Yoshi Opening Range Breakout Navigator

  • Indicators
  • Le Quang Thanh
    Le Quang Thanh

    Le Quang Thanh

    5 (3)
    Professional Trading Tools for MetaTrader 5
    I specialize in developing high-quality indicators and Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5, inspired by well-known trading methodologies used by professional traders and market researchers around the world.
    21 products
  • Version: 1.1
  • Activations: 10

Yoshi Opening Range Breakout Navigator

Structured ORB Analysis for MetaTrader 5

Trading the Open Is Simple in Theory—Not in Practice

The Opening Range gives intraday traders a clear starting point: define the early-session high and low, then observe how price behaves around those boundaries. The concept is straightforward. The execution is not. In live trading, ranges are often drawn inconsistently, an intrabar spike can be mistaken for a confirmed breakout, and traders may chase price before the market has shown acceptance outside the range.

Yoshi Opening Range Breakout Navigator is an Opening Range Breakout indicator for MT5 designed to organize this process into a clearer, repeatable workflow. It helps traders define the session range, follow confirmed breaks, evaluate retests, monitor range-based expansion levels and stay informed through a compact panel and configurable alerts.

A Structured View of the Opening Range

The indicator builds the Opening Range from a selected session start and duration. Traders can use the standard session configuration or define a custom time window and time zone to match the instrument, broker time and trading plan.

ORH

Opening Range High

ORL

Opening Range Low

ORM

Opening Range Midpoint

 

ORH and ORL define the boundaries, while ORM helps traders judge whether price is holding one side of the range, returning toward balance or invalidating a developing setup.

Closed-Candle Breakout Confirmation

A price touch beyond ORH or ORL is not automatically treated as a completed breakout. Breakout confirmations are evaluated on closed candles, helping traders avoid reacting only to temporary movement inside a live bar.

A bullish event is confirmed when a candle closes through the upper range boundary. A bearish event is confirmed when a candle closes through the lower boundary. The indicator also uses a rearming process around the midpoint, reducing repeated same-direction markers while price remains extended on one side of the range.

This does not remove market risk or guarantee follow-through. It provides a disciplined event definition that can be evaluated within the wider session context.

Directional Context and Retest Logic

The optional bias mode compares the midpoint of the current Opening Range with the midpoint of the previous session’s range. A higher current midpoint creates an upward Opening Range context; a lower midpoint creates a downward context.

This is not a prediction of the day’s final direction. Its purpose is to distinguish between breakouts aligned with the current range relationship and breakouts occurring against it. When bias filtering is enabled, an opposite-direction breakout requires a deeper confirmation threshold before it is signalled.

After a confirmed breakout, the indicator can track a retest of the broken boundary. For a bullish setup, price must revisit ORH and hold the appropriate side of the level before a bullish confirmation close completes the retest sequence. The bearish process is mirrored around ORL. A close through the midpoint in the opposite direction invalidates the active retest context.

This structure separates three moments that are often confused in practice: the initial break, the return to the level and the confirmation after the retest.

Range-Based Targets and Session Context

Optional target levels are calculated as configurable percentages of the Opening Range width. Rather than using arbitrary fixed distances, the targets expand from the range created by the session.

Adaptive display keeps the chart focused on nearby target progression, while Extended display maintains generated levels across the active session. These targets are analytical reference levels, not automatic Take Profit orders.

The optional Session Moving Average resets when a new Opening Range begins. It provides a view of price behaviour based only on the current session and can be configured as SMA, EMA, RMA, WMA or VWMA. It is a context tool, not an automatic trailing stop.

Stay Informed Without Watching Every Tick

The Ichiyoshi Panel summarizes the current ORB state, including range completion, confirmed breakout and retest-entry conditions. Popup alerts, mobile push notifications and sound alerts can be enabled independently.

Alerts identify analytical events; they do not open trades. Position sizing, Stop Loss placement, execution and trade management remain under the trader’s control.

A Practical ORB Workflow

A disciplined workflow is to define the session, allow the Opening Range to complete, observe ORH, ORL and ORM, wait for a closed-candle breakout, evaluate directional context, then monitor a retest when appropriate. Range-based targets and the Session Moving Average can support the analysis rather than become reasons to enter blindly.

The indicator is designed for intraday traders who use session structure, breakout or breakout-retest methods and want a clearer MetaTrader 5 workflow. Start with the default settings, confirm that session time matches the broker and instrument, and test adjustments on a demo account before live use.

Yoshi Opening Range Breakout Navigator is a technical decision-support tool. It does not guarantee signals, profits or future results. Sound risk management and independent trade judgment remain essential.

Explore more strategy-focused trading tools from Ichiyoshi through the developer’s MQL5 profile.


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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
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