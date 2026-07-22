Guardian Signal

  • Indicators
  • Brahim Ben Abla
    Brahim Ben Abla

    Brahim Ben Abla

    Developer of risk-management and account-protection tools for
    MetaTrader 5. My focus: helping traders enforce their own discipline -
    daily loss limits, drawdown brakes and weekend protection - with honest,
    no-hype software that never promises profits.
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Guardian Signal — the only signal indicator that shows you its real numbers.

Most signal indicators promise win rates. Guardian Signal shows you facts: every signal it has printed on your chart, and what actually happened afterwards. No repainting, no deleted arrows, no fantasy statistics — just an honest tool for disciplined traders.

What you get with every signal:

  • BUY/SELL arrow printed only on bar close — and never changed or removed afterwards (strict non-repainting)
  • A complete trade plan drawn on the chart: entry line, ATR-based stop loss, and three take-profit levels (TP1/TP2/TP3 at RRR 1.0 / 1.5 / 2.5, fully adjustable)
  • The Guardian Risk Box: calculated lot size for your chosen risk percentage (default 0.5%) plus a green/red daily-budget light that tells you instantly whether this trade still fits your daily loss budget — account-wide, prop-firm style

The honest statistics panel: Guardian Signal counts its own completed signals on your chart — how many reached TP1 first, how many hit SL first — and displays the live numbers, clearly labeled: "Past signals on this chart — not a prediction." You see what the tool has actually done on your symbol and timeframe before you risk a cent. No other signal indicator does this.

Also included:

  • Presets for Gold M5, Forex M15, Indices M15
  • Alerts: popup, sound, push notification
  • Status line: remaining daily budget, signals today
  • Clean indicator buffers, usable from your own EAs and visible in the Strategy Tester
  • No DLLs, no network access

What Guardian Signal is NOT: It is not a promise of profit. No indicator can predict markets. Guardian Signal gives you structured entries, a full plan, controlled risk — and the honesty to show you its own track record on your chart. The rest is your discipline.
Guardian DAX Cockpit — signal & risk cockpit for GER40/DAX

The Guardian Family — honest tools for prop traders:

  • Prop Risk Meter (FREE) — live risk dashboard: mql5.com/en/market/product/184895
  • Account Guardian (39 USD) — equity protection: mql5.com/en/market/product/184153
  • Challenge Guardian (99 USD) — challenge rule enforcement: mql5.com/en/market/product/184478
  • Guardian Copier (99 USD) — multi-account copier: mql5.com/en/market/product/184704
  • Guardian Coordinator (79 USD) — portfolio risk control: mql5.com/en/market/product/184851
  • Guardian Trade Manager (79 USD) — execution panel: mql5.com/en/market/product/185893
  • Guardian News Guard — news window protection, closes trades opened inside: mql5.com/en/market/product/189162
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Indicators
Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
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Indicators
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Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Challenge Guardian – Pass Your Prop Firm Challenge. Keep Your Funded  The automated daily loss and drawdown rule enforcer for FTMO, FundedNext, Funding Pips, The5ers and any prop firm. The number one reason traders fail prop firm challenges is not a bad strategy – it is one bad day. One oversized loss, one revenge trade, one news spike, and weeks of disciplined work are gone. Challenge Guardian is an automated rule enforcer for MetaTrader 5. It watches your account in real time and physically s
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