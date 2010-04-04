CloseOrderProfitMoney

Metatrader 4 protection EA that limits profit Ways of working:

* Aktif this EA to any pair in metatrader 4, you can start trade manual

* Close all open orders if you have profit equity in money according to settings "Will close all open buy and sell orders regardless of profit or loss"

* The EA/robot does not open orders, only closes orders if the settings are reached, this could be more or less due to market movements. For example, setting a profit of 5 $, the estimated profit can be 4.8 $ or 5.4 $

* EA/robot works on all brokers and all pairs

* Default setting profit = 5

* Profit = 0 ea nonaktif

* EA can't backtest in strategy tester because EA can't open order

download EA demo for tester

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1EgvOYuc5JYTUtAf5UKU2isY7sVlrdBqy/view?usp=drivesdk



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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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Simple Closeall
Catur Sulistiyanto A Md Tem
Utilities
metatrader 4 ea simple closeall you can get free ea by registering FBS broker through my link https://fbs.partners?ibl=621087&ibp=24536958 install ea in any pair and run it.. Congratulations on using the ea close assistant Button Function : Close All Order            =  function to close all open orders and pending orders Close Sell                    = function to close all open sell orders Close Buy                    = function to close all open buy orders Close Profit                 = fu
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CloseOrderLossMoney
Catur Sulistiyanto A Md Tem
Utilities
Metatrader 4 protection EA that limits loss Ways of working: * Aktif this EA to any pair in metatrader 4, you can start trade manual * Close all open orders if you have profit loss in money according to settings "Will close all open buy and sell orders regardless of profit or loss" * The EA/robot does not open orders, only closes orders if the settings are reached, this could be more or less due to market movements. For example, setting a loss of -5 $, the estimated profit can be -4.8 $ or -5.4
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Gold Miner 46
Catur Sulistiyanto A Md Tem
Utilities
Slow trading, low risk low return strategy open position only buy no stoploss , option ea : close equity target, stop equity target. Take profit step by step. For minimum blance please download excel file, and try ea in demo account before purchase link download  how our ea works is * Recommended free swap account (islamic account) * trading with own money * ea will open buy, the price goes down will buy again and so on ea will stop when the highest price is according to settings * floating min
Silver Miner 46
Catur Sulistiyanto A Md Tem
Utilities
EA only work XAGUSD symbol Slow trading, low risk low return strategy open position only buy no stoploss , option ea : close equity target, stop equity target. Take profit step by step. For minimum blance please download excel file, and try ea in demo account before purchase link download  forex robot ea xagusd miner forex robot to generate profits with very low risk, such as owning a mine but does not require high-spec hardware which is very expensive, rather than buying mining hardware, it is
Eurusd Miner 46
Catur Sulistiyanto A Md Tem
Utilities
This robot uses a strategy with hedge definite calculations, so that when it closes it is definitely profitable. how the robot works: 1. the first time the robot will open a buy position, - if the profit position is according to the target it will be closed automatically and re-open a buy position again - if a loss position the robot will open a buy and sell position simultaneously, if the position is still a loss the robot will open a position  buy sell together again and close profit short po
Gbpusd Miner 46
Catur Sulistiyanto A Md Tem
Utilities
This robot uses a strategy with hedge definite calculations, so that when it closes it is definitely profitable. how the robot works: 1. the first time the robot will open a buy position, - if the profit position is according to the target it will be closed automatically and re-open a buy position again - if a loss position the robot will open a buy and sell position simultaneously, if the position is still a loss the robot will open a position  buy sell together again and close profit short po
Usdchf Miner 46
Catur Sulistiyanto A Md Tem
Utilities
This robot uses a strategy with hedge definite calculations, so that when it closes it is definitely profitable. how the robot works: 1. the first time the robot will open a buy position, - if the profit position is according to the target it will be closed automatically and re-open a buy position again - if a loss position the robot will open a buy and sell position simultaneously, if the position is still a loss the robot will open a position  buy sell together again and close profit short po
Close Asistent
Catur Sulistiyanto A Md Tem
Utilities
metatrader 4 close asisstent install ea in any pair and run it.. Congratulations on using the ea close assistant you can get free ea by registering FBS broker through my link https://fbs.partners?ibl=621087&ibp=24536958 Button Function : Close Open Order        = function to close all open orders Close Sell                    = function to close all open sell orders Close Buy                    = function to close all open buy orders Close Profit                 = function to close all profita
WinnerForex xngusd
Catur Sulistiyanto A Md Tem
Utilities
Automatic Trade Long term US Natural Gas (xngusd) account swap free This EA can only be used on a free swap account. If it is used on a swap account, it will be very detrimental. Im use expert advisor (automatic trade) Us Natural Gas robot is a metatrader 4 safe investment robot. This robot uses a strategy with hedge definite calculations, so that when it closes it is definitely profitable. how the robot works: 1. the first time the robot will open a buy position, - if the profit position is acc
Buy Drop Point EA Multi Entry per Timeframe
Catur Sulistiyanto A Md Tem
Utilities
EA DESCRIPTION Buy Drop Point EA is a BUY-ONLY Expert Advisor based on price drop measured in points. The EA will open a BUY position every time the price drops a specified number of points, and it can open multiple positions within the same timeframe candle as long as the drop condition is met. Recommended long positive swap pairs The pairs below are pairs at FBS: AUDCHF AUDJPY CADCHF CADJPY CHFJPY EURCHF EURJPY GBPCHF GBPJPY NZDCHF NZDJPY USDCHF USDCHF USDJPY For other brokers, the condition
Martingale Stochastic Smart
Catur Sulistiyanto A Md Tem
Utilities
Martingale Stochastic EA MT5 is an advanced automated trading Expert Advisor that combines a step-based martingale strategy with a Stochastic indicator filter and flexible profit & equity management. This EA is designed for traders who want to secure partial profits without disturbing losing positions, while maintaining strict risk and equity control. Trading Logic Entries are based on price distance (step points) and martingale progression Stochastic filter can be applied to every martingal
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