Press review - page 726

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USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada  Consumer Price Index (CPI) and range price movement 

2024-01-16 13:30 GMT | [CAD - CPI]

  • past data is 0.1%
  • forecast data is 0.0%
  • actual data is 0.3% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

==========

From official report :

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.4% on a year-over-year basis in December, following a 3.1% increase in November. On a monthly basis, the CPI fell 0.3% in December, after a 0.1% gain in November. Lower month-over-month price movements for travel tours (-18.2%) and gasoline (-4.4%) contributed to the monthly decline.

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USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada CPI news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada CPI news event

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with the following indicator from CodeBase:
Half Trend New Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) and range price movement  

2024-01-17 07:00 GMT | [GBP - CPI]

  • past data is 3.9%
  • forecast data is 3.7%
  • actual data is 4.0% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)

[GBP - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

==========

From rttnews article :

UK consumer price inflation picked up unexpectedly in December on alcohol and tobacco prices, data from the Office for National Statistics revealed on Wednesday. The consumer price index rose 4.0 percent on a yearly basis, slightly faster than November's 3.9 percent increase.

    ==========

    GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Consumer Price Index news event 

    GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Consumer Price Index news event

    ==========

    The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Employment Change and range price movement 

    2024-01-20 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]

    • past data is 72.6K
    • forecast data is 14.0K
    • actual data is -65.1K according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

    [AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.

    ==========

    From rttnews article:

    The Australian economy lost 65,100 jobs in December, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

      ==========

      AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia  Employment Change news event 

      AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event

      ==========

      Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

      Same system for MT4:

      1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
      2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
      3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
      4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      • www.mql5.com
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
       

      NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand CPI and range price movement  

      2024-01-23 21:45 GMT | [NZD - CPI]

      • past data is 1.8%
      • forecast data is 1.4%
      • actual data is 0.5% according to the latest press release

      if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)

      [NZD - CPI]  = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

      ==========

      From rttnews article :

      "Consumer prices in New Zealand were up a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2023, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday".

      ==========

      NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand CPI news event 

      NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand CPI news event

      ==========

      Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

      Same system for MT4:

      1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
      2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
      3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
      4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      • www.mql5.com
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
       

      USD/CAD Intra-Day FundamentalsCanada Overnight Rate and BoC Rate Statement

      2024-01-24 14:45 GMT | [CAD - BoC Overnight Rate]

      • past data is 5.00%
      • forecast data is 5.00%
      • actual data is 5.00% according to the latest press release

      if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

      [CAD - BoC Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.

      ==========

      From official report :

      The Bank of Canada today held its target for the overnight rate at 5%, with the Bank Rate at 5¼% and the deposit rate at 5%. The Bank is continuing its policy of quantitative tightening.

      ==========

      USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event 

      USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event

      ==========

      Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

      All about BrainTrading system for MT5:


      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      • www.mql5.com
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
       

      USD/CAD Intra-Day FundamentalsCanada GDP and range price movement 

      2024-01-31 13:30 GMT | [CAD - GDP]

      • past data is 0.0%
      • forecast data is 0.0%
      • actual data is 0.2% according to the latest press release

      if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

      [CAD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

      ==========

      From official report :

      "Real gross domestic product (GDP) grew 0.2% in November after remaining essentially unchanged for three consecutive months".

      ==========

      USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada GDP news event 

      USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada GDP news event

      USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada GDP news event

      ==========

      The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicator:

      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      • www.mql5.com
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
       

      GBP/USD Intra-Day FundamentalsBoE Interest Rate Decision, BoE MPC Meeting Minutes and range price movement 

      2024-02-01 12:00 GMT | [GBP - Official Bank Rate]

      • past data is 5.25%
      • forecast data is 5.25%
      • actual data is 5.25% according to the latest press release

      if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

      [GBP - Official Bank Rate] Interest rate at which the BOE lends to financial institutions overnight.

      ==========

      From official report :

      The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) sets monetary policy to meet the 2% inflation target, and in a way that helps to sustain growth and employment.

        ==========

        GBP/USD: range price movement by BoE Interest Rate Decision news event 

        GBP/USD: range price movement by BoE Interest Rate Decision news event

        GBP/USD: range price movement by BoE Interest Rate Decision news event

        ==========

        Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

        All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

        Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
        Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
        • www.mql5.com
        Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
         

        NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Building Consents and range price movement  

        2024-02-01 21:45 GMT | [NZD - Building Consents]

        • past data is -10.6%
        • forecast data is 0.0%
        • actual data is 3.7% according to the latest press release

        if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)

        [NZD - Building Consents] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

        ==========

        From official report :

        In December 2023, the seasonally adjusted number of new dwellings consented rose 3.7 percent, after falling 11 percent in November 2023.

        ==========

        NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Building Consents news event 

        NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Building Consents news event

        ==========

        The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicator:

        Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
        Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
        • www.mql5.com
        Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
         

        Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, GOLD (XAU/USD) and USD/CNH : United States Nonfarm Payrolls

        2024-02-02 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

        • past data is 333K
        • forecast data is 186K
        • actual data is 353K according to the latest press release

        if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

        [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

        ==========

        From official report :

        Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 353,000 in January, and the unemployment rate remained at 3.7 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Job gains occurred in professional and business services, health care, retail trade, and social assistance. Employment declined in the mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction
        industry.

        ==========

        EUR/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

        EUR/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

        ==========

        GOLD (XAU/USD) : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

        GOLD (XAU/USD) : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

        ==========

        USD/CNH : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

        USD/CNH : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

        ============

        Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

        All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

        Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
        Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
        • www.mql5.com
        Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
         

        USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Employment Change and range price movement 

        2024-02-09 13:30 GMT | [CAD - Employment Change]

        • past data is 37.3K
        • forecast data is 34.7K
        • actual data is 0.1K according to the latest press release

        if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

        [CAD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.

        ==========

        From reuters article :

        Canada's economy gained a net 37,300 jobs in January, entirely in part-time work, and the jobless rate edged down to 5.7%, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday.

        ==========

        USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada  Employment Change news event 

        USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Employment Change news event

        ==========

        Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

        All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

        Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
        Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
        • www.mql5.com
        Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
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