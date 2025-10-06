Press review - page 723

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Intra-Day Fundamentals - NZD/USD, GBP/USD and Hang Seng Index : United States Building Permits

2023-09-19 12:30 GMT | [USD - Building Permits]

  • past data is 1.44M
  • forecast data is 1.44M
  • actual data 1.54M according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Building Permits] = Annualized number of new residential building permits issued during the previous month.

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From rttnews article :

The Commerce Department said building permits surged by 6.9 percent to an annual rate of 1.543 million in August after inching up by 0.1 percent to a revised rate of 1.443 million in July.

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NZD/USD: range price movement by U.S. Building Permits news events

NZD/USD: range price movement by U.S. Building Permits news events

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GBP/USD: range price movement by U.S. Building Permits news events

GBP/USD: range price movement by U.S. Building Permits news events

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Hang Seng Index : range price movement by U.S. Building Permits news events

Hang Seng Index : range price movement by U.S. Building Permits news events

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CNH, GOLD (XAU/USD) and S&P 500 Federal Funds Rate and FOMC Statement

2023-09-20 18:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]

  • past data is  5.50%
  • forecast data is 5.50%
  • actual data is 5.50% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.

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From official report :

"The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. In support of these goals, the Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 5-1/4 to 5-1/2 percent. The Committee will continue to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy."

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USD/CNH: range price movement by  Federal Funds Rate news events

USD/CNH: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

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XAU/USD: range price movement by  Federal Funds Rate news events

XAU/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

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S&P 500 : range price movement by  Federal Funds Rate news events

S&P 500 : range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

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Chart was made on MT5 with the following indicators from CodeBase:

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

NZD/USD Intra-Day FundamentalsNew Zealand GDP and range price movement  

2023-09-21 22:45 GMT | [NZD - GDP]

  • past data is 0.0%
  • forecast data is -1.6%
  • actual data is 0.9% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

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From official report :

"Economic activity rose 0.9 percent in the June 2023 quarter as measured by gross domestic product. This follows a flat (0.0 percent) March 2023 quarter."

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NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand GDP news event 

NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand GDP news event

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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After 

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included)
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CAD, Brent Crude Oil and USD/JPY: United States Nonfarm Payrolls

2023-10-06 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

==========

From rttnews article :

"Indicating continued strength in the labor market despite aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, the Labor Department released a report on Friday showing employment in the U.S. surged by much more than expected in the month of September."

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USD/CAD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

USD/CAD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events


Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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CAC 40: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events


CAC 40: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with the following indicator from CodeBase:

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, Dollar Index (DXY) and AUD/USD : United States  Consumer Price Index (CPI)

2023-10-12 12:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]

  • past data is 0.6%
  • forecast data is 0.2%
  • actual data is 0.4% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

==========

From rttnews article :

"A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed consumer prices in the U.S. rose more than expected in the month of September. The Labor Department said its consumer price index climbed by 0.4 percent in September after increasing by 0.6 percent in August."

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EUR/USD : range price movement by United States  Consumer Price Index news event 

EUR/USD : range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event

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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States  Consumer Price Index news event

Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event

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AUD/USD: range price movement by United States  Consumer Price Index news event 

AUD/USD: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (Brainwashing original system; free to download) together with following indicator:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) and range price movement  

2023-10-18 06:00 GMT | [GBP - CPI]

  • past data is 6.7%
  • forecast data is 5.6%
  • actual data is 6.7% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)

[GBP - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

==========

From reuters article :

British consumer price inflation (CPI) held at an 18-month low of 6.7% in September, official data showed on Wednesday.

The Bank of England is still expected by financial markets to leave interest rates at 5.25% on Nov. 2, having kept them on hold in September following an unexpected drop in the August inflation rate the day before it announced its decision. 
"Progress in bringing inflation down is proving slow, with the UK generating higher levels of inflation than any other major industrialised nation," said Ian Stewart, chief economist at accountancy firm Deloitte.

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    GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Consumer Price Index news event 

    GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Consumer Price Index news event

    GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Consumer Price Index news event

    ==========

    The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily breakout to the bullish reversal

    2023-10-18 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]

    • past data is 10.2M
    • forecast data is 0.5M
    • actual data is -4.5M according to the latest press release

    [USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.

    ==========

    "U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 4.5M million barrels from the previous week."

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    Crude Oil: range price movement by  U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events 

    Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

    Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

    Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

    ==========

    Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

    All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

    EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
    EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
    • www.mql5.com
    The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Crude Oil Stocks Change Indicator is published weekly. It measures the number of barrels of commercial crude oil held by US companies. It is one of the
     

    AUD/USD Intra-Day FundamentalsAustralia CPI and range price movement 

    2023-10-25 00:30 GMT | [AUD - CPI]

    • past data is 0.8%
    • forecast data is 1.7%
    • actual data is 1.2% according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

    [AUD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

    ==========

    From official report :

    • The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 1.2% this quarter.
    • Over the twelve months to the September 2023 quarter, the CPI rose 5.4%.

        ==========

        AUD/USD: range price movement by  Australia CPI news event 

        AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia CPI news event

        ==========

        Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:


        Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
        Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
        • www.mql5.com
        Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
         

        USD/CAD Intra-Day FundamentalsCanada Overnight Rate and BoC Rate Statement

        2023-10-25 14:00 GMT | [CAD - BoC Overnight Rate]

        • past data is 5.00%
        • forecast data is 5.00%
        • actual data is 5.00% according to the latest press release

        if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)

        [CAD - BoC Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.

        ==========

        From official report :

        "The Bank of Canada today held its target for the overnight rate at 5%, with the Bank Rate at 5¼% and the deposit rate at 5%. The Bank is continuing its policy of quantitative tightening."

        ==========

        USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event 

        USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event

        ==========

        Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

        Same system for MT4:

        1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
        2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
        3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
        4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
        Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
        Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
        • www.mql5.com
        Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
         

        U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day ranging; 86 and 93 are the keys

        2023-10-25 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]

        • past data is -4.5M
        • forecast data is 1.4M
        • actual data is 1.4M according to the latest press release

        [USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.

        ==========

        "U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 1.4M million barrels from the previous week."

        ==========

        Crude Oil: range price movement by  U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events 

        Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

        ==========

        Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

        ==========

        Same systems for MT4/MT5:

        The beginning

        1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
        2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
        3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
        4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4
        5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
        6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

        After

        1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
        2. Asctrend indicator in depth
        3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included)
        4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread
        EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
        EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
        • www.mql5.com
        The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Crude Oil Stocks Change Indicator is published weekly. It measures the number of barrels of commercial crude oil held by US companies. It is one of the
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