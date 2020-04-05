Prop Firm Daily Drawdown Guard MT5

Your daily drawdown — recorded, watched and capped. The numbers that get prop traders failed, on one panel.

Prop Firm Daily Drawdown Guard is a daily drawdown journal and account protection utility. For every trading day it records the numbers that decide a funded account's survival — worst floating loss, daily loss, intraday equity drawdown, total and trailing drawdown — and it can close all positions once when a limit is hit.

What it does:
• Whole-account monitoring (all symbols, all magic numbers), checked on account equity.
• Five independent limits: floating loss (money or %), daily loss (money or %), intraday equity drawdown %, account max drawdown % (fixed below a baseline) and trailing drawdown % (below the realized balance high-water mark).
• Dark on-chart dashboard: SAFE / WARNING / DANGER / LIMIT HIT status, a "limit used" gauge that always tracks whichever limit is closest, today's numbers, per-symbol floating P/L and your recent daily history.
• Early warning at a configurable % of the nearest limit, plus 4-channel alerts (popup / sound / push / mail).
• CSV daily journal — every trading day is appended to a file you can open in Excel.

One close. No lockout. You stay in control:
When a limit is breached, the guard closes all positions and deletes pending orders once per day — then it steps back. It never blocks your terminal, never rejects new orders and never trades on its own. Whether you re-enter after a stop-out day is your decision, not the tool's.

Why this one:
• Restart-proof — every value is rebuilt from your account's actual deal history on startup. Nothing resets or gets lost when you restart the terminal, switch charts or re-attach the EA.
• No terminal global variables (nothing another tool can overwrite), no DLLs, no WebRequest.

Launch price: $30 for the first 10 copies.
The price will increase to $40 after that, and to $49 for the final step.

Notes and honest limitations:
• The guard closes once per day when a limit is first hit. It does not lock the account or block re-entry — that is a design decision. If you need a hard lockout, this is not that tool.
• The balance high-water mark is realized (balance-based): floating profit never raises it.
• The daily reset follows your broker's server time — set the reset hour to match your prop firm.
• If your account has mid-life deposits or withdrawals, set the baseline balance manually.
• Positions are closed at market; in fast markets the final loss can differ from the configured limit by slippage and spread.
• Attach it to one chart only — any symbol and timeframe works; monitoring is account-wide.
• Try it first: download the free demo and run it in the Strategy Tester to see the panel, the journal and the guard logic before buying.

This tool is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

In the Strategy Tester only, the EA opens and closes one minimal-volume position at the start of the test (the Market's automatic validation requires trade activity). It never trades on a live chart.


Works on any symbol; we run it on the same chart as our execution tools on XAUUSD M5–M15. For entries and session context, see our other tools:


- CRT sweep-and-reclaim setups: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/184397

- Killzones, liquidity levels and sweep signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187439


The other half of the workflow

This guard watches your risk. CRT Setup Scanner watches your opportunities: your whole watchlist scanned for 2-candle sweep & reclaim setups, with a click-to-open grid. Guard the account, scan the market.


https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/189266

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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
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