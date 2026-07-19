Trend Detection Indicator

  • Indicators
  • Elham Afsharpour
    Elham Afsharpour

    Elham Afsharpour

    5 (2)
    I am an experienced trading software developer with 8 years of programming experience, especially in Python, C++, and MQL5. During the last 2 years, I have focused mainly on developing Expert Advisors, custom indicators, trading tools, and automation systems for MetaTrader.
    6 products
  • Version: 1.2
  • Updated: 19 July 2026
  • Activations: 5

A clean MT5 structure-based trend detector with visual trend arrows, valid pivot markers, and optional structure areas.

STS Structure Trend Detector is a clean MetaTrader 5 indicator for detecting market trend direction from price structure.

STS Structure Trend Detector is designed for traders who want a simple visual tool to follow the current market structure directly on the chart. The indicator analyzes valid highs and lows, detects structural trend changes, and displays the result with clear arrows, pivot markers, and optional structure zones.

This is not an Expert Advisor and it does not open, close, or manage trades. It is a visual market-structure indicator only. It can be used as an additional confirmation tool for discretionary trading, manual analysis, or as part of a trader’s own strategy.

Main Features

  • Structure-based trend detection

  • Visual uptrend and downtrend arrows

  • Valid high and valid low markers on the chart

  • Optional price-structure areas between valid pivots

  • Optional simple pivot debug view for deeper analysis

  • Clean chart-window display

  • No trading logic

  • No orders, no position management, no money management

  • Suitable for manual market analysis

How It Can Help

The indicator helps traders identify the current direction of the market based on structural price behavior. Instead of showing many unnecessary signals, it focuses on important market turning points and trend changes. This makes the chart cleaner and easier to read.

It can be used for:

  • Trend direction confirmation

  • Market structure analysis

  • Manual entry filtering

  • Higher-timeframe bias checking

  • Support and resistance structure review

  • Visual study of valid highs and lows

Requirements

This indicator is made for MetaTrader 5.

Before using the indicator, the user should set the initial structure points correctly. The indicator requires an initial valid high candle time and an initial valid low candle time. These two points are used as the starting structure reference for the chart.

For best results:

  • Use the indicator on a chart with enough loaded history

  • Set the initial high and low candle times carefully

  • Choose the correct initial trend direction

  • Use a symbol and timeframe that fits your own trading method

  • Test the settings on a demo chart before using it in live analysis

Indicator Structure

The indicator is organized into several clean input sections:

Initial Structure

This section defines the first valid structure points used by the indicator.

Main inputs:

  • Initial valid high candle time

  • Initial valid low candle time

  • Initial trend direction

  • Snap to nearest bar option

  • Maximum snap distance in minutes

Structure Logic

This section controls the general structure confirmation behavior.

Main inputs:

  • Simple pivot side bars

  • Equal high/low tolerance

  • Break confirmation mode

  • Break buffer

  • Process history on start

  • Reset opposite search after valid pivot confirmation

Trend Arrows

This section controls how trend-change arrows are shown on the chart.

Main inputs:

  • Show or hide trend arrows

  • Arrow distance from candle

  • Uptrend arrow style

  • Downtrend arrow style

  • Arrow size

  • Uptrend color

  • Downtrend color

Valid Pivot Markers

This section controls the display of confirmed valid highs and lows.

Main input:

  • Show or hide valid pivot markers

Simple Pivot Debug

This section is mainly for users who want to visually study the internal simple pivot structure.

Main input:

  • Show or hide simple pivot debug markers

Valid Pivot Areas

This section controls optional structure zones drawn between important pivot areas.

Main inputs:

  • Show or hide valid pivot areas

  • Area percentage

  • High area color

  • Low area color

  • Rectangle transparency

  • Draw rectangles in background

General Settings

This section contains general display and chart-object settings.

Main inputs:

  • Clear old objects on initialization

  • Delete objects on deinitialization

Important Notes

STS Structure Trend Detector is an analysis tool, not a trading robot. It does not guarantee trading results and it does not replace risk management or personal trading judgment. The indicator is intended to help traders read market structure more clearly and make better-informed manual decisions.

Always test the indicator on a demo account or historical chart before using it in real trading conditions.


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Triple Crox Strategy v4.10 Triple Crox Strategy v4.10 Professional MetaTrader 5 Indicator 13 Patterns • Fibonacci • CLUSTER ML • Multi-Filter 1. Overview Advanced MT5 indicator combining 13 Pattern Detection , Fibonacci Analysis , CLUSTER Machine Learning and Multi-Filter system for precise signals on Forex, indices, commodities, crypto. 5-step pipeline: indicators → filter → patterns → signals → levels. 2. Trading Setup Heikin-Ashi colored bars. Buy/Sell arrows with Entry, TP1(1x ATR), TP2(2x
Trend strength classifier
Vladyslav Goshkov
Indicators
Классификатор силы тренда. Показания на истории не меняет. Изменяется классификация только незакрытого бара. По идее подобен полной системе ASCTrend, сигнальный модуль которой, точнее его аппроксимация в несколько "урезанном" виде, есть в свободном доступе, а также в терминале как сигнальный индикатор SilverTrend . Точной копией системы ASCTrend не является. Работает на всех инструментах и всех временных диапазонах. Индикатор использует несколько некоррелируемых между собой алгоритмов для класси
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
FFx Universal MTF Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Universal MTF alerter shows on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the chosen indicator. 9 indicators mode (MACD-RSI-Stochastic-MA-ADX-Ichimoku-Candles-CCI-PSAR). Each can be applied multiple times on the same chart with different settings. Very easy to interpret. Confirm your BUY entries when most of the timeframes are showing green color. And confirm your SELL entries when most of the timeframes are showing red color. 2 Alert Options : input to s
FFx Watcher Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 21 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicators
FFx 4 Patterns Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Patterns Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss .... for any of the selected patterns (PinBar, Engulfing, InsideBar, OutsideBar) Below are the different options available: Multiple instances can be applied on the same chart to monitor different patterns Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs -
FFx Basket Scanner MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
MetaTrader 4 version available here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24881 FFx Basket Scanner is a global tool scanning all pairs and all timeframes over up to five indicators among the 16 available. You will clearly see which currencies to avoid trading and which ones to focus on. Once a currency goes into an extreme zone (e.g. 20/80%), you can trade the whole basket with great confidence. Another way to use it is to look at two currencies (weak vs strong) to find the best single pairs
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Professional Renko Chart MT5
Elham Afsharpour
Indicators
Professional Renko Chart MT5 Professional Renko Chart MT5 is a clean MetaTrader 5 Renko chart indicator designed to display Renko bricks in a separate indicator window, with optional Renko box visualization directly on the main price chart. The indicator is built for traders who want a familiar Renko chart style inside MetaTrader 5, similar to the Renko chart visualization available on popular modern charting platforms such as TradingView. It converts normal time-based candles into Renko bricks
Channel Detector Indicator
Elham Afsharpour
Indicators
ATD Channel Pattern Detector is a MetaTrader 5 indicator for detecting and drawing price channels directly on the chart. ATD Channel Pattern Detector is a visual technical-analysis tool designed to identify possible ascending, descending, and horizontal channel structures based on price movement. The indicator scans historical bars, detects channel formations using its internal pattern-detection logic, and draws the detected channel lines on the chart. This indicator is not an Expert Advisor. It
News Guard Pro
Elham Afsharpour
Utilities
NewsGuard Pro for MetaTrader 5 NewsGuard Pro is an economic-news filter, trading guard, chart dashboard, and position-protection Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It monitors economic events related to selected symbols and currencies, blocks trading during configurable news periods, detects abnormal spreads, displays upcoming events on the chart, and can protect existing positions. NewsGuard Pro does not generate trading signals or open positions. It works as a protection layer for manual traders
Trend Fusion MTF
Elham Afsharpour
Indicators
Trend Fusion MTF Trend Fusion MTF is a multi-timeframe trend and market-structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It analyzes up to six selected timeframes independently and displays their current direction in a clean chart panel. Each timeframe can have its own weight, allowing higher timeframes to have more influence on the final trend-power result. The indicator uses confirmed price pivots and market-structure patterns, including BOS and CHOCH, to classify each timeframe as: Uptrend Downtrend Neu
TTP MT5 to Telegram Signal Sender
Elham Afsharpour
Utilities
Telegram Trade Publisher for MT5 Publish MetaTrader 5 position activity directly to your own Telegram chat, group or channel with customizable messages, chart screenshots and organized trade updates. Telegram Trade Publisher is a monitoring and publishing utility for traders, signal providers and trading communities. It observes positions across the MT5 account and reports selected events through the Telegram Bot API. The utility does not open, close or modify trades. Main features New-position
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