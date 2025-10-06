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・Retail purchases have fallen in three of the past four months. Spending on services, including rent, haircuts and the bulk of bills, was flat in December, after adjusting for inflation, the worst monthly reading in nearly a year. Sales of existing homes in the U.S. fell last year to their lowest level since 2014 as mortgage rates rose. The auto industry posted its worst sales year in more than a decade.
・Australia Retail Sales m/m: -3.9%
・European Union Gross Domestic Product (GDP) q/q: 0.1%
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada GDP and range price movement
2023-01-31 13:30 GMT | [CAD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From official report :
"Real gross domestic product (GDP) edged up 0.1% in November, following a +0.1% uptick in October. Growth in services-producing industries (+0.2%) was partially offset by a decline in goods-producing industries (-0.1%), as 14 of 20 industrial sectors increased in November".
USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada GDP news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Employment Change and range price movement
2023-01-31 21:45 GMT | [NZD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Employment Change] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.
==========
From rttnews article :
"The unemployment rate in New Zealand came in at a seasonally adjusted 3.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday. New Zealand's overall employment increased 0.2 percent in Q3".
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NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Employment Change news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: strong daily bearish trend to be resumed with support level at 83 by crossing to below with 77 level for possible re-enter
2023-02-01 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
==========
"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 4.1M million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, GOLD (XAU/USD) and Dax Index: Fed Interest Rate Decision and FOMC Statement
2023-02-01 19:00 GMT | [USD - Fed Interest Rate Decision]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Fed Interest Rate Decision] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.
==========
From rttnews article :
"The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced its widely anticipated decision to raise interest rates by another quarter point. After a two-day meeting, the Fed said it has decided to raise the target range for the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to 4.50 to 4.75 percent. The Fed also said it anticipates ongoing increases in interest rates will be appropriate in order to attain a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2 percent over time."
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GBP/USD: range price movement by Fed Interest Rate Decision news events
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XAU/USD: range price movement by Fed Interest Rate Decision news events
============
Dax Index: range price movement by Fed Interest Rate Decision news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CNH, EUR/USD and Nikkei 225: United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2023-02-03 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
==========
From rttnews article :
"Job growth in the U.S. unexpectedly showed a substantial acceleration in the month of January, according to a closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday. The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment soared by 517,000 jobs in January after surging by an upwardly revised 260,000 jobs in December."
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USD/CNH: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========EUR/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========Nikkei 225: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
・Banks were chasing away deposits during the depths of the pandemic. Now, some are paying higher rates to shore up cash.Borrowing in the federal-funds market hit $120 billion on Jan. 27, the highest one-day total in Federal Reserve data going back to 2016. Activity in fed funds—used by banks and government-backed lenders to exchange cash reserves parked at the Fed—surged throughout the past year when the central bank raised interest rates at the fastest pace in decades.
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash Rate, Rate Statement and range price movement
2023-02-07 05:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.
==========
From official report :
"At its meeting today, the Board decided to increase the cash rate target by 25 basis points to 3.35 per cent. It also increased the interest rate on Exchange Settlement balances by 25 basis points to 3.25 per cent."
==========
AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Trade Balance and range price movement
2023-02-07 13:30 GMT | [CAD - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Trade Balance news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Employment Change and range price movement
2023-02-10 13:30 GMT | [CAD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
==========
From official report :
Employment increased by 150,000 (+0.8%) in January, and the unemployment rate held steady at 5.0%.
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Employment Change news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5: