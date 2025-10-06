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Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, USD/JPY and AUD/USD: United States Retail Sales
2024-02-15 12:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
==========
From rttnews article :
"The Commerce Department said retail sales slid by 0.8 percent in January after climbing by a downwardly revised 0.4 percent in December".
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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Advance Retail Sales news events
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USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Advance Retail Sales news events
==========
AUD/USD: range price movement by United States Advance Retail Sales news events
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
CodeBase
The articles
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Official Cash Rate, RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement
2024-02-28 01:00 GMT | [NZD - Official Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Official Cash Rate] = Interest rate at which banks lend balances held at the RBNZ to other banks overnight.
==========
From official report :
The Committee remains confident that the current level of the OCR is restricting demand. However, a sustained decline in capacity pressures in the New Zealand economy is required to ensure that headline inflation returns to the 1 to 3 percent target. The OCR needs to remain at a restrictive level for a sustained period of time to ensure this occurs.
NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ Official Cash Rate news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Overnight Rate and BoC Rate Statement
2024-03-06 14:45 GMT | [CAD - BoC Overnight Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - BoC Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.
==========
From official report :
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USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, GOLD (XAU/USD) and Brent Crude Oil : United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2024-03-08 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
==========
From official report :
Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 275,000 in February, and the unemployment rate increased to 3.9 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Job gains occurred in health care, in government, in food services and drinking places, in social assistance, and in transportation and warehousing.
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GBP/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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GOLD (XAU/USD) : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========Brent Crude Oil : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
============
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily breakout to the bullish reversal
2024-03-13 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
==========
"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 1.5M million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/CNH and CAC 40: Federal Funds Rate and FOMC Statement
2023-03-20 18:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.
==========
From rttnews article :
"The Federal Reserve announced its widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, although the central bank's forecasts suggests rate cuts are still likely later this year".
==========
EUR/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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USD/CNH: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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CAC 40: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with the following indicators from CodeBase:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, AUD/USD and Dollar Index (DXY): ISM United States Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)
2024-04-01 14:00 GMT | [USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
==========
From official report :
"The Manufacturing PMI® registered 50.3 percent in March, up 2.5 percentage points from the 47.8 percent recorded in February. The overall economy continued in expansion for the 47th month after one month of contraction in April 2020."
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USD/JPY: range price movement by United States ISM Manufacturing PMI news events
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AUD/USD: range price movement by United States ISM Manufacturing PMI news events
============
Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States ISM Manufacturing PMI news events
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, NZD/USD and GOLD (XAU/USD): United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2024-04-05 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
==========
From rttnews article :
"A closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday showed employment in the U.S. shot up by much more than expected in the month of March. The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment spiked by 303,000 jobs in March after surging by a downwardly revised 270,000 jobs in February."
==========
GBP/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========NZD/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========XAU/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/CAD and Dax Index: United States Consumer Price Index (CPI)
2024-04-10 12:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
==========
From rttnews article :
==========
EUR/USD: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
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USD/CAD: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
==========
Dax Index: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, USD/CNH and Brent Crude Oil: United States Retail Sales
2024-04-15 12:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
==========
From rttnews article :
"The Commerce Department released a report on Monday showing U.S. retail sales increased by much more than expected in the month of March".
==========
Dollar Index: range price movement by United States Advance Retail Sales news events
==========
USD/CNH: range price movement by United States Advance Retail Sales news events
==========
Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by United States Advance Retail Sales news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5: