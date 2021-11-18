Average Directional Index MT5 TF by your choice

This indicator is based on the classical indicator Average Directional Index (ADX) and will be helpful for those who love and know how to use not a visual but digital representation of the indicator. ADX MT5 indicator shows values from each time frames:

M1, M2, M3, M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30, H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, D1, W1, AND MN1.

You will be able to change the main input parameters for each ADX for every TF and you will have a choice what TF you want to see.





Example for M1

TF_M1 = true;

adxPeriod1 = 14;





Input parameter:

aColor = clrAqua; - Color for TFs labels;

gColor = clrGreen; - Color for "/\";

rColor = clrRed; - Color for "\/";

wColor = clrWhite; - Color for "=" ( when Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) = Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) ).





