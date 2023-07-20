Simple Closeall
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.0
metatrader 4 ea simple closeall
you can get free ea by registering FBS broker through my link
https://fbs.partners?ibl=621087&ibp=24536958
install ea in any pair and run it..
Congratulations on using the ea close assistant
Button Function :
Close All Order = function to close all open orders and pending orders
Close Sell = function to close all open sell orders
Close Buy = function to close all open buy orders
Close Profit = function to close all profitable orders
Close Lose = function to close all losing orders