Press review - page 723
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Intra-Day Fundamentals - NZD/USD, GBP/USD and Hang Seng Index : United States Building Permits
2023-09-19 12:30 GMT | [USD - Building Permits]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Building Permits] = Annualized number of new residential building permits issued during the previous month.
==========
From rttnews article :
==========
NZD/USD: range price movement by U.S. Building Permits news events
==========
GBP/USD: range price movement by U.S. Building Permits news events
============
Hang Seng Index : range price movement by U.S. Building Permits news events
============
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CNH, GOLD (XAU/USD) and S&P 500 : Federal Funds Rate and FOMC Statement
2023-09-20 18:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.
==========
From official report :
"The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. In support of these goals, the Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 5-1/4 to 5-1/2 percent. The Committee will continue to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy."
==========
USD/CNH: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
==========
XAU/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
==========
S&P 500 : range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with the following indicators from CodeBase:
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand GDP and range price movement
2023-09-21 22:45 GMT | [NZD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From official report :
==========
NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand GDP news event
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CAD, Brent Crude Oil and USD/JPY: United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2023-10-06 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
==========
From rttnews article :
"Indicating continued strength in the labor market despite aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, the Labor Department released a report on Friday showing employment in the U.S. surged by much more than expected in the month of September."
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========CAC 40: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with the following indicator from CodeBase:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, Dollar Index (DXY) and AUD/USD : United States Consumer Price Index (CPI)
2023-10-12 12:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
==========
From rttnews article :
"A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed consumer prices in the U.S. rose more than expected in the month of September. The Labor Department said its consumer price index climbed by 0.4 percent in September after increasing by 0.6 percent in August."
==========
EUR/USD : range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
==========
Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
==========
AUD/USD: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (Brainwashing original system; free to download) together with following indicator:
Same system for MT4:
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) and range price movement
2023-10-18 06:00 GMT | [GBP - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
==========
From reuters article :
British consumer price inflation (CPI) held at an 18-month low of 6.7% in September, official data showed on Wednesday.
The Bank of England is still expected by financial markets to leave interest rates at 5.25% on Nov. 2, having kept them on hold in September following an unexpected drop in the August inflation rate the day before it announced its decision.
"Progress in bringing inflation down is proving slow, with the UK generating higher levels of inflation than any other major industrialised nation," said Ian Stewart, chief economist at accountancy firm Deloitte.
==========
GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Consumer Price Index news event
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily breakout to the bullish reversal
2023-10-18 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
==========
"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 4.5M million barrels from the previous week."
==========
Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia CPI and range price movement
2023-10-25 00:30 GMT | [AUD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
==========
From official report :
==========
AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia CPI news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Overnight Rate and BoC Rate Statement
2023-10-25 14:00 GMT | [CAD - BoC Overnight Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - BoC Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day ranging; 86 and 93 are the keys
2023-10-25 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
==========
"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 1.4M million barrels from the previous week."
==========
Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After