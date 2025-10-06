Press review - page 721
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, NZD/USD and USD/CAD : United States Consumer Price Index (CPI)
2023-07-12 12:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
==========
From rttnews article :
"Consumer prices in the U.S. increased by slightly less than expected in the month of June, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday."
==========
GBP/USD : range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
==========
NZD/USD: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
==========
USD/CAD : range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Employment Change and range price movement
2023-07-20 01:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
==========
From offical media release :
The unemployment rate remained at 3.5 per cent in June (seasonally adjusted), in line with the updated figure for May, according to data released today by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).
Bjorn Jarvis, ABS head of labour statistics, said: "with employment increasing by around 33,000 people and the number of unemployed decreasing by 11,000 people, the unemployment rate remained at 3.5 per cent."
==========
AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day bullish trend; daily bullish reversal; 83 resistance is the key
2023-07-26 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
==========
"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 0.6M million barrels from the previous week."
==========
Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
==========
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Retail Sales and range price movement
2023-07-28 01:30 GMT | [AUD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
==========
From official report :
The June 2023 seasonally adjusted estimate:
==========
AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Retail Sales news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Apple - strong daily bullish trend with 198.23 resistance level for the primary bullish trend to be continuing (based on the article)
The daily price is located far above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart. The price is trying to breal the symmetric triangle pattern to above for the bullish trend to be continuing with the key support/resistance levels at 191 and 198.
============
The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ADP Non-Farm Employment Change (ADP)
2023-08-02 12:15 GMT | [USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change]
[USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change] = Estimated change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry and government.
==========
From official report :
==========
EUR/USD: range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
CodeBase
The articles
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily correction within the primary bullish trend; key resistance at 82 for the correction to be continuing and 79 for the daily bearish reversal to be started
2023-08-02 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
==========
"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 17.0M million barrels from the previous week."
==========
Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with MACD trading system (MT5) from this post #2342 as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CNH, GOLD (XAU/USD) and Hang Seng Index (HKI50) : United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2023-08-04 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
==========
From rttnews article :
==========
USD/CNH : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
GOLD (XAU/USD) : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========Hang Seng Index (HKI50) : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, USD/JPY, GOLD (XAU/USD) and CAC 40: United States Retail Sales
2023-08-15 12:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
==========
From seekingalpha article :
Retail sales, including at food services and drinking places, jumped 0.7% in July from June. The growth in retail sales came despite a sharp decline of inflation in the goods that retailers sell.
==========
Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Advance Retail Sales news events
==========
USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Advance Retail Sales news events
==========
CAC 40: range price movement by United States Advance Retail Sales news events
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
CodeBase
The articles
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Official Cash Rate, RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement
2023-08-16 02:00 GMT | [NZD - Official Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Official Cash Rate] = Interest rate at which banks lend balances held at the RBNZ to other banks overnight.
==========
From official report :
The Monetary Policy Committee today agreed to maintain the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 5.5%.
==========
NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ Official Cash Rate news event
============
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5: