know how to use not a visual but digital representation of the indicator. Stochastic MT5 indicator shows values from each time frames:
- M1, M2, M3, M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30, H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, D1, W1, AND MN1.
You will be able to change the main input parameters for each Stochastic for every TF and you will have a choice what TFs you want to see.
The indicator shows the digital representation of the main line (%K) and the second line (%D).
Example for M1
- TF_M1 = true;
- K_Period1 = 5;
- D_Period1 = 3;
- S_Period1 = 3;
- ENUM_MA_METHOD Method1 = MODE_SMA;
- ENUM_STO_PRICE Price1 = STO_LOWHIGH;
Input parameter:
- OverboughtLevel = 80;
- OversoldLevel = 20;
- aColor = clrAqua; - Color for TFs labels;
- wColor = clrWhite; - Color for data between OverboughtLevel and OversoldLevel;
Note
- When you change currency pair for the opened chart you have to wait couple second (Next Tick) for recalculation.
- Before using this indicator you have to open all charts (all TFs) for the current currency pairs.