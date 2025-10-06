Press review - page 717

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・Retail purchases have fallen in three of the past four months. Spending on services, including rent, haircuts and the bulk of bills, was flat in December, after adjusting for inflation, the worst monthly reading in nearly a year. Sales of existing homes in the U.S. fell last year to their lowest level since 2014 as mortgage rates rose. The auto industry posted its worst sales year in more than a decade.

・Australia Retail Sales m/m: -3.9%

・European Union Gross Domestic Product (GDP) q/q0.1%

 

USD/CAD Intra-Day FundamentalsCanada GDP and range price movement 

2023-01-31 13:30 GMT | [CAD - GDP]

  • past data is 0.1%
  • forecast data is 0.0%
  • actual data is 0.1% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

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From official report :

"Real gross domestic product (GDP) edged up 0.1% in November, following a +0.1% uptick in October. Growth in services-producing industries (+0.2%) was partially offset by a decline in goods-producing industries (-0.1%), as 14 of 20 industrial sectors increased in November".

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USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada GDP news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada GDP news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand  Employment Change and range price movement  

2023-01-31 21:45 GMT | [NZD - Employment Change]

  • past data is 1.3%
  • forecast data is 0.7%
  • actual data is 0.2% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - Employment Change] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.

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From rttnews article :

"The unemployment rate in New Zealand came in at a seasonally adjusted 3.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday. New Zealand's overall employment increased 0.2 percent in Q3".

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NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand  Employment Change news event 

NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Employment Change news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase: 

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: strong daily bearish trend to be resumed with support level at 83 by crossing to below with 77 level for possible re-enter

2023-02-01 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]

  • past data is 0.5M
  • forecast data is 0.1M
  • actual data is 4.1M according to the latest press release

[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.

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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 4.1M million barrels from the previous week."

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Crude Oil: range price movement by  U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events 

Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5

EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
  • www.mql5.com
The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Crude Oil Stocks Change Indicator is published weekly. It measures the number of barrels of commercial crude oil held by US companies. It is one of the
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, GOLD (XAU/USD) and Dax Index: Fed Interest Rate Decision and  FOMC Statement

2023-02-01 19:00 GMT | [USD - Fed Interest Rate Decision]

  • past data is 4.50%
  • forecast data is 4.75%
  • actual data is 4.75%  according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Fed Interest Rate Decision] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.

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From rttnews article :

"The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced its widely anticipated decision to raise interest rates by another quarter point. After a two-day meeting, the Fed said it has decided to raise the target range for the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to 4.50 to 4.75 percent. The Fed also said it anticipates ongoing increases in interest rates will be appropriate in order to attain a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2 percent over time."

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GBP/USD: range price movement by Fed Interest Rate Decision news events

GBP/USD: range price movement by Fed Interest Rate Decision news events

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XAU/USD: range price movement by Fed Interest Rate Decision news events

XAU/USD: range price movement by Fed Interest Rate Decision news events

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Dax Index: range price movement by Fed Interest Rate Decision news events

Dax Index: range price movement by Fed Interest Rate Decision news events

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CNH, EUR/USD and Nikkei 225: United States Nonfarm Payrolls

2023-02-03 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

  • past data is 260K
  • forecast data is 193K
  • actual data is 517K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

==========

From rttnews article :

"Job growth in the U.S. unexpectedly showed a substantial acceleration in the month of January, according to a closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday. The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment soared by 517,000 jobs in January after surging by an upwardly revised 260,000 jobs in December."

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USD/CNH: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

USD/CNH: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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EUR/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events


USD/CNH: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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Nikkei 225: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events


Nikkei 225: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Nonfarm Payrolls - economic indicator from the United States
Nonfarm Payrolls - economic indicator from the United States
  • www.mql5.com
Nonfarm Payrolls present the number of new jobs created during the given month, in all non-agricultural sectors of the U.S. The indicator growth can have a positive effect on dollar quotes
 
・ISTANBUL—A strong earthquake shook southern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday, killing more than 500 people and destroying dozens of buildings, Turkish and Syrian authorities said.
・Oil companies delivered the market’s best shareholder returns last year, but Wall Street is still wary.    

・Banks were chasing away deposits during the depths of the pandemic. Now, some are paying higher rates to shore up cash.Borrowing in the federal-funds market hit $120 billion on Jan. 27, the highest one-day total in Federal Reserve data going back to 2016. Activity in fed funds—used by banks and government-backed lenders to exchange cash reserves parked at the Fed—surged throughout the past year when the central bank raised interest rates at the fastest pace in decades.


 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash RateRate Statement and range price movement 

2023-02-07 05:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]

  • past data is 3.10%
  • forecast data is 3.35%
  • actual data is 3.35% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.

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From official report :

"At its meeting today, the Board decided to increase the cash rate target by 25 basis points to 3.35 per cent. It also increased the interest rate on Exchange Settlement balances by 25 basis points to 3.25 per cent."

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AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event 

AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Trade Balance and range price movement 

2023-02-07 13:30 GMT | [CAD - Trade Balance]

  • past data is -0.219B
  • forecast data is 0.573B
  • actual data is -0.160B according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.

==========

From official report :

"In December, Canada's merchandise exports decreased 1.2%, mostly on lower exports of energy products. Meanwhile, imports were down 1.3%, mainly driven by lower imports of consumer goods. As a result, Canada's merchandise trade deficit with the world narrowed from $219 million in November to $160 million in December. These narrow trade balances are within the typical bounds for monthly revisions to imports and exports."

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USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Trade Balance news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Trade Balance news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Employment Change and range price movement 

2023-02-10 13:30 GMT | [CAD - Employment Change]

  • past data is 104.0K
  • forecast data is -10.7K
  • actual data is 150.0K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.

==========

From official report :

Employment increased by 150,000 (+0.8%) in January, and the unemployment rate held steady at 5.0%.

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USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada  Employment Change news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Employment Change news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
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