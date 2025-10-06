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Intra-Day Fundamentals - NZD/USD, GOLD (XAU/USD) and USD/CNH: Unites States Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
2023-10-26 12:30 GMT | [USD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - GDP] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed households.
==========
From rttnews article :
A report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed U.S. gross domestic product soared by more than expected in the third quarter of 2023. The Commerce Department said GDP spiked by 4.9 percent in the third quarter after jumping by 2.1 percent in the second quarter.
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NZD/USD: range price movement by China Gross Domestic Product news events
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GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by China Gross Domestic Product news events
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USD/CNH: range price movement by China Gross Domestic Product news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily breakdown to the bearish reversal; 84.7 is the key
2023-11-01 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
==========
"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 0.8M million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/JPY and Dax Index: United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2023-11-03 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
==========
From rttnews article :
"The closely watched report said employment climbed by 150,000 jobs in October after jumping by a downwardly revised 297,000 jobs in September".
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EUR/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========USD/JPY: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========Dax Index: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with the following indicator from CodeBase:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash Rate, Rate Statement and range price movement
2023-11-07 03:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.
==========
From rttnews article :
The policy board of the Reserve Bank of Australia headed by Michele Bullock decided to lift the cash rate target by 25 basis points to 4.35 percent.
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AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily ranging within the bearish trend; 79 is the key for the bearish trend to be continuing; 87 is the key for the daily bullish reversal to be started
2023-11-15 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
==========
"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 3.6M million barrels from the previous week."
==========
Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Employment Change and range price movement
2023-11-16 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
==========
From rttnews article :
==========
AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with the following indicators from CodeBase:
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Consumer Price Index (CPI) and range price movement
2023-11-21 13:30 GMT | [CAD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
==========
From official report :
On a monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.1% in October, following a 0.1% decline in September. The monthly increase was largely driven by travel tours and property taxes and other special charges, which are priced annually in October. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI fell 0.1%.
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USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada CPI news event
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The chart was made on MT5 with the following indicator from CodeBase:
Half Trend New Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD and Dollar Index (DXY): Unites States Durable Goods Orders
2023-11-22 13:30 GMT | [USD - Durable Goods Orders]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Durable Goods Orders] = Change in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers for durable goods.
==========
From rttnews article :
==========
GBP/USD: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Official Cash Rate, RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement
2023-11-29 01:00 GMT | [NZD - Official Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Official Cash Rate] = Interest rate at which banks lend balances held at the RBNZ to other banks overnight.
==========
From official report :
The Committee agreed that interest rates will need to remain at a restrictive level for longer, to ensure annual consumer price inflation returns to the 1 to 3 percent target range and to support maximum sustainable employment. On Wednesday 29 November, the Committee reached a consensus to maintain the Official Cash Rate at 5.50 percent.
==========
NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ Official Cash Rate news event
============
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada GDP and range price movement
2023-11-30 13:30 GMT | [CAD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From official report :
"Real gross domestic product (GDP) edged up 0.1% in September. Goods-producing industries (+0.3%) led the growth with a first increase in six months, while services-producing industries were essentially unchanged. Overall, 10 of 20 industrial sectors increased."
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada GDP news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators: