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Intra-Day Fundamentals - AUD/USD, NZD/USD and Dollar Index (DXY) : United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2023-01-06 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
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From official report :
"Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 223,000 in November, and the unemployment rate was edged down to 3.5 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today".
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AUD/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========NZD/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========Dollar Index (DXY) : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day bullish ranging; daily bearish ranging with 82 resistance for the daily bullish reversal to be started
2023-01-11 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 19.0M million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
・ Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said a big chunk of its consumer lending business lost slightly more than $3 billion since 2020, revealing for the first time the costly toll of the Wall Street giant’s Main Street push.
・The decline for Chinese exports got steeper in the final month of 2022, falling 9.9% from a year earlier, compared with a 8.7% drop in November, according to data from China’s customs bureau. While the decline wasn’t as steep as the 10.5% drop forecast by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal, it marked the biggest dip since February 2020, when a nationwide lockdown brought economic activity to a halt.
・Donald Trump will make his first campaign visit to an early GOP primary state later this month as he seeks to propel what has been a low-key start to a 2024 White House bid.
・This year has already provided a much better trading environment. Signs of moderating inflation and comments from Federal Reserve officials indicating that they will likely further slow the pace of their interest-rate increases has “made people a lot more comfortable fully investing in the Treasury market,” said Michael Lorizio, a senior trader at Manulife Investment Management.
・China’s economy expanded 3% in 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday, a sharp slowdown from the 8.1% pace recorded in 2021.
・Investors big and small are betting on bonds, after debt funds in 2022 posted their worst performance on record.
・Stock futures are modestly lower and the dollar is holding steady as investors await earnings from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.
USD/JPY Intra-Day Fundamentals: Bank of Japan (BoJ) Monetary Policy Statement and Interest Rate Decision
2023-01-18 02:40 GMT | [JPY - BoJ Interest Rates]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for JPY in our case)[JPY - BoJ Interest Rates] = Interest rate levied on excess current account balances held at the BOJ.
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From reuters article :
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USD/JPY: range price movement by BoJ Monetary Policy Statement and Interest Rate Decision
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
・TOKYO—The Bank of Japan kept its interest-rate targets unchanged Wednesday despite strong pressure from investors on the bank’s new 0.5% cap for the 10-year government bond yield. The Japanese central bank decided to leave short-term interest rates at minus 0.1% and its target for the 10-year Japanese government bond yield at around zero. The bank reiterated that it intends to cap that yield at 0.5%.
・Microsoft Corp. MSFT is planning to announce more layoffs as soon as Wednesday morning, according to a person familiar with the matter.
・The producer-price index, which generally reflects supply conditions in the economy, rose 6.2% in December from a year earlier, the Labor Department said Wednesday, the slowest annual pace since March 2021. That was down from November’s revised 7.3% increase and well below the 11.7% rise in March 2022, the fastest pace since PPI records began in 2010.
・Microsoft said Wednesday it plans to eliminate 10,000 jobs in response to the global economic slowdown, the company’s largest layoffs in more than eight years and the latest in a string of cuts from big technology companies.