Press review - page 730

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U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily bearish ranging with s/r channel

2024-08-28 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]

  • past data is -4.6M
  • forecast data is -2.2M
  • actual data is -0.8M according to the latest press release

[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.

==========

"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 0.8M million barrels from the previous week."

==========

Crude Oil: range price movement by  U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events 

Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
  • www.mql5.com
The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Crude Oil Stocks Change Indicator is published weekly. It measures the number of barrels of commercial crude oil held by US companies. It is one of the
 

USD/CAD Intra-Day FundamentalsCanada GDP and range price movement 

2024-08-30 12:30 GMT | [CAD - GDP]

  • past data is 0.1%
  • forecast data is 0.1%
  • actual data is 0.0% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

==========

From official report :

"Real gross domestic product (GDP) was essentially unchanged in June, following a 0.1% increase in May".

==========

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada GDP news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada GDP news event

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicator:

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

USD/CAD Intra-Day FundamentalsCanada Overnight Rate and BoC Rate Statement

2024-09-04 13:45 GMT | [CAD - BoC Overnight Rate]

  • past data is 4.50%
  • forecast data is 4.25%
  • actual data is 4.25% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - BoC Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.

==========

From official report :

The Bank of Canada today reduced its target for the overnight rate to 4¼%, with the Bank Rate at 4½% and the deposit rate at 4¼%. The Bank is continuing its policy of balance sheet normalization.

==========

USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, Dollar Index (DXY) and Gold (XAU/USD): United States Nonfarm Payrolls

2024-09-06 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

==========

From official report :

Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 142,000 in August, and the unemployment rate changed little at 4.2 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Job gains occurred in construction and health care.

==========

GBP/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

GBP/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

==========

Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events


Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

==========

GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day bearish breakdown

2024-09-11 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]

  • past data is -6.9M
  • forecast data is -4.2M
  • actual data is 0.8M according to the latest press release

[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.

==========

"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 0.8 million barrels from the previous week."

==========

Crude Oil: range price movement by  U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events 

Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5

EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
  • www.mql5.com
The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Crude Oil Stocks Change Indicator is published weekly. It measures the number of barrels of commercial crude oil held by US companies. It is one of the
 

GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Retail Sales and range price movement  

2024-09-20 06:00 GMT | [GBP - Retail Sales]

  • past data is 0.7%
  • forecast data is -0.7%
  • actual data is 1.0% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)

[GBP - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of inflation-adjusted sales at the retail level.

==========

From official report :

Retail sales volumes (quantity bought) are estimated to have risen by 1.0% in August 2024, following a rise of 0.7% in July 2024 (revised up from a 0.5% rise in our previous publication).

    ==========

    GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Retail Sales news event 

    GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Retail Sales news event

    ==========

    Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

    Same system for MT4:

    1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
    2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
    3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
    4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    USD/CAD Intra-Day FundamentalsCanada GDP and range price movement 

    2024-09-27 12:30 GMT | [CAD - GDP]

    • past data is 0.0%
    • forecast data is 0.1%
    • actual data is 0.2% according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

    [CAD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

    ==========

    From official report :

    "Real gross domestic product (GDP) was up 0.2% in July, following essentially no change in June."

    ==========

    USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada GDP news event 

    USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada GDP news event

    ==========

    Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

    ==========

    The forum threads
    1. Key forum thread - Fast Fourier Transform - Cycle Extraction - the thead with FFTfiltr indicator and explanation
    2. New EA based on the !xMeter (!xMter based on Fast Fourier Transform) - the thread 
    3. Many FFT indicators with examples and explanations - the thread 
    4. Ticks Before The News - the thread with many FFT indicators and explanation how to trade

    CodeBase

    1. dt_FFT - library for MetaTrader  
    2. LGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 4 
    3. ALGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 5 
    4. AFIRMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
    5. Fourier extrapolation of price - indicator for MetaTrader 5

    The articles

    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    Intra-Day Fundamentals - AUD/USD, NZD/USD and USD/JPY: United States Nonfarm Payrolls

    2024-10-04 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

    • past data is 159K
    • forecast data is 267K
    • actual data is 254K according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

    [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

    ==========

    From official report :

    Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 254,000 in September, and the unemployment rate changed little at 4.1 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Employment continued to trend up in food services and drinking places, health care, government, social assistance, and construction.

    ==========

    AUD/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

    AUD/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

    ==========

    NZD/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events


    NZD/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

    ==========

    USD/JPY: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

    USD/JPY: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

    ==========

    Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

    All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day correction to the bearish reversal; daily bearish ranging

    2024-10-09 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]

    • past data is 3.9M
    • forecast data is -1.4M
    • actual data is 5.8M according to the latest press release

    [USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.

    ==========

    "U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 5.8 million barrels from the previous week."

    ==========

    Crude Oil: range price movement by  U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events 

    Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

    ==========

    Chart was made on MT5 with MACD trading system (MT5) from this post #2342 as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:

    All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

    EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
    EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
    • www.mql5.com
    The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Crude Oil Stocks Change Indicator is published weekly. It measures the number of barrels of commercial crude oil held by US companies. It is one of the
     

    USD/CAD Intra-Day FundamentalsCanada Overnight Rate and BoC Rate Statement

    2024-10-23 13:45 GMT | [CAD - BoC Overnight Rate]

    • past data is 4.25%
    • forecast data is 3.75%
    • actual data is 3.75% according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)

    [CAD - BoC Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.

    ==========

    From official report :

    "The Bank of Canada today reduced its target for the overnight rate to 3¾%, with the Bank Rate at 4% and the deposit rate at 3¾%. The Bank is continuing its policy of balance sheet normalization."

    ==========

    USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event 

    USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event

    ==========

    Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

    Same system for MT4:

    1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
    2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
    3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
    4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
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