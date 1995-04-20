Coral Notify Dash allows you to manage all of your chart price-based notifications from a single consolidated dashboard. It fills a gap left by MT4, which does not support popup alerts. If you're like me and you often don't hear the alert sound for the built-in alerts, this is an indispensable tool.

I use Coral Notify Dash as part of my daily chart analysis workflow. I use a tool like Coral Dash (available for free, here) or one of the other dashboards to set my trading bias. As I review the charts I decide where price needs to get to in order for me to consider a trade, and I add that symbol to the list of symbols in Notify Dash and set the price. I can quickly set the price by clicking the "reticule" for the low or high price, and then clicking on the chart where I want the notification to be set. I can then drag the notification line up and down as I like, and the price adjusts in the UI.

In the UI I can see all of the notifications that are set, and the distance to that price. Distances can be shown either in ADR or pips, or as the price (rather than a distance). You can also set a "proximity "distance, and the cell colors will highlight any notifications that are within that distance. You can also see which alerts have already been hit from this dashboard; they are shown in different, configurable colors.

You can type a value directly into the dashboard for the current symbol, rather than clicking on the reticule. The value you type in depends on the distance mode you've selected. If the distance mode is "Price", then type in the price at which to be notified. If the distance mode is ADR or Pips, then type in the distance to be notified in ADR or pips. Coral Notify Dash will convert the distance into a price and draw the line on the chart at that price, and display that distance to the line in the window.

During my chart review and throughout the day, as I step through the list of charts that I'm monitoring, Notify Dash displays the lines for my alert levels for the selected chart. This reminds me immediately of my prior analysis for this symbol, and where I was looking for price to reach for me to consider a trade. I can see when price has already moved past my target, and which ones are close (within the proximity distance). My chart review time is a fraction of what it used to be, because my analysis is captured in the notification levels and I can monitor them all from a single chart.







