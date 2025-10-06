Press review - page 715

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Intra-Day Fundamentals - AUD/USD, NZD/USD and Dollar Index (DXY) : United States Nonfarm Payrolls

2023-01-06 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

  • past data is 256K
  • forecast data is 200K
  • actual data is 223K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

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From official report :

"Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 223,000 in November, and the unemployment rate was edged down to 3.5 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today".

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AUD/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

AUD/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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NZD/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events


NZD/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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Dollar Index (DXY) : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

Dollar Index (DXY) : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Brainwashing System / Asctrend System - Brainwashing System - How to trade asctrend manually with a digital Filters With Asctrend and Brainwashing
Brainwashing System / Asctrend System - Brainwashing System - How to trade asctrend manually with a digital Filters With Asctrend and Brainwashing
  • 2013.05.12
  • www.mql5.com
Asctrend system, the beginning , part #3. Digital asctrend   (digital filters with asctrend system combined). The history of the development and the meaining of asctrend. :) yes i have downloaded itrend and price channel indicators and now demo testing on mt5
 
・FTX Donations Create Headaches for Nonprofits
・Jack Ma Cedes Control of Fintech Giant Ant Group
・China to Allow Rapid Tests to Confirm Covid Cases
 
・To protect its independence to set interest rates and combat inflation, the central bank can’t wade into extraneous issues, says Fed Chair Jerome Powell
・Tesla Considers $775 Million Texas Factory Expansion
・Germany’s DAX index and France’s CAC 40 have each risen 18% or more in the past three months through Tuesday, more than double the 8.5% gain for the S&P 500. The U.K.’s benchmark FTSE 100 has also surged, putting it a little more than 2% away from reaching a record high. 

 

U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day bullish ranging; daily bearish ranging with 82 resistance for the daily bullish reversal to be started

2023-01-11 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]

  • past data is 1.7M
  • forecast data is -0.1M
  • actual data is 19.0M according to the latest press release

[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.

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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 19.0M million barrels from the previous week."

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Crude Oil: range price movement by  U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events 

Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events 

Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events 

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
  • www.mql5.com
The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Crude Oil Stocks Change Indicator is published weekly. It measures the number of barrels of commercial crude oil held by US companies. It is one of the
 

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said a big chunk of its consumer lending business lost slightly more than $3 billion since 2020, revealing for the first time the costly toll of the Wall Street giant’s Main Street push.

・The decline for Chinese exports got steeper in the final month of 2022, falling 9.9% from a year earlier, compared with a 8.7% drop in November, according to data from China’s customs bureau. While the decline wasn’t as steep as the 10.5% drop forecast by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal, it marked the biggest dip since February 2020, when a nationwide lockdown brought economic activity to a halt.

・Donald Trump will make his first campaign visit to an early GOP primary state later this month as he seeks to propel what has been a low-key start to a 2024 White House bid.

 

・This year has already provided a much better trading environment. Signs of moderating inflation and comments from Federal Reserve officials indicating that they will likely further slow the pace of their interest-rate increases has “made people a lot more comfortable fully investing in the Treasury market,” said Michael Lorizio, a senior trader at Manulife Investment Management.



 

China’s economy expanded 3% in 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday, a sharp slowdown from the 8.1% pace recorded in 2021. 

Investors big and small are betting on bonds, after debt funds in 2022 posted their worst performance on record.

・Stock futures are modestly lower and the dollar is holding steady as investors await earnings from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.


 

USD/JPY Intra-Day FundamentalsBank of Japan (BoJ) Monetary Policy Statement and Interest Rate Decision

2023-01-18 02:40 GMT | [JPY -  BoJ Interest Rates]

  • past data is -0.10%
  • forecast data is -0.10%
  • actual data is -0.10% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for JPY in our case)

[JPY -  BoJ Interest Rates] = Interest rate levied on excess current account balances held at the BOJ.


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From reuters article :

  • BOJ keeps interest rate targets, yield band intact
  • BOJ ramps up market operation tool, signal status quo on YCC
  • Board raises inflation forecasts but cuts growth projections

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USD/JPY: range price movement by BoJ Monetary Policy Statement and Interest Rate Decision

BoJ Monetary Policy Statement and Interest Rate Decision


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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 
・WASHINGTON—Hundreds of federal, state and local U.S. law-enforcement agencies have access without court oversight to a database of more than 150 million money transfers between people in the U.S. and in more than 20 countries, according to internal program documents and an investigation by Sen. Ron Wyden.

・TOKYO—The Bank of Japan kept its interest-rate targets unchanged Wednesday despite strong pressure from investors on the bank’s new 0.5% cap for the 10-year government bond yield. The Japanese central bank decided to leave short-term interest rates at minus 0.1% and its target for the 10-year Japanese government bond yield at around zero. The bank reiterated that it intends to cap that yield at 0.5%.

・Microsoft Corp. MSFT is planning to announce more layoffs as soon as Wednesday morning, according to a person familiar with the matter.
 
・Retail spending fell in December at the sharpest pace of 2022, marking a dismal end to the holiday shopping season as rising interest rates, still-high inflation and concerns about a slowing economy pinched American consumers.

・The producer-price index, which generally reflects supply conditions in the economy, rose 6.2% in December from a year earlier, the Labor Department said Wednesday, the slowest annual pace since March 2021. That was down from November’s revised 7.3% increase and well below the 11.7% rise in March 2022, the fastest pace since PPI records began in 2010.

・Microsoft said Wednesday it plans to eliminate 10,000 jobs in response to the global economic slowdown, the company’s largest layoffs in more than eight years and the latest in a string of cuts from big technology companies.
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