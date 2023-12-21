Levels tool pro MT4

Just a panel for drawing levels.

Minimal but very useful thing.

This is a further development of the free version.

This is the version that I use myself and it has many behavior adjustments.

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12 types of customized levels.

Support for rectangle and line levels.

If you need to prevent a level from extending, add "noext" to the end of the name level object.

For any update idea please contact me here.

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This is not an indicator, don't download the demo, it doesn't work

For test see free version "Levels tool"

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Enjoy your work!!!!!!!!

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MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilities
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
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BoxFibo MT5
Sergei Kiriakov
Utilities
It is just an alternative fibo lines. mt4 have is a very strange drawing of fibo lines, this utilites was written for mt4, but for mt5 it may not be particularly useful. A simple Box (Rectangle) graphic element with adjustable levels binding: it is possible to specify up to 17 custom levels, all rectangles on the chart with the given prefix in their name are processed. Levels are specified in % of the height of the rectangle. A convenient graphical element for analyzing charts by growth-correct
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Levels tool
Sergei Kiriakov
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Just a panel for drawing levels. Minimal but very useful thing. This is a reimagining of Color Levels Pro. ---- 4 types of customized levels. support for rectangle and line levels. The indicator parameters are very simple and are divided into blocks. For any update idea please contact me here. ---- Extension version " Levels tool pro " ---- don't suffer don't suffer ---- Enjoy your work!!!!!!!! ----
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BoxFibo
Sergei Kiriakov
Utilities
It is just an alternative fibo lines, because mt4 have is a very strange drawing of fibo lines A simple Box (Rectangle) graphic element with adjustable levels binding: it is possible to specify up to 17 custom levels, all rectangles on the chart with the given prefix in their name are processed. Levels are specified in % of the height of the rectangle. A convenient graphical element for analyzing charts by growth-correction levels. Enjoy your work!
FREE
Levels tool MT4
Sergei Kiriakov
Utilities
Just a panel for drawing levels. Minimal but very useful thing. This is a reimagining of Color Levels Pro. ---- 4 types of customized levels. support for rectangle and line levels. The indicator parameters are very simple and are divided into blocks. For any update idea please contact me here. ---- don't suffer don't suffer ---- Enjoy your work!!!!!!!! ----
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Seasonly MT4
Sergei Kiriakov
Utilities
The tool for exploring seasonal patterns. It compares the chart with charts of other years and compares with the average for other years. Allows you to shift charts if necessary.  Explore any year by specifying the zero point. Up to 10 charts in one tool. Works only on the daily chart ! The best for you! Enjoy your work! (It's not indicator - do not download demo it not work) for mt5 Seasonly
Candle Formula
Sergei Kiriakov
Indicators
Indicator for research and finding candle bars patterns real time. Options: Alerts - Enabling alerts Push - Enable push notifications BarInd - On which bar to look for patterns for notifications (1 - formed, 0 - forming) ID - Identifier. Appended to the names of graphic objects and to the message Formula - Formula. In the bar price formula: open1, high1, low1, close1, etc. (open0, high25... any number, 0 is also possible - low0, open0...). Counting bars from right to left from zero. You can use
Seasonly
Sergei Kiriakov
Utilities
The tool for exploring seasonal patterns. It compares the chart with charts of other years and compares with the average for other years. Allows you to shift charts if necessary.  Explore any year by specifying the zero point. Up to 10 charts in one tool. Works only on the daily chart ! The best for you! Enjoy your work! (It's not indicator - do not download demo it not work) for mt4 Seasonly MT4
Levels tool pro
Sergei Kiriakov
Utilities
Just a panel for drawing levels. Minimal but very useful thing. This is a further development of the free version. This is the version that I use myself and it has many behavior adjustments. ---- 12 types of customized levels. Support for rectangle and line levels. If you need to prevent a level from extending, add "noext" to the end of the name level object. For any update idea please contact me here. ---- This is not an indicator, don't download the demo, it doesn't work For test see free ver
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