Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 235
Good famous indicator was converted to Metatrader 5 -
----------------
Shved Supply and Demand - indicator for MetaTrader 5
This is MQL5 version of Shved Supply and Demand written by Shved and upgraded by eevviill7 from this link.
Shved Supply and Demand - Multi Timeframe Version - indicator for MetaTrader 5
This is MQL5 version of Shved Supply and Demand indicator written by Shved and upgraded by eevviill7 from this link.
This is interesting indicator which can be used with MA Channel Stochastic system.
This MA Channel Stochastic system is on post #694 (about how it looks like) and the indicators and template is on post #3
----------------
How to install
Place two indicators in indicators folder and compile in MetaEditor :
But I am still using this original one (this version is attached to the post).
Open the chart and apply the template, and we can see the chart which is the similar with this one:
It is the settings of MA Levels indicator (in template):
================================
Ichimoku Martingale - expert for MetaTrader 5
The Expert Advisor uses the iIchimoku (Ichimoku) indicator. The indicator is created on the specified ' Working timeframe' timeframe - the same timeframe is used to determine the moment of birth of a new bar (if it is needed for the parameter 'Trailing on ... ').
Signal to open a BUY position: tenkan # 2> = kijun # 2 && tenkan # 1 <kijun # 1 && Bid <spana # 2 && Bid <spanb # 2 && open # 1> close # 1. The signal to SELL is mirrored.
Market ConditionThe beginning:
Aroon - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Aroon indicator was developed by Tushar S. Chande, CEO of the "Tuscarora Capital Management" company and the author of the books "The New Technical Trader: Boost Your Profit by Plugging into the Latest Indicators" and "Beyond Technical Analysis: How to Develop and Implement a Winning Trading System" in 1995 to determine trend direction and strength.
Its main advantage is to allow a trader to determine the beginning of a new trend, or the end of an existing trend.
----------------
AroonOscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Four levels have been added to the input parameters and the description of these levels is displayed in the indicator subwindow.
----------------
Aroon Simple - expert for MetaTrader 5
A very lightweight strategy based on the Aroon custom indicator.
The indicator is created on the specified ' Working timeframe' timeframe - the same timeframe is used to determine the moment when a new bar is born. The EA checks the signal only at the moment of the birth of a new bar, trades only with a constant lot (parameter ' Lots '), does not have Stop Loss, Take Profit, or Trailing - positions are closed with an opposite signal.
----------------
Aroon Simple 2 - expert for MetaTrader 5
The following parameters were added: 'Stop Loss', 'Take Profit', 'Trailing on ...', 'Search signals on ...', 'Trailing Stop (min distance from price to Stop Loss)', 'Trailing Step'.
The principle of forming trading signals has been changed. The original indicator has been changed for the new principle of trading signals - now it is the AroonOscillator indicator and it is also used by the EA.
================================
This is interesting EA having timefilter (Time control) in the settings.
----------------
Price Channel EA - expert for MetaTrader 5
Trading strategy: signals by the 'Price Channel' indicator, and Stop Loss - by the 'Ichimoku' indicator
Time control:This section sets the time range for searching for trading signals. The time range is enabled through the ' Use time control ' and sets the time interval for signal search from ' Start Hour ' :: ' Start Minute ' to ' End Hour ' :: ' End Minute '. The time range can be set both within a day and with a transition every other day.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Simple Ichimoku System
Sergey Golubev, 2021.11.27 08:36
Ichimoku Tenkan Kijun Intersection - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Show on the chart, using arrows, the moments of intersection of the 'Tenkan-sen' and 'Kijun-sen' lines of the 'Ichimoku' indicator.
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Moving Average
Sergey Golubev, 2021.12.22 08:07
Sma with NET - indicator for MetaTrader 5
NET (Noise Elimination Technology) - a sort of a rolling Kendall rank correlation coefficient -was introduced in one of the rsi indicators posted at this code base.
Now it is used to determine the "trend" of a simple moving average. As such, it is not same with the slope of SMA and do not be surprised that the slope and the trend color change are going to deviate sometimes
And this is the EA based on this indicator:
Sma with NET EA - expert for MetaTrader 5
An Analysis of Why Expert Advisors Fail
Expert advisors (EAs) may perform well over a period of months and even a few years, but there are always periods of time where performance is poor. EAs rarely show a steady profit over an extended period of time, such as ten years. If an EA has past periods of poor performance, then how can it be expected to always perform well in the future?
In this analysis, two questions arise: What changes occur in the time series data that strongly affect the performance of the EA? Is there a technical indicator that can predict when an EA will have poor performance and when it will have good performance? Such an indicator would be most valuable!
Spread
