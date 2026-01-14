Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 235

New comment
 
Sergey Golubev #:

Good famous indicator was converted to Metatrader 5 -

----------------

Shved Supply and Demand - indicator for MetaTrader 5


This is MQL5 version of Shved Supply and Demand written by Shved and upgraded by eevviill7 from this link.

Shved Supply and Demand - Multi Timeframe Version - indicator for MetaTrader 5

This is MQL5 version of Shved Supply and Demand indicator written by Shved and upgraded by eevviill7 from this link.

Shved Supply and Demand - indicator for MetaTrader 5 - Multi Timeframe Version
Shved Supply and Demand - indicator for MetaTrader 5 - Multi Timeframe Version
  • www.mql5.com
This is MQL5 version of Shved Supply and Demand indicator written by Shved and upgraded by eevviill7 from this link. Subsequently Mr. Behzad Movaghar added other functionalities to this link. This version of the Indicator contains the Code with an option to select the time frame of the Indicator other than that of the chart. For example if the chart is in 5M and the user want to see the support and Resistance levels of a particular chart pair at 15 M, is possible with this.
 

This is interesting indicator which can be used with MA Channel Stochastic system.
This MA Channel Stochastic system is on post #694 (about how it looks like) and the indicators and template is on post #3 

----------------

How to install

Place two indicators in indicators folder and compile in MetaEditor :

  • Double_smoothed_stochastic indicator. Seems, it is the original version, because there is more advanced version in CodeBase here.
    But I am still using this original one (this version is attached to the post).
  • MA Levels indicator from CodeBase.
  • Place template file (MACDsomethingelse1.tpl file is attached to this post) to MQL5 - Profiles - Templates folder.

Open the chart and apply the template, and we can see the chart which is the similar with this one:

MA Levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5

It is the settings of MA Levels indicator (in template):

MA Levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5

MA Levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5

MA Levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
  • 2013.10.30
  • www.mql5.com
I just started this thread as a continuation of the talking made on this topic (we can read it). Or...
 

================================

Ichimoku


The beginning

  1. Simple Ichimoku System
  2. Simple Ichimoku System - rules for the systems
  3. Simple Ichimoku Scalping 

After

================================

Ichimoku Martingale - expert for MetaTrader 5

The Expert Advisor uses the iIchimoku (Ichimoku) indicator. The indicator is created on the specified ' Working timeframe' timeframe - the same timeframe is used to determine the moment of birth of a new bar (if it is needed for the parameter   'Trailing on ... ').

Signal to open a BUY position: tenkan # 2> = kijun # 2 && tenkan # 1 <kijun # 1 && Bid <spana # 2 && Bid <spanb # 2 && open # 1> close # 1. The signal to SELL is mirrored.

Simple Ichimoku System
Simple Ichimoku System
  • 2011.07.07
  • www.mql5.com
Simple Ichimoku System. Some members remember Ichimoku informational template for Asctrend M5 elite section system thread: https://www.mql5...
 

Market Condition

The beginning:

  1. Market condition indicators/tools thread 
  2. Market condition and EAs thread 
  3. How to use Support and Resistance Effectively - educational thread 
  4. Trend indicators thread
After

  1. Market Condition Evaluation (2 EAs were created) - the summary 
  2. Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - the key thread 
  3. Market condition - AbsoluteStrength indicator - the page
Market condition indicators/tools
Market condition indicators/tools
  • 2008.01.18
  • www.mql5.com
The first indicator (or indicators) for market condition was created by Igorad. It is AbsoluteStrengthMarket_v1.1...
 

Aroon - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Aroon indicator was developed by Tushar S. Chande, CEO of the "Tuscarora Capital Management" company and the author of the books "The New Technical Trader: Boost Your Profit by Plugging into the Latest Indicators" and "Beyond Technical Analysis: How to Develop and Implement a Winning Trading System" in 1995 to determine trend direction and strength.

Its main advantage is to allow a trader to determine the beginning of a new trend, or the end of an existing trend.

----------------

AroonOscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

AroonOscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

AroonOscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Four levels have been added to the input parameters and the description of these levels is displayed in the indicator subwindow.

----------------

Aroon Simple - expert for MetaTrader 5

A very lightweight strategy based on the Aroon custom indicator.

The indicator is created on the specified ' Working timeframe' timeframe - the same timeframe is used to determine the moment when a new bar is born. The EA checks the signal only at the moment of the birth of a new bar, trades only with a constant lot (parameter ' Lots '), does not have Stop Loss, Take Profit, or Trailing - positions are closed with an opposite signal.


----------------

Aroon Simple 2 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Development of Aroon Simple .

The following parameters were added: 'Stop Loss', 'Take Profit', 'Trailing on ...', 'Search signals on ...', 'Trailing Stop (min distance from price to Stop Loss)', 'Trailing Step'.

The principle of forming trading signals has been changed. The original indicator has been changed for the new principle of trading signals - now it is the AroonOscillator indicator and it is also used by the EA.

Aroon
Aroon
  • www.mql5.com
Aroon indicator created by Tushar Chande indicates if a long-term trend is going to an end or just pausing a little before a new movement.
 
Sergey Golubev #:

================================

Ichimoku


The beginning

  1. Simple Ichimoku System
  2. Simple Ichimoku System - rules for the systems
  3. Simple Ichimoku Scalping 

After

================================

Ichimoku Martingale - expert for MetaTrader 5

This is interesting EA having timefilter (Time control) in the settings.

----------------

Price Channel EA - expert for MetaTrader 5

Trading strategy: signals by the 'Price Channel' indicator, and Stop Loss - by the 'Ichimoku' indicator

Time control:

This section sets the time range for searching for trading signals. The time range is enabled through the ' Use time control ' and sets the time interval for signal search from ' Start Hour ' :: ' Start Minute ' to ' End Hour ' :: ' End Minute '. The time range can be set both within a day and with a transition every other day.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Simple Ichimoku System

Sergey Golubev, 2021.11.27 08:36

Ichimoku Tenkan Kijun Intersection - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Ichimoku Tenkan Kijun Intersection - indicatoer for MetaTrader 5

Show on the chart, using arrows, the moments of intersection of the 'Tenkan-sen' and 'Kijun-sen' lines of the 'Ichimoku' indicator.

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Moving Average

Sergey Golubev, 2021.12.22 08:07

Sma with NET - indicator for MetaTrader 5

SMA with NET - indicator for MetaTrader 5

NET (Noise Elimination Technology) -  a sort of a rolling Kendall rank correlation coefficient -was introduced in one of the rsi indicators posted at this code base. 

Now it is used to determine the "trend" of a simple moving average. As such, it is not same with the slope of SMA and do not be surprised that the slope and the trend color change are going to deviate sometimes


And this is the EA based on this indicator:

Sma with NET EA - expert for MetaTrader 5

Strategy for custom indicator Sma with NET . The signal is a change in the color of the indicator. The indicators are created on the specified ' Working timeframe' timeframe. The EA does not have Stop Loss, Take Profit and Trailing - it closes on the opposite signal. Always trade with a constant lot and check the signal only at the moment of the birth of a new bar.
 

An Analysis of Why Expert Advisors Fail

An Analysis of Why Expert Advisors Fail

Expert advisors (EAs) may perform well over a period of months and even a few years, but there are always periods of time where performance is poor.  EAs rarely show a steady profit over an extended period of time, such as ten years.  If an EA has past periods of poor performance, then how can it be expected to always perform well in the future? 

In this analysis, two questions arise: What changes occur in the time series data that strongly affect the performance of the EA?  Is there a technical indicator that can predict when an EA will have poor performance and when it will have good performance?  Such an indicator would be most valuable!

An Analysis of Why Expert Advisors Fail
An Analysis of Why Expert Advisors Fail
  • www.mql5.com
This article presents an analysis of currency data to better understand why expert advisors can have good performance in some regions of time and poor performance in other regions of time.
 

Spread


The forum

  • spreadometer_v2.01 indicator fixed version - the post.
  • Spread recording fail - the thread with the indicator (fixing bug thread).
  • Spread and StopLoss indicator with alert - the thread 
  • Tools to monitor spread and swap - the thread with many good tools
  • Spread monitoring and show leverage tools - the thread 
  • FunIndicator indicator - the thread (monitor spread, swap etc for many pairs in one window).
  • Meh Spread Indicator thread 

The articles

CodeBase

============

1...228229230231232233234235236237238239240241242...244
New comment