Press review - page 724

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Intra-Day Fundamentals - NZD/USD, GOLD (XAU/USD) and USD/CNH: Unites States Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

2023-10-26 12:30 GMT | [USD - GDP]

  • past data is 2.1%
  • forecast data is 2.1%
  • actual data is  4.9% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - GDP] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed households.

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From rttnews article :

A report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed U.S. gross domestic product soared by more than expected in the third quarter of 2023. The Commerce Department said GDP spiked by 4.9 percent in the third quarter after jumping by 2.1 percent in the second quarter.

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NZD/USD: range price movement by China Gross Domestic Product news events

NZD/USD: range price movement by China Gross Domestic Product news events

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GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by China Gross Domestic Product news events 

GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by China Gross Domestic Product news events

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USD/CNH: range price movement by China Gross Domestic Product news events 

USD/CNH: range price movement by China Gross Domestic Product news events

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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily breakdown to the bearish reversal; 84.7 is the key

2023-11-01 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]

  • past data is 1.4M
  • forecast data is 2.2M
  • actual data is 0.8M according to the latest press release

[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.

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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 0.8M million barrels from the previous week."

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Crude Oil: range price movement by  U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events 

Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
  • www.mql5.com
The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Crude Oil Stocks Change Indicator is published weekly. It measures the number of barrels of commercial crude oil held by US companies. It is one of the
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/JPY and Dax Index: United States Nonfarm Payrolls

2023-11-03 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

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From rttnews article :

"The closely watched report said employment climbed by 150,000 jobs in October after jumping by a downwardly revised 297,000 jobs in September".

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EUR/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

EUR/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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USD/JPY: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events


USD/JPY: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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Dax Index: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events


Dax Index: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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The chart was made on MT5 with the following indicator from CodeBase:

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash RateRate Statement and range price movement 

2023-11-07 03:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]

  • past data is 4.10%
  • forecast data is 4.35%
  • actual data is 4.35% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.

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From rttnews article :

Australia's central bank raised its benchmark rate by a quarter-point on Tuesday after holding the rate for four straight meetings.
The policy board of the Reserve Bank of Australia headed by Michele Bullock decided to lift the cash rate target by 25 basis points to 4.35 percent.

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AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event 

AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event

AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:


Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily ranging within the bearish trend; 79 is the key for the bearish trend to be continuing; 87 is the key for the daily bullish reversal to be started

2023-11-15 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]

  • past data is 13.9M
  • forecast data is 2.5M
  • actual data is 3.6M according to the latest press release

[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.

==========

"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 3.6M million barrels from the previous week."

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Crude Oil: range price movement by  U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events 

Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
  • www.mql5.com
The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Crude Oil Stocks Change Indicator is published weekly. It measures the number of barrels of commercial crude oil held by US companies. It is one of the
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Employment Change and range price movement 

2023-11-16 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]

  • past data is 7.8K
  • forecast data is 52.4K
  • actual data is 55.0K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.

==========

From rttnews article :

The jobless rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 3.7 percent in October, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday. The Australian economy added 55,000 jobs last month, following the addition of 7,800 jobs in the previous month.

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    AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia  Employment Change news event 

    AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event

    ==========

    Chart was made on MT5 with the following indicators from CodeBase:

    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada  Consumer Price Index (CPI) and range price movement 

    2023-11-21 13:30 GMT | [CAD - CPI]

    • past data is -0.1%
    • forecast data is 0.2%
    • actual data is 0.1% according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

    [CAD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

    ==========

    From official report :

    On a monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.1% in October, following a 0.1% decline in September. The monthly increase was largely driven by travel tours and property taxes and other special charges, which are priced annually in October. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI fell 0.1%.

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    USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada CPI news event 

    USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada CPI news event

    USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada CPI news event

    ==========

    The chart was made on MT5 with the following indicator from CodeBase:
    Half Trend New Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD and Dollar Index (DXY): Unites States Durable Goods Orders

    2023-11-22 13:30 GMT | [USD - Durable Goods Orders]

    • past data is 4.6%
    • forecast data is 0.2%
    • actual data is -5.4% according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

    [USD - Durable Goods Orders] = Change in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers for durable goods.

    ==========

    From rttnews article :

    "A report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday showed new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods pulled back by much more than expected in the month of October. The Commerce Department said durable goods orders plunged by 5.4 percent in October after surging by 4.6 percent in September."

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    GBP/USD: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events

    GBP/USD: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events

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    Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events

    Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events

    ==========

    The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:

    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Official Cash Rate, RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement  

    2023-11-29 01:00 GMT | [NZD - Official Cash Rate]

    • past data is 5.50%
    • forecast data is 5.50%
    • actual data is 5.50% according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)

    [NZD - Official Cash Rate] = Interest rate at which banks lend balances held at the RBNZ to other banks overnight.

    ==========

    From official report :

    The Committee agreed that interest rates will need to remain at a restrictive level for longer, to ensure annual consumer price inflation returns to the 1 to 3 percent target range and to support maximum sustainable employment. On Wednesday 29 November, the Committee reached a consensus to maintain the Official Cash Rate at 5.50 percent.

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    NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ  Official Cash Rate news event 

    NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ Official Cash Rate news event

    ============

    Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

    All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    USD/CAD Intra-Day FundamentalsCanada GDP and range price movement 

    2023-11-30 13:30 GMT | [CAD - GDP]

    • past data is 0.0%
    • forecast data is 0.0%
    • actual data is 0.1% according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

    [CAD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

    ==========

    From official report :

    "Real gross domestic product (GDP) edged up 0.1% in September. Goods-producing industries (+0.3%) led the growth with a first increase in six months, while services-producing industries were essentially unchanged. Overall, 10 of 20 industrial sectors increased."

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    USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada GDP news event 

    USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada GDP news event

    ==========

    Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
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