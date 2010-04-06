Coral History

Coral History displays information about your trading account and a summary of your history for the day, week, month and all time in a convenient, lightweight window.

NEW: You can now set daily / weekly / monthly goals.  Coral History can notify you when reaching a goal.  If set the goal will be displayed in the History section row header; and if you've reached the goal the row will be highlighted in green.

  • Account Information
    • Balance
    • Equity
    • Free Margin (amount, percent or drawdown)
    • Marin Level %
  • History
    • Gain (%), Profit ($) and Total Lots
    • Today and each day this week
    • Sum for the Week
    • Sum for the Month
    • Sum for all time

Coral History, like the other products in the Coral suite of tools, can use the skins designed for the CoralMAX position trading EA (more info here).




