GridMasterFx is an innovative tool for automated forex trading, which is based on a combination of a grid strategy and a unique trend calculation algorithm using the Moving Average indicator. This strategy allows the Expert Advisor to open and close positions on time, use the analysis of the current trend and instantly respond to market changes.

GridMasterFx Expert Advisor is an excellent choice for successful automation of your forex trading process. It easily adapts to various market conditions, and also makes rational decisions based on up-to-date data and the use of advanced technologies.

The default parameters are optimized for the EURUSD pair.
Parameters:
  • TimeFrame - the timeframe on which the Expert Advisor will work.
  • SlowMA - The period of slow Moving Average.
  • FastMA - The period of fast Moving Average.
  • MinProfitStop - Minimum profit for closing orders.
  • MinLevelGrid - Minimum distance between order openings.
  • LotRisk - The ratio of the lot to the balance.
  • Lot - Fixed lot. (If LotRisk = 0)


A very detailed description of the parameters.
TimeFrame - everything is simple with this, the parameter can take the value 0,1,5,15,30,60,240. If TimeFrame=0, then the default timeframe that you have on the chart is used. If, for example, TimeFrame=30, then the M30 graph is used.
SlowMA and FastMA are periods of the Moving Average indicator. It is recommended that FastMA be at least three times less than SlowMA.
MinProfitStop - What should be the profit to close orders. Calculated by the formula (number of orders) * (lot)* MinProfitStop. That is, if three orders are open, the initial lot was for example 0.10 and MinProfitStop = 50, then it turns out that the orders will close when the total profit of $ 15 is reached. ( 3*0.10*50 = 15 )
MinLevelGrid - All orders are opened only by a signal calculated according to the strategy of this Expert Advisor. But so that orders are not opened in a bunch in the same price range, I suggest using this variable.
LotRisk is a coefficient for calculating the minimum lot in relation to the account balance. Calculated using the formula Balance / (100000 * LotRisk). That is, if the balance, for example, is $ 1000, and LotRisk = 1, then the minimum lot will be equal to 0.01 ( 1000/(100000*1)=0.01)
