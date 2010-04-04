CloseOrderProfitMoney

Metatrader 4 protection EA that limits profit Ways of working:

* Aktif this EA to any pair in metatrader 4, you can start trade manual

* Close all open orders if you have profit equity in money according to settings "Will close all open buy and sell orders regardless of profit or loss"

* The EA/robot does not open orders, only closes orders if the settings are reached, this could be more or less due to market movements. For example, setting a profit of 5 $, the estimated profit can be 4.8 $ or 5.4 $

* EA/robot works on all brokers and all pairs

* Default setting profit = 5

* Profit = 0 ea nonaktif

* EA can't backtest in strategy tester because EA can't open order

download EA demo for tester

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1EgvOYuc5JYTUtAf5UKU2isY7sVlrdBqy/view?usp=drivesdk







