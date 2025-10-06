Press review - page 728
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Employment Change and range price movement
2024-04-18 01:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
==========
From reuters article:
Australian employment fell in March after an enormous gain the month before while the jobless rate resumed its uptrend, a sign that the relatively tight labour market was still on track to loosen, albeit at a slower pace.
==========
AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada GDP and range price movement
2023-04-28 12:30 GMT | [CAD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From official report :
"Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased 0.2% in February, following a 0.5% gain in January. Services-producing industries (+0.2%) led the growth for a second month in a row, fuelled by gains in transportation and warehousing. The goods-producing industries aggregate was essentially unchanged as the mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction sector expanded while the utilities and manufacturing sectors contracted in February."
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada GDP news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Federal Funds Rate and FOMC Statement
2024-05-01 18:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.
==========
From rttnews article :
"The Fed said it decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 5.25 to 5.50 percent in supports of its dual goals of maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run".
==========
EUR/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with the following indicators from CodeBase:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, GOLD (XAU/USD) and USD/JPY: United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2024-05-03 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
==========
From official report :
==========
GBP/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========USD/JPY: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Employment Change and range price movement
2024-05-10 12:30 GMT | [CAD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Employment Change news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: bearish ranging near bullish reversal
2024-05-15 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
==========
"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 2.5M million barrels from the previous week."
==========
Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Employment Change and range price movement
2024-05-16 01:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
==========
From official report:
Employment in Australia increased by 38,500 to 14,300.000 in April 2024.
==========
AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Retail Sales and range price movement
2024-05-28 01:30 GMT | [AUD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
==========
From official report :
The April 2024 seasonally adjusted estimate:
==========
AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Retail Sales news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with the following indicators from CodeBase:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - NZD/USD, Dollar Index and USD/CNH: Unites States Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
2024-05-30 12:30 GMT | [USD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - GDP] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed households.
==========
From rttnews article :
Revised data released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed U.S. economic growth slowed by more than previously estimated in the first quarter of 2024.
==========
NZD/USD: range price movement by China Gross Domestic Product news events
==========
Dollar Index: range price movement by China Gross Domestic Product news events
==========
USD/CNH: range price movement by China Gross Domestic Product news events
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, GBP/USD and GOLD (XAU/USD): ISM United States Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)
2024-06-03 14:00 GMT | [USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
==========
From rttnews article :
"Manufacturing activity in the U.S. unexpectedly contracted at a slightly faster rate in the month of May, according to a report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Monday.
The ISM said its manufacturing PMI edged down to 48.7 in May from 49.2 in April, with a reading below 50 indicating contraction".
==========
EUR/USD: range price movement by United States ISM Manufacturing PMI news events
==========
GBP/USD: range price movement by United States ISM Manufacturing PMI news events
============
GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by United States ISM Manufacturing PMI news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5: