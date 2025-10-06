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・United Kingdom Manufacturing Production m/m: -0.5%
・ Google parent Alphabet Inc. said it plans to eliminate roughly 12,000 jobs, reducing its staff by 6% and marking the company’s largest-ever round of layoffs as it copes with a darkened economic outlook.
・The inflation benchmark, measuring price growth over a year, hit a 40-year high in June after months of sustained price increases. Since then, monthly gains have slowed. While December 2022 prices were up 6.5% from a year earlier, a Wall Street Journal analysis of Labor Department data indicates that annual growth has eased to levels that existed before the pandemic. Inflation observed during the past six months would extend to prices rising 1.9% over the course of a year, close to the average
annual rate of 1.7% between 2010 and 2020.
・Unemployed Americans across the U.S. are spending more time out of work as employers slow down hiring from a red-hot pace earlier in the pandemic. In December, 826,000 unemployed workers had been out of a job for about 3½ to 6 months, up from 526,000 in April 2022, according to the Labor Department. Earlier this month, the number of people seeking ongoing unemployment benefits, known as continuing claims, was 26% above half-century lows reached last spring.
・Crypto Banks Borrow Billions From Home-Loan Banks to Plug Shortfalls
・WASHINGTON—President Biden’s chief of staff, Ron Klain, is preparing to step down after more than two years as one of Mr. Biden’s top White House advisers, according to people familiar with the matter.
Dear experienced traders
Post one more piece of news that you probably already know.
Today is Chinese New Year, also known as the Year of the Rabbit.
I asked some of my friends and almost all of them told me they liked bunnies. This must be a very cheerful year.
Starting today, China will be on holiday for a week. If you have positions on the Chinese market, please also consider the impact of the festival.
At the same time, congratulations to Chinese users, happy new year!
Have a happy new year! Have a best trade!
We have the copyright of this picture, please do not reproduce without authorization.
・In recent public statements and interviews, Fed officials have said slowing the pace of rate increases to a more traditional quarter percentage point would give them more time to assess the impact of their increases so far as they determine where to stop.
・MONTEREY PARK, Calif.—The man police said killed 10 people and wounded 10 others in a mass shooting east of Los Angeles late Saturday fatally shot himself Sunday following an hourslong manhunt, according to the Los Angeles County sheriff.
・WASHINGTON—A deeply divided Congress will return to work this week, pushing ahead with partisan priorities in the Senate and House while also gearing up for a fight over how lawmakers will address raising the debt ceiling before a potential default later this year.
・Crypto-focused companies including Bullish Global, Circle Internet Financial and eToro Group Ltd. have failed to secure the SEC approvals that are required of companies going public. The firms were seeking stock-exchange listings through mergers with special-purpose acquisition companies, an alternative path to going public that thrived in 2020 and 2021 before heightened regulatory checks and market turbulence ended the SPAC boom.
・Business activity in the eurozone rose in January after successive declines in the second half of last year, raising the chances that the global economy could avoid a recession this year, economists said.
・SÃO PAULO—Brazil and Argentina have started preliminary talks to create a common currency, as their leftist leaders revive a proposal that economists and central bankers have long criticized. Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva wants to boost trade with Argentina, his country’s third-largest trading partner, while improving economic cooperation, he said in a joint op-ed with his Argentine counterpart.
・In the U.S., the economy continues to expand late last year, despite the Federal Reserve’s string of interest-rate increases designed to cool the economy and bring inflation under control. Higher rates have weighed heavily on certain sectors and could be causing households to pull back. Home sales fell almost 18% in 2022 from the previous year. Retail sales were down 1.1% in December and the labor market, while still vibrant, is starting to show cracks. Employers have shed temporary workers for five straight months. Some economists see lower temporary payrolls as a precursor to a broader decline in employment.
・Ifo Germany Business Climate: 90.2
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Overnight Rate and BoC Rate Statement
2023-01-25 15:00 GMT | [CAD - BoC Overnight Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - BoC Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.
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From official report :
"The Bank of Canada today increased its target for the overnight rate to 4½%, with the Bank Rate at 4¾% and the deposit rate at 4½%. The Bank is also continuing its policy of quantitative tightening."
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USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event
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Chart was made on Metatrader 5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
・Elon Musk’s team has held talks with investors about raising up to $3 billion to repay some of the $13 billion in debt tacked onto Twitter Inc. as part of his buyout of the company, people familiar with the matter said.
・International Business Machines Corp. on Wednesday joined the wave of companies making layoffs, saying it would cut about 3,900 jobs.
・Amazon.com Inc. workers in Britain went on strike for the first time Wednesday, dragging the e-commerce giant into the wave of labor unrest that has been sweeping the U.K. and other European economies.
・A report released Thursday showed that the U.S. economy grew at a 2.9% seasonally adjusted annual rate in the last quarter of 2022, a slight cooling from the prior quarter. Consumer spending helped drive the fourth-quarter expansion, while the housing market weakened and businesses cut back their spending on equipment.
・The five former officers were fired by the police department last week following an internal investigation into Mr. Nichols’s death. The men, who are also Black, were booked in the Shelby County Jail Thursday and face charges of second-degree murder and other offenses, according to officials and jail records.
・WASHINGTON—U.S. authorities seized the servers of the notorious Hive ransomware group after entering its networks and capturing keys to decrypt its software, the Justice Department said Thursday, calling its effort a “21st-century cyber stakeout.”
・Germany Gross Domestic Product (GDP) q/q: -0.2%