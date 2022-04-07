Gold Miner 46

Slow trading, low risk low return strategy open position only buy no stoploss , option ea : close equity target, stop equity target. Take profit step by step. For minimum blance please download excel file, and try ea in demo account before purchase link download 

how our ea works is

* Recommended free swap account (islamic account)

* trading with own money

* ea will open buy, the price goes down will buy again and so on ea will stop when the highest price is according to settings

* floating minus is certain, but it will not be closed because trading with your own money the results are not much, but continuously as long as the ea is active and not turned off

* for the minimum capital rules are in the excel file that we include

* ea can be used for any broker provided

* download ea for demo work all pair in mt4 and excel file minimum capital, if you want to try our ea on demo account before buying see the download link in our product

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1J7ynZK4FvKqRDVg_nqNabroRrWigxmGN/view?usp=drivesdk



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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Catur Sulistiyanto A Md Tem
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metatrader 4 ea simple closeall you can get free ea by registering FBS broker through my link https://fbs.partners?ibl=621087&ibp=24536958 install ea in any pair and run it.. Congratulations on using the ea close assistant Button Function : Close All Order            =  function to close all open orders and pending orders Close Sell                    = function to close all open sell orders Close Buy                    = function to close all open buy orders Close Profit                 = fu
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Catur Sulistiyanto A Md Tem
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Catur Sulistiyanto A Md Tem
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Metatrader 4 protection EA that limits profit Ways of working: * Aktif this EA to any pair in metatrader 4, you can start trade manual * Close all open orders if you have profit equity in money according to settings "Will close all open buy and sell orders regardless of profit or loss" * The EA/robot does not open orders, only closes orders if the settings are reached, this could be more or less due to market movements. For example, setting a profit of 5 $, the estimated profit can be 4.8 $ or
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Silver Miner 46
Catur Sulistiyanto A Md Tem
Utilities
EA only work XAGUSD symbol Slow trading, low risk low return strategy open position only buy no stoploss , option ea : close equity target, stop equity target. Take profit step by step. For minimum blance please download excel file, and try ea in demo account before purchase link download  forex robot ea xagusd miner forex robot to generate profits with very low risk, such as owning a mine but does not require high-spec hardware which is very expensive, rather than buying mining hardware, it is
Eurusd Miner 46
Catur Sulistiyanto A Md Tem
Utilities
This robot uses a strategy with hedge definite calculations, so that when it closes it is definitely profitable. how the robot works: 1. the first time the robot will open a buy position, - if the profit position is according to the target it will be closed automatically and re-open a buy position again - if a loss position the robot will open a buy and sell position simultaneously, if the position is still a loss the robot will open a position  buy sell together again and close profit short po
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Catur Sulistiyanto A Md Tem
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This robot uses a strategy with hedge definite calculations, so that when it closes it is definitely profitable. how the robot works: 1. the first time the robot will open a buy position, - if the profit position is according to the target it will be closed automatically and re-open a buy position again - if a loss position the robot will open a buy and sell position simultaneously, if the position is still a loss the robot will open a position  buy sell together again and close profit short po
Usdchf Miner 46
Catur Sulistiyanto A Md Tem
Utilities
This robot uses a strategy with hedge definite calculations, so that when it closes it is definitely profitable. how the robot works: 1. the first time the robot will open a buy position, - if the profit position is according to the target it will be closed automatically and re-open a buy position again - if a loss position the robot will open a buy and sell position simultaneously, if the position is still a loss the robot will open a position  buy sell together again and close profit short po
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Catur Sulistiyanto A Md Tem
Utilities
metatrader 4 close asisstent install ea in any pair and run it.. Congratulations on using the ea close assistant you can get free ea by registering FBS broker through my link https://fbs.partners?ibl=621087&ibp=24536958 Button Function : Close Open Order        = function to close all open orders Close Sell                    = function to close all open sell orders Close Buy                    = function to close all open buy orders Close Profit                 = function to close all profita
WinnerForex xngusd
Catur Sulistiyanto A Md Tem
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Buy Drop Point EA Multi Entry per Timeframe
Catur Sulistiyanto A Md Tem
Utilities
EA DESCRIPTION Buy Drop Point EA is a BUY-ONLY Expert Advisor based on price drop measured in points. The EA will open a BUY position every time the price drops a specified number of points, and it can open multiple positions within the same timeframe candle as long as the drop condition is met. Recommended long positive swap pairs The pairs below are pairs at FBS: AUDCHF AUDJPY CADCHF CADJPY CHFJPY EURCHF EURJPY GBPCHF GBPJPY NZDCHF NZDJPY USDCHF USDCHF USDJPY For other brokers, the condition
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Catur Sulistiyanto A Md Tem
Utilities
Martingale Stochastic EA MT5 is an advanced automated trading Expert Advisor that combines a step-based martingale strategy with a Stochastic indicator filter and flexible profit & equity management. This EA is designed for traders who want to secure partial profits without disturbing losing positions, while maintaining strict risk and equity control. Trading Logic Entries are based on price distance (step points) and martingale progression Stochastic filter can be applied to every martingal
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Atika Khoiriyy
18
Atika Khoiriyy 2022.11.29 17:57 
 

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Catur Sulistiyanto A Md Tem
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Reply from developer Catur Sulistiyanto A Md Tem 2022.11.30 01:40
Okey...
ishtar summer
18
ishtar summer 2022.11.25 17:40 
 

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Catur Sulistiyanto A Md Tem
1046
Reply from developer Catur Sulistiyanto A Md Tem 2022.11.30 01:41
Thanks...
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