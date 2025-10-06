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U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily bearish ranging with s/r channel
2024-08-28 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
==========
"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 0.8M million barrels from the previous week."
==========
Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada GDP and range price movement
2024-08-30 12:30 GMT | [CAD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada GDP news event
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicator:
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Overnight Rate and BoC Rate Statement
2024-09-04 13:45 GMT | [CAD - BoC Overnight Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - BoC Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, Dollar Index (DXY) and Gold (XAU/USD): United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2024-09-06 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
==========
From official report :
==========
GBP/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day bearish breakdown
2024-09-11 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
==========
"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 0.8 million barrels from the previous week."
==========
Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Retail Sales and range price movement
2024-09-20 06:00 GMT | [GBP - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of inflation-adjusted sales at the retail level.
==========
From official report :
==========
GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Retail Sales news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada GDP and range price movement
2024-09-27 12:30 GMT | [CAD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From official report :
"Real gross domestic product (GDP) was up 0.2% in July, following essentially no change in June."
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada GDP news event
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
CodeBase
The articles
Intra-Day Fundamentals - AUD/USD, NZD/USD and USD/JPY: United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2024-10-04 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
==========
From official report :
Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 254,000 in September, and the unemployment rate changed little at 4.1 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Employment continued to trend up in food services and drinking places, health care, government, social assistance, and construction.
==========
AUD/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========NZD/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========USD/JPY: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day correction to the bearish reversal; daily bearish ranging
2024-10-09 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
==========
"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 5.8 million barrels from the previous week."
==========
Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with MACD trading system (MT5) from this post #2342 as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Overnight Rate and BoC Rate Statement
2024-10-23 13:45 GMT | [CAD - BoC Overnight Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - BoC Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4: