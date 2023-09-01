Coral History displays information about your trading account and a summary of your history for the day, week, month and all time in a convenient, lightweight window.

NEW: You can now set daily / weekly / monthly goals. Coral History can notify you when reaching a goal. If set the goal will be displayed in the History section row header; and if you've reached the goal the row will be highlighted in green.

Account Information

Balance



Equity



Free Margin (amount, percent or drawdown)



Marin Level %

History

Gain (%), Profit ($) and Total Lots



Today and each day this week



Sum for the Week



Sum for the Month



Sum for all time

Coral History, like the other products in the Coral suite of tools, can use the skins designed for the CoralMAX position trading EA (more info here).







