Trend Detection Indicator

A clean MT5 structure-based trend detector with visual trend arrows, valid pivot markers, and optional structure areas.

STS Structure Trend Detector is a clean MetaTrader 5 indicator for detecting market trend direction from price structure.

STS Structure Trend Detector is designed for traders who want a simple visual tool to follow the current market structure directly on the chart. The indicator analyzes valid highs and lows, detects structural trend changes, and displays the result with clear arrows, pivot markers, and optional structure zones.

This is not an Expert Advisor and it does not open, close, or manage trades. It is a visual market-structure indicator only. It can be used as an additional confirmation tool for discretionary trading, manual analysis, or as part of a trader’s own strategy.

Main Features

Structure-based trend detection

Visual uptrend and downtrend arrows

Valid high and valid low markers on the chart

Optional price-structure areas between valid pivots

Optional simple pivot debug view for deeper analysis

Clean chart-window display

No trading logic

No orders, no position management, no money management

Suitable for manual market analysis

How It Can Help

The indicator helps traders identify the current direction of the market based on structural price behavior. Instead of showing many unnecessary signals, it focuses on important market turning points and trend changes. This makes the chart cleaner and easier to read.

It can be used for:

Trend direction confirmation

Market structure analysis

Manual entry filtering

Higher-timeframe bias checking

Support and resistance structure review

Visual study of valid highs and lows

Requirements

This indicator is made for MetaTrader 5.

Before using the indicator, the user should set the initial structure points correctly. The indicator requires an initial valid high candle time and an initial valid low candle time. These two points are used as the starting structure reference for the chart.

For best results:

Use the indicator on a chart with enough loaded history

Set the initial high and low candle times carefully

Choose the correct initial trend direction

Use a symbol and timeframe that fits your own trading method

Test the settings on a demo chart before using it in live analysis

Indicator Structure

The indicator is organized into several clean input sections:

Initial Structure

This section defines the first valid structure points used by the indicator.

Main inputs:

Initial valid high candle time

Initial valid low candle time

Initial trend direction

Snap to nearest bar option

Maximum snap distance in minutes

Structure Logic

This section controls the general structure confirmation behavior.

Main inputs:

Simple pivot side bars

Equal high/low tolerance

Break confirmation mode

Break buffer

Process history on start

Reset opposite search after valid pivot confirmation

Trend Arrows

This section controls how trend-change arrows are shown on the chart.

Main inputs:

Show or hide trend arrows

Arrow distance from candle

Uptrend arrow style

Downtrend arrow style

Arrow size

Uptrend color

Downtrend color

Valid Pivot Markers

This section controls the display of confirmed valid highs and lows.

Main input:

Show or hide valid pivot markers

Simple Pivot Debug

This section is mainly for users who want to visually study the internal simple pivot structure.

Main input:

Show or hide simple pivot debug markers

Valid Pivot Areas

This section controls optional structure zones drawn between important pivot areas.

Main inputs:

Show or hide valid pivot areas

Area percentage

High area color

Low area color

Rectangle transparency

Draw rectangles in background

General Settings

This section contains general display and chart-object settings.

Main inputs:

Clear old objects on initialization

Delete objects on deinitialization

Important Notes

STS Structure Trend Detector is an analysis tool, not a trading robot. It does not guarantee trading results and it does not replace risk management or personal trading judgment. The indicator is intended to help traders read market structure more clearly and make better-informed manual decisions.

Always test the indicator on a demo account or historical chart before using it in real trading conditions.