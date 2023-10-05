Gbpusd Miner 46

This robot uses a strategy with hedge definite calculations, so that when it closes it is definitely profitable.

how the robot works:

1. the first time the robot will open a buy position,

- if the profit position is according to the target it will be closed automatically and re-open a buy position again

- if a loss position the robot will open a buy and sell position simultaneously, if the position is still a loss the robot will open a position  buy sell together again and close profit short positions, if 2 buy profit positions and sell loss positions then the robot will close these 3 positions with profitable results.  and it all goes on and on without stopping. 

2. The point is that the robot maintains a buy position and takes advantage of the sell, why does the robot defend the buy?  because the price cannot be zero. 

3. The robot takes profit in working money so it doesn't use take profit in points. 

4. It is recommended to use a swap-free account, because costs increase every day.

5. This signal works like a crypto mine, working continuously.  The signal strength must be monitored for capital strength. Following is the download link for the xngusd calculator excel file.

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1eoFvgOEfENL-NpAsz7t6K5xnrvgGeaxW

6. register at the link below. Copy and paste the link below in your browser

https://fbs.partners?ibl=621087&ibp=24536958


RECOMENDED SETTING

PipStep = 500


if LotsStep1 = 0.01

UnlockHedgeMoney      = 5

EmergencyHedgeMoney      = 8


if LotsStep1 = 0.02

UnlockHedgeMoney      = 10

EmergencyHedgeMoney      = 16



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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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4.88 (42)
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MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Catur Sulistiyanto A Md Tem
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