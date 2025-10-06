Press review - page 728

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AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Employment Change and range price movement 

2024-04-18 01:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]

  • past data is 117.6K
  • forecast data is 20.3K
  • actual data is -6.6K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.

==========

From reuters article:

Australian employment fell in March after an enormous gain the month before while the jobless rate resumed its uptrend, a sign that the relatively tight labour market was still on track to loosen, albeit at a slower pace.

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    AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia  Employment Change news event 

    AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event

    ==========

    Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

    Same system for MT4:

    1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
    2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
    3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
    4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    USD/CAD Intra-Day FundamentalsCanada GDP and range price movement 

    2023-04-28 12:30 GMT | [CAD - GDP]

    • past data is 0.5%
    • forecast data is 0.4%
    • actual data is 0.2% according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

    [CAD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

    ==========

    From official report :

    "Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased 0.2% in February, following a 0.5% gain in January. Services-producing industries (+0.2%) led the growth for a second month in a row, fuelled by gains in transportation and warehousing. The goods-producing industries aggregate was essentially unchanged as the mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction sector expanded while the utilities and manufacturing sectors contracted in February."

    ==========

    USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada GDP news event 

    USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada GDP news event

    ==========

    Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

    Same system for MT4:

    1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
    2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
    3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
    4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Federal Funds Rate and FOMC Statement

    2024-05-01 18:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]

    • past data is  5.50%
    • forecast data is 5.50%
    • actual data is 5.50% according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

    [USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.

    ==========

    From rttnews article :

    "The Fed said it decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 5.25 to 5.50 percent in supports of its dual goals of maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run".

    ==========

    EUR/USD: range price movement by  Federal Funds Rate news events

    EUR/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

    ==========

    Chart was made on MT5 with the following indicators from CodeBase:

    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, GOLD (XAU/USD) and USD/JPY: United States Nonfarm Payrolls

    2024-05-03 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

    • past data is 315K
    • forecast data is 197K
    • actual data is 175K according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

    [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

    ==========

    From official report :

    "Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 175,000 in April, and the unemployment rate changed little at 3.9 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Job gains occurred in health care, in social assistance, and in transportation and warehousing."

    ==========

    GBP/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

    GBP/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

    ==========

    GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events


    GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

    ==========

    USD/JPY: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

    USD/JPY: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

    ==========

    Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

    All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Employment Change and range price movement 

    2024-05-10 12:30 GMT | [CAD - Employment Change]

    • past data is -2.2K
    • forecast data is 22.6K
    • actual data is 90.4K according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

    [CAD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.

    ==========

    From official report :

    Employment increased by 90,000 (+0.4%) in April, and the unemployment rate was unchanged at 6.1%. The employment rate held steady at 61.4%, following six consecutive monthly declines.

    ==========

    USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada  Employment Change news event

    USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Employment Change news event

    ==========

    Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

    All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: bearish ranging near bullish reversal

    2024-05-15 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]

    • past data is -1.4M
    • forecast data is 3.4M
    • actual data is -2.5M according to the latest press release

    [USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.

    ==========

    "U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 2.5M million barrels from the previous week."

    ==========

    Crude Oil: range price movement by  U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events 

    ==========

    The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:

     

    AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Employment Change and range price movement 

    2024-05-16 01:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]

    • past data is -5.9K
    • forecast data is 22.4K
    • actual data is 38.5K according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

    [AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.

    ==========

    From official report:

    Employment in Australia increased by 38,500 to 14,300.000 in April 2024.

      ==========

      AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia  Employment Change news event 

      AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event

      ==========

      Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

      Same system for MT4:

      1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
      2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
      3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
      4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
      Labour Force, Australia, April 2024
      Labour Force, Australia, April 2024
      • 2024.05.16
      • www.abs.gov.au
      Headline estimates of employment, unemployment, underemployment, participation and hours worked from the monthly Labour Force Survey
       

      AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Retail Sales and range price movement 

      2024-05-28 01:30 GMT | [AUD - Retail Sales]

      • past data is -0.4%
      • forecast data is -0.1%
      • actual data is 0.1% according to the latest press release

      if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

      [AUD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.

      ==========

      From official report :

      The April 2024 seasonally adjusted estimate: 

      • Rose 0.1% month-on-month.
      • Rose 1.3% compared with April 2023.

        ==========

        AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia  Retail Sales news event 

        AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Retail Sales news event

        ==========

        Chart was made on MT5 with the following indicators from CodeBase:

        Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
        Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
        • www.mql5.com
        Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
         

        Intra-Day Fundamentals - NZD/USD, Dollar Index and USD/CNH: Unites States Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

        2024-05-30 12:30 GMT | [USD - GDP]

        • past data is 1.6%
        • forecast data is 1.6%
        • actual data is 1.3% according to the latest press release

        if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

        [USD - GDP] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed households.

        ==========

        From rttnews article :

        Revised data released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed U.S. economic growth slowed by more than previously estimated in the first quarter of 2024.

        ==========

        NZD/USD: range price movement by China Gross Domestic Product news events

        NZD/USD: range price movement by China Gross Domestic Product news events

        ==========

        Dollar Index: range price movement by China Gross Domestic Product news events 

        Dollar Index: range price movement by China Gross Domestic Product news events

        ==========

        USD/CNH: range price movement by China Gross Domestic Product news events 

        USD/CNH: range price movement by China Gross Domestic Product news events

        ==========

        The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5


        Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
        Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
        • www.mql5.com
        Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
         

        Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, GBP/USD and GOLD (XAU/USD): ISM United States Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

        2024-06-03 14:00 GMT | [USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI]

        • past data is 49.2
        • forecast data is 49.2
        • actual data is 48.7 according to the latest press release

        if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

        [USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.

        ==========

        From rttnews article :

        "Manufacturing activity in the U.S. unexpectedly contracted at a slightly faster rate in the month of May, according to a report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Monday.

        The ISM said its manufacturing PMI edged down to 48.7 in May from 49.2 in April, with a reading below 50 indicating contraction".

        ==========

        EUR/USD: range price movement by United States ISM Manufacturing PMI news events

        EUR/USD: range price movement by United States ISM Manufacturing PMI news events

        ==========

        GBP/USD: range price movement by United States ISM Manufacturing PMI news events

        GBP/USD: range price movement by United States ISM Manufacturing PMI news events

        ============

        GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by United States ISM Manufacturing PMI news events

        GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by United States ISM Manufacturing PMI news events

        ==========

        Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

        All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

        Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
        Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
        • www.mql5.com
        Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
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