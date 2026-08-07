Mr Blade

**Mr Blade** — Volatility-Based High/Low Breakout Expert Advisor

**Mr Blade** is a fully automated trading system engineered for MetaTrader 5, designed to capture explosive breakout movements at key price extremes (High/Low) while filtering entries using higher timeframe (HTF) trend direction.


The core strategy relies on a strict mathematical approach to identifying significant price levels and dynamically adapting to market volatility using the built-in ATR (Average True Range) indicator. The EA does NOT use dangerous money management methods such as martingale, grid, or averaging. Every single trade is protected by a strict Stop Loss.

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### 💡 Key Features & Trading Logic

1. **Extreme Levels Breakout:** The EA analyzes a customizable number of bars ($N$) on the selected timeframe, identifies local Highs and Lows, and places pending orders (Buy Stop / Sell Stop) at these breakout levels with a precise indent.
2. **Multi-Timeframe Trend Filter (HTF Screen):** The robot compares the current price with the opening prices of higher timeframes . You can flexibly configure the screen combination (e.g., Month + Week + Day). It strictly prevents trading against the powerful global trend.
3. **ATR-Based Adaptive Trailing Stop:** The trailing stop distance is calculated dynamically based on current market volatility. This ensures you lock in maximum profits during strong trends and exit quickly if the market loses momentum.
4. **Smart Position Sizing (Money Management):** Automatic lot size calculation based on your preferred risk percentage per trade ($Risk\%$) and the Stop Loss distance.
5. **Time Filter & Spread Protection:** Built-in trading hour restrictions, non-working hour pauses, weekday filters, and a maximum allowed spread check protect your account from low liquidity gaps and high slippage.
6. **Sleek Informative Dashboard:** A modern, harmonious on-chart UI displays all vital statistics in real-time: current balance, net profit, maximum drawdown, spread, and win/loss ratio.

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### 🛠 Main Input Parameters

* **Initial Balance Settings:** Sets the baseline balance for accurate internal statistics tracking.
* **Order Settings:** Configures the Magic Number, maximum allowed spread, risk percentage per trade, fixed lot size (if auto-lot is 0), and Stop Loss / Take Profit coefficients.
* **Trailing & Breakeven Settings:** Toggles and tunes the breakeven activation and dynamic trailing stop coefficients.
* **Time Restrictions:** Enables time filtering, trading sessions, non-working hour intervals, and allowed trading days (Monday to Friday).
* **Extremum Search Settings:** Selects the timeframe and the number of bars to scan for Highs/Lows, and sets the minimum distance requirement.
* **Timeframe Screen Settings:** Chooses the Higher Timeframe combination rules and sets whether to trade when no clear multi-timeframe direction is detected.

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📈 Recommendations for UseTimeframe for level analysis: 
* **Timeframe for level analysis:**  (depending on preferences — short-term or medium-term breakout).
* **Instrument:** Gold, Indexes, Oil
* **Broker** ECN broker with minimal spread and fast execution is recommended.
* **Disabling the info panel during testing** It is recommended to disable the information panel during testing to speed up the process.
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