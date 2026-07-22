Guardian Signal
- Indicators
-
Brahim Ben AblaDeveloper of risk-management and account-protection tools for
MetaTrader 5. My focus: helping traders enforce their own discipline -
daily loss limits, drawdown brakes and weekend protection - with honest,
no-hype software that never promises profits.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Guardian Signal — the only signal indicator that shows you its real numbers.
Most signal indicators promise win rates. Guardian Signal shows you facts: every signal it has printed on your chart, and what actually happened afterwards. No repainting, no deleted arrows, no fantasy statistics — just an honest tool for disciplined traders.
What you get with every signal:
- BUY/SELL arrow printed only on bar close — and never changed or removed afterwards (strict non-repainting)
- A complete trade plan drawn on the chart: entry line, ATR-based stop loss, and three take-profit levels (TP1/TP2/TP3 at RRR 1.0 / 1.5 / 2.5, fully adjustable)
- The Guardian Risk Box: calculated lot size for your chosen risk percentage (default 0.5%) plus a green/red daily-budget light that tells you instantly whether this trade still fits your daily loss budget — account-wide, prop-firm style
The honest statistics panel: Guardian Signal counts its own completed signals on your chart — how many reached TP1 first, how many hit SL first — and displays the live numbers, clearly labeled: "Past signals on this chart — not a prediction." You see what the tool has actually done on your symbol and timeframe before you risk a cent. No other signal indicator does this.
Also included:
- Presets for Gold M5, Forex M15, Indices M15
- Alerts: popup, sound, push notification
- Status line: remaining daily budget, signals today
- Clean indicator buffers, usable from your own EAs and visible in the Strategy Tester
- No DLLs, no network access
What Guardian Signal is NOT: It is not a promise of profit. No indicator can predict markets. Guardian Signal gives you structured entries, a full plan, controlled risk — and the honesty to show you its own track record on your chart. The rest is your discipline.
• Guardian DAX Cockpit — signal & risk cockpit for GER40/DAX
The Guardian Family — honest tools for prop traders:
- Prop Risk Meter (FREE) — live risk dashboard: mql5.com/en/market/product/184895
- Account Guardian (39 USD) — equity protection: mql5.com/en/market/product/184153
- Challenge Guardian (99 USD) — challenge rule enforcement: mql5.com/en/market/product/184478
- Guardian Copier (99 USD) — multi-account copier: mql5.com/en/market/product/184704
- Guardian Coordinator (79 USD) — portfolio risk control: mql5.com/en/market/product/184851
- Guardian Trade Manager (79 USD) — execution panel: mql5.com/en/market/product/185893
- Guardian News Guard — news window protection, closes trades opened inside: mql5.com/en/market/product/189162