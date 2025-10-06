Press review - page 727

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Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, USD/JPY and AUD/USD: United States Retail Sales

2024-02-15 12:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]

  • past data is 0.4%
  • forecast data is 1.1%
  • actual data is 0.8% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.

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From rttnews article :

"The Commerce Department said retail sales slid by 0.8 percent in January after climbing by a downwardly revised 0.4 percent in December".

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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Advance Retail Sales news events

Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Advance Retail Sales news events

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USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Advance Retail Sales news events

USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Advance Retail Sales news events

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AUD/USD: range price movement by United States Advance Retail Sales news events

AUD/USD: range price movement by United States Advance Retail Sales news events

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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

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The forum threads
  1. Key forum thread - Fast Fourier Transform - Cycle Extraction - the thead with FFTfiltr indicator and explanation
  2. New EA based on the !xMeter (!xMter based on Fast Fourier Transform) - the thread 
  3. Many FFT indicators with examples and explanations - the thread 
  4. Ticks Before The News - the thread with many FFT indicators and explanation how to trade

CodeBase

  1. dt_FFT - library for MetaTrader  
  2. LGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 4 
  3. ALGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 5 
  4. AFIRMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  5. Fourier extrapolation of price - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The articles

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Official Cash Rate, RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement  

2024-02-28 01:00 GMT | [NZD - Official Cash Rate]

  • past data is 5.50%
  • forecast data is 5.50%
  • actual data is 5.50% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - Official Cash Rate] = Interest rate at which banks lend balances held at the RBNZ to other banks overnight.

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From official report :

The Committee remains confident that the current level of the OCR is restricting demand. However, a sustained decline in capacity pressures in the New Zealand economy is required to ensure that headline inflation returns to the 1 to 3 percent target. The OCR needs to remain at a restrictive level for a sustained period of time to ensure this occurs. 

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NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ  Official Cash Rate news event 

NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ Official Cash Rate news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

USD/CAD Intra-Day FundamentalsCanada Overnight Rate and BoC Rate Statement

2024-03-06 14:45 GMT | [CAD - BoC Overnight Rate]

  • past data is 5.00%
  • forecast data is 5.00%
  • actual data is 5.00% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - BoC Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.

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From official report :

"The Bank of Canada today held its target for the overnight rate at 5%, with the Bank Rate at 5¼% and the deposit rate at 5%. The Bank is continuing its policy of quantitative tightening".

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USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, GOLD (XAU/USD) and Brent Crude Oil : United States Nonfarm Payrolls

2024-03-08 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

  • past data is 229K
  • forecast data is 220K
  • actual data is 275K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

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From official report :

Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 275,000 in February, and the unemployment rate increased to 3.9 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Job gains occurred in health care, in government, in food services and drinking places, in social assistance, and in transportation and warehousing.

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GBP/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

GBP/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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GOLD (XAU/USD) : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

GOLD (XAU/USD) : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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Brent Crude Oil : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

Brent Crude Oil : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

============

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

text - Schema.org Property
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Schema.org Property: text - The textual content of this CreativeWork.
 

U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily breakout to the bullish reversal

2024-03-13 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]

  • past data is 1.4M
  • forecast data is 0.9M
  • actual data is -1.5M according to the latest press release

[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.

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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 1.5M million barrels from the previous week."

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Crude Oil: range price movement by  U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events 

Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
  • www.mql5.com
The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Crude Oil Stocks Change Indicator is published weekly. It measures the number of barrels of commercial crude oil held by US companies. It is one of the
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/CNH and CAC 40Federal Funds Rate and FOMC Statement

2023-03-20 18:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]

  • past data is  5.50%
  • forecast data is 5.50%
  • actual data is 5.50% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.

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From rttnews article :

"The Federal Reserve announced its widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, although the central bank's forecasts suggests rate cuts are still likely later this year".

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EUR/USD: range price movement by  Federal Funds Rate news events

EUR/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

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USD/CNH: range price movement by  Federal Funds Rate news events

USD/CNH: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

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CAC 40: range price movement by  Federal Funds Rate news events

CAC 40: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

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Chart was made on MT5 with the following indicators from CodeBase:

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, AUD/USD and Dollar Index (DXY): ISM United States Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

2024-04-01 14:00 GMT | [USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI]

  • past data is 47.8
  • forecast data is 47.7
  • actual data is 50.3 according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.

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From official report :

"The Manufacturing PMI® registered 50.3 percent in March, up 2.5 percentage points from the 47.8 percent recorded in February. The overall economy continued in expansion for the 47th month after one month of contraction in April 2020."

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USD/JPY: range price movement by United States ISM Manufacturing PMI news events

USD/JPY: range price movement by United States ISM Manufacturing PMI news events

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AUD/USD: range price movement by United States ISM Manufacturing PMI news events

AUD/USD: range price movement by United States ISM Manufacturing PMI news events

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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States ISM Manufacturing PMI news events

Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States ISM Manufacturing PMI news events

==========

Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

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Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After 

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread 
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, NZD/USD and GOLD (XAU/USD): United States Nonfarm Payrolls

2024-04-05 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

  • past data is 270K
  • forecast data is 212K
  • actual data is 303K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

==========

From rttnews article :

"A closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday showed employment in the U.S. shot up by much more than expected in the month of March. The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment spiked by 303,000 jobs in March after surging by a downwardly revised 270,000 jobs in February."

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GBP/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

GBP/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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NZD/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events


NZD/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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XAU/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events


XAU/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/CAD and Dax Index: United States  Consumer Price Index (CPI)

2024-04-10 12:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]

  • past data is 0.4%
  • forecast data is 0.2%
  • actual data is 0.4% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

==========

From rttnews article :

"Largely reflecting continued growth in prices for shelter and gasoline, the Labor Department released a report on Wednesday showing U.S. consumer prices advanced by slightly more than expected in the month of March".

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EUR/USD: range price movement by United States  Consumer Price Index news event 

EUR/USD: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event

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USD/CAD: range price movement by United States  Consumer Price Index news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event

==========

Dax Index: range price movement by United States  Consumer Price Index news event 

Dax Index: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, USD/CNH and Brent Crude Oil: United States Retail Sales

2024-04-15 12:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]

  • past data is 0.9%
  • forecast data is 0.4%
  • actual data is 0.7% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.

==========

From rttnews article :

"The Commerce Department released a report on Monday showing U.S. retail sales increased by much more than expected in the month of March".

==========

Dollar Index: range price movement by United States Advance Retail Sales news events

Dollar Index: range price movement by United States Advance Retail Sales news events

==========

USD/CNH: range price movement by United States Advance Retail Sales news events

USD/CNH: range price movement by United States Advance Retail Sales news events

==========

Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by United States Advance Retail Sales news events

Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by United States Advance Retail Sales news events

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
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