Awesomo
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.4
- Updated: 25 February 2026
- Activations: 5
Awesomo is a fully automated scalper Expert Advisor which uses the strategy of support and resistance lines breakthrough. Each order is always accompanied by a stop loss. The EA allows trading a fixed lot. Also, the trading robot features automatic lot calculation based on the preset risk per trade. I recommend that you use an ECN with low spread and fast execution.
Advantages
- Stop loss is always applied;
- Smart profit fixing step algorithm;
- Fixed and auto lots;
- No indicators;
- No hedging;
- No grid, martingale, or arbitrage;
- Easy to set up.
Requirements
- Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, JPYUSD, and other low-spread symbols, as well as XAUUSD.
- Timeframe: M30
- Deposit: $100 and higher.
- Account type: ECN.
- Account currency: USD.
Parameters
- TakeProfit - take profit level in points.
- StopLoss - stop loss level in points.
- TrailingStop - trailing points when position is in profit. If 0, no trailing is used.
- TrailingStep - trailing step when order position is in profit.
- Lot/Risk - enable risk management.
- Risk - risk management in %.
- Lot - fixed lot if Lot/Risk = 0.
- Comment - order comment.
- MagicNumber - unique number of the EA's trades.
Very safe and profitable EA