Press review - page 721

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Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, NZD/USD and USD/CAD : United States  Consumer Price Index (CPI)

2023-07-12 12:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]

  • past data is 4.0%
  • forecast data is 3.1%
  • actual data is 3.0% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

==========

From rttnews article :

"Consumer prices in the U.S. increased by slightly less than expected in the month of June, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday."

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GBP/USD : range price movement by United States  Consumer Price Index news event 

GBP/USD : range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event

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NZD/USD: range price movement by United States  Consumer Price Index news event

NZD/USD: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event

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USD/CAD : range price movement by United States  Consumer Price Index news event 

USD/CAD : range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Employment Change and range price movement 

2023-07-20 01:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]

  • past data is 76.5K
  • forecast data is 37.2K
  • actual data is 32.6K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.

==========

From offical media release :

The unemployment rate remained at 3.5 per cent in June (seasonally adjusted), in line with the updated figure for May, according to data released today by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

Bjorn Jarvis, ABS head of labour statistics, said: "with employment increasing by around 33,000 people and the number of unemployed decreasing by 11,000 people, the unemployment rate remained at 3.5 per cent."

    ==========

    AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia  Employment Change news event 

    AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event

    ==========

    Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

    Same system for MT4:

    1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
    2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
    3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
    4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day bullish trend; daily bullish reversal; 83 resistance is the key

    2023-07-26 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]

    • past data is -0.7M
    • forecast data is -2.2M
    • actual data is -0.6M according to the latest press release

    [USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.

    ==========

    "U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 0.6M million barrels from the previous week."

    ==========

    Crude Oil: range price movement by  U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events 

    Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

    Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

    ==========

    Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

    All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

    EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
    EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
    • www.mql5.com
    The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Crude Oil Stocks Change Indicator is published weekly. It measures the number of barrels of commercial crude oil held by US companies. It is one of the
     

    AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Retail Sales and range price movement 

    2023-07-28 01:30 GMT | [AUD - Retail Sales]

    • past data is 0.8%
    • forecast data is 0.4%
    • actual data is -0.8% according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

    [AUD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.

    ==========

    From official report :

    The June 2023 seasonally adjusted estimate: 

    • Fell 0.8% month-on-month.
    • Rose 2.3% compared with June 2022.

      ==========

      AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia  Retail Sales news event 

      AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Retail Sales news event

      AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Retail Sales news event

      ==========

      Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      • www.mql5.com
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
       

      Apple - strong daily bullish trend with 198.23 resistance level for the primary bullish trend to be continuing (based on the article)

      Apple - strong daily bullish trend with 198.23 resistance level for the primary bullish trend to be continuing

      Apple - strong daily bullish trend with 198.23 resistance level for the primary bullish trend to be continuing

      • "Apple is expected to publish its Q3 FY’23 results in early August, reporting on another quarter that is likely to see Apple’s key computing products face sluggish demand."
        The daily price is located far above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart. The price is trying to breal the symmetric triangle pattern to above for the bullish trend to be continuing with the key support/resistance levels at 191 and 198.

      ============

      The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

      Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - Market Condition Evaluation in Metatrader 5 - Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in MetATRader 5.
      Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - Market Condition Evaluation in Metatrader 5 - Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in MetATRader 5.
      • 2013.06.02
      • www.mql5.com
      Market condition evaluation based on standard indicators in metatrader 5. ================================. Hello newdigital, thank you for your market condition evaluation that i've been following with interest. Unfortunately, the mt5 ichimoku indicator does not look forward for 26 periods
       

      EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ADP Non-Farm Employment Change (ADP)

      2023-08-02 12:15 GMT | [USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change]

      • past data is 455K
      • forecast data is 16K
      • actual data is 324K according to the latest press release 
      if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

      [USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change] = Estimated change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry and government.

      ==========

      From official report :

      "Private employers added 324,000 jobs in July Job creation remained robust in July, with leisure and hospitality again driving growth. One weakness was manufacturing, an interest rate-sensitive industry that shed jobs for the fifth straight month."

      ==========

      EUR/USD: range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event

      EUR/USD: range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event

      ==========

      Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

      ==========

      The forum threads
      1. Key forum thread - Fast Fourier Transform - Cycle Extraction - the thead with FFTfiltr indicator and explanation
      2. New EA based on the !xMeter (!xMter based on Fast Fourier Transform) - the thread 
      3. Many FFT indicators with examples and explanations - the thread 
      4. Ticks Before The News - the thread with many FFT indicators and explanation how to trade

      CodeBase

      1. dt_FFT - library for MetaTrader  
      2. LGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 4 
      3. ALGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 5 
      4. AFIRMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
      5. Fourier extrapolation of price - indicator for MetaTrader 5

      The articles

      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      • www.mql5.com
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
       

      U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily correction within the primary bullish trend; key resistance at 82 for the correction to be continuing and 79 for the daily bearish reversal to be started

      2023-08-02 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]

      • past data is -0.6M
      • forecast data is -0.9M
      • actual data is -17.0M according to the latest press release

      [USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.

      ==========

      "U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 17.0M million barrels from the previous week."

      ==========

      Crude Oil: range price movement by  U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events 

      Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

      ==========

      Chart was made on MT5 with MACD trading system (MT5) from this post #2342 as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:

      All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

      EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
      EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
      • www.mql5.com
      The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Crude Oil Stocks Change Indicator is published weekly. It measures the number of barrels of commercial crude oil held by US companies. It is one of the
       

      Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CNH, GOLD (XAU/USD) and Hang Seng Index (HKI50) : United States Nonfarm Payrolls

      2023-08-04 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

      • past data is 185K
      • forecast data is 205K
      • actual data is 187K according to the latest press release

      if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

      [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

      ==========

      From rttnews article :

      "The report said non-farm payroll employment climbed by 187,000 jobs in July after rising by a downwardly revised by 185,000 jobs in June."

      ==========

      USD/CNH : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

      USD/CNH : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

      ==========

      GOLD (XAU/USD) : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

      GOLD (XAU/USD) : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

      ==========

      Hang Seng Index (HKI50) : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

      Hang Seng Index (HKI50) : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

      ==========

      Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

      ==========

      Same systems for MT4/MT5:

      The beginning

      1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
      2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
      3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
      4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
      5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
      6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

      After 

      1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
      2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
      3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
      4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread 


      U.S. Employment Climbs By 187,000 Jobs In July, Less Than Expected
      • 2023.04.08
      • www.rttnews.com
      Employment in the U.S. increased by less than expected in the month of July, according to a closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday. The report said non-farm payroll employment climbed by 187,000 jobs in July after rising by a downwardly revised by 185,000 jobs in June.
       

      Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, USD/JPY, GOLD (XAU/USD) and CAC 40: United States Retail Sales

      2023-08-15 12:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]

      • past data is 0.3%
      • forecast data is 0.0%
      • actual data is 0.7% according to the latest press release

      if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

      [USD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.

      ==========

      From seekingalpha article :

      Retail sales, including at food services and drinking places, jumped 0.7% in July from June. The growth in retail sales came despite a sharp decline of inflation in the goods that retailers sell.

      ==========

      Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Advance Retail Sales news events

      Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Advance Retail Sales news events

      ==========

      USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Advance Retail Sales news events

      USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Advance Retail Sales news events

      ==========

      CAC 40: range price movement by United States Advance Retail Sales news events

      CAC 40: range price movement by United States Advance Retail Sales news events

      ==========

      Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

      ==========

      The forum threads
      1. Key forum thread - Fast Fourier Transform - Cycle Extraction - the thead with FFTfiltr indicator and explanation
      2. New EA based on the !xMeter (!xMter based on Fast Fourier Transform) - the thread 
      3. Many FFT indicators with examples and explanations - the thread 
      4. Ticks Before The News - the thread with many FFT indicators and explanation how to trade

      CodeBase

      1. dt_FFT - library for MetaTrader  
      2. LGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 4 
      3. ALGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 5 
      4. AFIRMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
      5. Fourier extrapolation of price - indicator for MetaTrader 5

      The articles

      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      • www.mql5.com
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
       

      NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Official Cash Rate, RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement  

      2023-08-16 02:00 GMT | [NZD - Official Cash Rate]

      • past data is 5.50%
      • forecast data is 5.50%
      • actual data is 5.50% according to the latest press release

      if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)

      [NZD - Official Cash Rate] = Interest rate at which banks lend balances held at the RBNZ to other banks overnight.

      ==========

      From official report :

      The Monetary Policy Committee today agreed to maintain the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 5.5%.

      ==========

      NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ  Official Cash Rate news event 

      NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ Official Cash Rate news event

      ============

      Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

      All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      • www.mql5.com
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
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