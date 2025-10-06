Press review - page 722

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NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Overseas Merchandise Trade and range price movement  

2023-08-20 22:45 GMT | [NZD - Trade Balance]

  • past data is -111M
  • forecast data is -953M
  • actual data is -1107M according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.

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From rttnews article :

"New Zealand posted a merchandise trade deficit of NZ$1.107 billion in July, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday. That's down from the downwardly revised NZ$111 million in June (originally a NZ$9 million surplus)."

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NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Trade Balance news event 

NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Trade Balance news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CAD, GBP/USD and Dow Jones Industrial Average: Unites States Durable Goods Orders

2023-08-24 12:30 GMT | [USD - Durable Goods Orders]

  • past data is 4.4%
  • forecast data is 0.3%
  • actual data is -5.2% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Durable Goods Orders] = Change in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers for durable goods.

==========

From rttnews article :

"With aircraft demand pulling back sharply following recent strength, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods tumbled by more than expected in the month of July. The Commerce Department said durable goods orders plunged by 5.2 percent in July after surging by a revised 4.4 percent in June."

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USD/CAD: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events

USD/CAD: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events

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GBP/USD: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events

GBP/USD: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events

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Dow Jones: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events

Dow Jones: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events

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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - AUD/USD, EUR/USD and Brent Crude OilCB Consumer Confidence

2023-08-29 14:00 GMT | [USD - CB Consumer Confidence]

  • past data is 114.0
  • forecast data is 113.4
  • actual data is 106.1 according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - CB Consumer Confidence] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed households.

==========

From official report :

"Consumer confidence fell in August 2023, erasing back-to-back increases in June and July," said Dana Peterson, Chief Economist at The Conference Board. "August’s disappointing headline number reflected dips in both the current conditions and expectations indexes."

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AUD/USD: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events

AUD/USD: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events

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EUR/USD: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events

EUR/USD: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events

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Crude Oil: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events

Crude Oil: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dax Index, GOLD (XAU/USD) and USD/CNH: United States Nonfarm Payrolls

2023-09-01 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

==========

From official report :

  • "Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 187,000 in August, and the unemployment rate rose to 3.8 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Employment continued to trend up in health care, leisure and hospitality, social assistance, and construction. Employment in transportation and warehousing declined."

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Dax Index: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

Dax Index: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events


GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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USD/CNH: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

USD/CNH: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash RateRate Statement and range price movement 

2023-09-05 04:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]

  • past data is 4.10%
  • forecast data is 4.10%
  • actual data is 4.10% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.

==========

From official report :

"At its meeting today, the Board decided to leave the cash rate target unchanged at 4.10 per cent and the interest rate paid on Exchange Settlement balances unchanged at 4.00 per cent."

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AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event 

AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:


Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

USD/CAD Intra-Day FundamentalsCanada Overnight Rate and BoC Rate Statement

2023-09-06 14:00 GMT | [CAD - BoC Overnight Rate]

  • past data is 5.00%
  • forecast data is 5.00%
  • actual data is 5.00% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - BoC Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.

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From official report :

"The Bank of Canada today held its target for the overnight rate at 5%, with the Bank Rate at 5¼% and the deposit rate at 5%. The Bank is also continuing its policy of quantitative tightening."

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USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event

USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Employment Change and range price movement 

2023-09-08 12:30 GMT | [CAD - Employment Change]

  • past data is -6.4K
  • forecast data is 7.2K
  • actual data is 39.9K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.

==========

From official report :

"Employment rose by 40,000 (+0.2%) in August. The unemployment rate was unchanged at 5.5%, following three consecutive monthly increases in May, June and July."

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USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada  Employment Change news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Employment Change news event

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Employment Change news event

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with the following indicator from CodeBase:

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Employment Change and range price movement 

2023-09-14 01:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]

  • past data is -1.4K
  • forecast data is 32.4K
  • actual data is 64.9K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.

==========

From offical media release :

The unemployment rate remained at 3.7 per cent in August (seasonally adjusted), according to data released today by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS). Bjorn Jarvis, ABS head of labour statistics, said: "with employment increasing by around 65,000 people and the number of unemployed only dropping slightly, by around 3,000 people, the unemployment rate remained at 3.7 per cent in August."

    ==========

    AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia  Employment Change news event 

    AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event

    ==========

    Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

    All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ECB Interest Rates, Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement 

    2023-09-14 12:45 GMT | [EUR - Main Refinancing Rate]

    • past data is 4.25%
    • forecast data is 4.25%
    • actual data is  4.50%  according to the latest press release 
    if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)

    [EUR - Main Refinancing Rate] = Interest rate on the main refinancing operations that provide the bulk of liquidity to the banking system.

    ==========

    From official report :

    "The Governing Council decided to raise the three key ECB interest rates by 25 basis points. Accordingly, the interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will be increased to 4.50%, 4.75% and 4.00% respectively, with effect from 20 September 2023."

    ==========

    EUR/USD: range price movement by ECB  Interest Rates news event

    EUR/USD: range price movement by ECB Interest Rates news event

    ==========

    Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase: 

    All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, Dollar Index (DXY) and Nikkei 225 : United States Retail Sales

    2023-09-14 12:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]

    • past data is 0.5%
    • forecast data is 0.0%
    • actual data is 0.6% according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

    [USD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.

    ==========

    From rttnews article :

    "The Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing U.S. retail sales increased by much more than expected in the month of August. The report said retail sales climbed by 0.6 percent in August after rising by a downwardly revised 0.5 percent in July."

    ==========

    USD/JPY : range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

    USD/JPY : range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

    ==========

    Dollar Index (DXY) : range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

    Dollar Index (DXY) : range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

    ==========

    Nikkei 225 : range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

    Nikkei 225 : range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

    ==========

    Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
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