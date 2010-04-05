Simple Closeall

metatrader 4 ea simple closeall

install ea in any pair and run it..

Congratulations on using the ea close assistant


Button Function :

Close All Order            = function to close all open orders and pending orders

Close Sell                    = function to close all open sell orders

Close Buy                    = function to close all open buy orders

Close Profit                 = function to close all profitable orders

Close Lose                   = function to close all losing orders


