Guardian Signal — the only signal indicator that shows you its real numbers.

Most signal indicators promise win rates. Guardian Signal shows you facts: every signal it has printed on your chart, and what actually happened afterwards. No repainting, no deleted arrows, no fantasy statistics — just an honest tool for disciplined traders.

What you get with every signal:

BUY/SELL arrow printed only on bar close — and never changed or removed afterwards (strict non-repainting)

A complete trade plan drawn on the chart: entry line, ATR-based stop loss, and three take-profit levels (TP1/TP2/TP3 at RRR 1.0 / 1.5 / 2.5, fully adjustable)

The Guardian Risk Box: calculated lot size for your chosen risk percentage (default 0.5%) plus a green/red daily-budget light that tells you instantly whether this trade still fits your daily loss budget — account-wide, prop-firm style

The honest statistics panel: Guardian Signal counts its own completed signals on your chart — how many reached TP1 first, how many hit SL first — and displays the live numbers, clearly labeled: "Past signals on this chart — not a prediction." You see what the tool has actually done on your symbol and timeframe before you risk a cent. No other signal indicator does this.

Also included:

Presets for Gold M5, Forex M15, Indices M15

Alerts: popup, sound, push notification

Status line: remaining daily budget, signals today

Clean indicator buffers, usable from your own EAs and visible in the Strategy Tester

No DLLs, no network access

What Guardian Signal is NOT: It is not a promise of profit. No indicator can predict markets. Guardian Signal gives you structured entries, a full plan, controlled risk — and the honesty to show you its own track record on your chart. The rest is your discipline.

• Guardian DAX Cockpit — signal & risk cockpit for GER40/DAX

The Guardian Family — honest tools for prop traders: