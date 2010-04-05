Simple Closeall
- Yardımcı programlar
- Catur Sulistiyanto A Md Tem
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
metatrader 4 ea simple closeall
install ea in any pair and run it..
Congratulations on using the ea close assistant
Button Function :
Close All Order = function to close all open orders and pending orders
Close Sell = function to close all open sell orders
Close Buy = function to close all open buy orders
Close Profit = function to close all profitable orders
Close Lose = function to close all losing orders