Average Directional Index MT5 TF by your choice
- Indicators
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 3.9
- Updated: 18 November 2021
- Activations: 5
This indicator is based on the classical indicator Average Directional Index (ADX) and will be helpful for those who love and know how to use not a visual but digital representation of the indicator. ADX MT5 indicator shows values from each time frames:
- M1, M2, M3, M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30, H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, D1, W1, AND MN1.
You will be able to change the main input parameters for each ADX for every TF and you will have a choice what TF you want to see.
Example for M1
- TF_M1 = true;
- adxPeriod1 = 14;
Input parameter:
- aColor = clrAqua; - Color for TFs labels;
- gColor = clrGreen; - Color for "/\";
- rColor = clrRed; - Color for "\/";
- wColor = clrWhite; - Color for "=" ( when Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) = Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) ).
Note
- When you change currency pair for the opened chart you have to wait couple second (Next Tick) for recalculation.
- Before using this indicator you have to open all charts (all TFs) for the current currency pairs.