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NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Overseas Merchandise Trade and range price movement
2023-08-20 22:45 GMT | [NZD - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.
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From rttnews article :
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NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Trade Balance news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CAD, GBP/USD and Dow Jones Industrial Average: Unites States Durable Goods Orders
2023-08-24 12:30 GMT | [USD - Durable Goods Orders]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Durable Goods Orders] = Change in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers for durable goods.
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From rttnews article :
"With aircraft demand pulling back sharply following recent strength, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods tumbled by more than expected in the month of July. The Commerce Department said durable goods orders plunged by 5.2 percent in July after surging by a revised 4.4 percent in June."
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USD/CAD: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
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GBP/USD: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
==========Dow Jones: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - AUD/USD, EUR/USD and Brent Crude Oil: CB Consumer Confidence
2023-08-29 14:00 GMT | [USD - CB Consumer Confidence]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CB Consumer Confidence] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed households.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
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EUR/USD: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
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Crude Oil: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dax Index, GOLD (XAU/USD) and USD/CNH: United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2023-09-01 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
==========
From official report :
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Dax Index: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========USD/CNH: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash Rate, Rate Statement and range price movement
2023-09-05 04:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.
==========
From official report :
"At its meeting today, the Board decided to leave the cash rate target unchanged at 4.10 per cent and the interest rate paid on Exchange Settlement balances unchanged at 4.00 per cent."
==========
AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Overnight Rate and BoC Rate Statement
2023-09-06 14:00 GMT | [CAD - BoC Overnight Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - BoC Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Employment Change and range price movement
2023-09-08 12:30 GMT | [CAD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
==========
From official report :
"Employment rose by 40,000 (+0.2%) in August. The unemployment rate was unchanged at 5.5%, following three consecutive monthly increases in May, June and July."
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Employment Change news event
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The chart was made on MT5 with the following indicator from CodeBase:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Employment Change and range price movement
2023-09-14 01:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
==========
From offical media release :
The unemployment rate remained at 3.7 per cent in August (seasonally adjusted), according to data released today by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS). Bjorn Jarvis, ABS head of labour statistics, said: "with employment increasing by around 65,000 people and the number of unemployed only dropping slightly, by around 3,000 people, the unemployment rate remained at 3.7 per cent in August."
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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event
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All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ECB Interest Rates, Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement
2023-09-14 12:45 GMT | [EUR - Main Refinancing Rate]
[EUR - Main Refinancing Rate] = Interest rate on the main refinancing operations that provide the bulk of liquidity to the banking system.
==========
From official report :
"The Governing Council decided to raise the three key ECB interest rates by 25 basis points. Accordingly, the interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will be increased to 4.50%, 4.75% and 4.00% respectively, with effect from 20 September 2023."
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EUR/USD: range price movement by ECB Interest Rates news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, Dollar Index (DXY) and Nikkei 225 : United States Retail Sales
2023-09-14 12:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
==========
From rttnews article :
"The Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing U.S. retail sales increased by much more than expected in the month of August. The report said retail sales climbed by 0.6 percent in August after rising by a downwardly revised 0.5 percent in July."
USD/JPY : range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events
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Dollar Index (DXY) : range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events
==========
Nikkei 225 : range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase: